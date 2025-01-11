Ready, set, govern! What you need to know for Wyoming’s 2025 legislative session

The 68th Wyoming Legislature begins its general session on Jan. 14. The next two months are Wyoming lawmakers' one chance this year to set the policies that govern how our state operates — and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus has ambitious plans. WyoFile's Maggie Mullen and Wyoming Public Radio's Jordan Uplinger review how this fast-paced lawmaking process works.Editor's note: This audio has been updated to correct a misstatement.