What happens when a former true crime reporter, a national security storyteller, and a clearance industry expert sit down to talk espionage, insider threats, terrorism, and the cases that changed history?
In this episode of Security Clearance Insecurity, host Lindy Kyzer welcomes Secret Squirrel Files hosts Phoebe Wells and Katie Helbling, ClearanceJobs new true crime, national security podcast. They discuss the inspiration behind their growing podcast series and why some of the most compelling national security lessons come from real-world cases.
The conversation explores how true crime storytelling can help security professionals better understand insider threats, espionage, extremism, intelligence failures, and the policies designed to prevent them. From the Oklahoma City bombing and Operation Bojinka to Aldrich Ames and unsolved military mysteries, the hosts share how these stories provide both historical context and practical lessons for today's cleared workforce.
Plus, the team discusses the unique format behind Secret Squirrel Files, the origins of the show's name, and why storytelling remains one of the most effective ways to educate and engage the national security community.
In the second half of the episode, security clearance attorney John Berry joins Lindy to discuss an often-overlooked clearance topic: neurocognitive disorders and mental health. The conversation explores how conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and other psychological disorders are evaluated in the clearance process, the importance of self-reporting and treatment, and how government attitudes toward mental health have evolved over the past two decades.
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