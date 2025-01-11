Ready, set, govern! What you need to know for Wyoming’s 2025 legislative session
The 68th Wyoming Legislature begins its general session on Jan. 14. The next two months are Wyoming lawmakers' one chance this year to set the policies that govern how our state operates — and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus has ambitious plans. WyoFile's Maggie Mullen and Wyoming Public Radio's Jordan Uplinger review how this fast-paced lawmaking process works.Editor's note: This audio has been updated to correct a misstatement.
The Cheyenne Roundup podcast crew — WyoFile’s state government reporter Maggie Mullen, and Wyoming Public Media’s Chris Clements and David Dudley — welcomed special guest Bob Beck and a live audience for this extended overview of what turned out to be an unusual 2024 budget session.
It’s the last scheduled week of the 2024 Legislative Session, but with budget negotiations at a standstill, lawmakers might work into the weekend or reconvene for a special session. Join WyoFile’s Maggie Mullen and Mike Koshmrl, and Wyoming Public Media’s Chris Clements for the latest from the Capitol — from bills to repeal gun-free zones to restrictions on abortion.
Already halfway through the session, we catch up on both versions of the budget bill and what lawmakers have to do now to come to a consensus. Plus, a quick review of a couple bills still making their way through including ones related to hearing aids, property taxes and public lands. WyoFile’s Maggie Mullen and Mike Koshmrl join Wyoming Public Media’s Chris Clements and David Dudley to talk through the 2024 budget session midway point.
From a leadership shakeup in the Senate and an unprecedented number of dead committee bills in the House, WyoFile’s Maggie Mullen and Mike Koshmrl join Wyoming Public Media’s Chris Clements and David Dudley to talk through the 2024 budget session’s rocky start.
The problem solving, the power struggles and the priorities of the current Wyoming legislature.Join Wyoming Public Media and WyoFile reporters for the Cheyenne Roundup, a weekly look at what’s happening in the Wyoming state house.Every Monday of the session we’ll preview the legislative week ahead, what bills have died and what’s still kickin’. Produced by Wyoming Public Media and WyoFile.