Facility Security Officers (FSOs) are at the center of some of the biggest changes happening across the national security workforce—and many are feeling the strain.

In this episode of Security Clearance Insecurity, Lindy Kyzer of ClearanceJobs sits down with Ike Rivers, NISPAC representative and advisory board member for TechnoMile Security Information Management, to discuss findings from the latest State of the Facility Security Officer Survey. Together, they explore why FSOs are being asked to wear more hats than ever before and what that means for security programs across the Defense Industrial Base.

The conversation covers some of the industry's most persistent challenges, including the ongoing confusion surrounding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), the modernization gap created by reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes, and why clearance reciprocity remains a major obstacle despite years of reform efforts. Ike also shares his perspective on Trusted Workforce 2.0, NBIS implementation, and the growing disconnect between policy goals and day-to-day operational realities.

In the second segment, federal employment attorney Elisabeth Baker-Pham offers practical advice for one of the most important—and often overlooked—parts of the clearance process: completing the SF-86. From investigating yourself before you begin to avoiding vague answers and using comment sections effectively, she explains how applicants can avoid common mistakes that lead to delays and complications.

Whether you're an FSO, security professional, clearance holder, or applicant navigating the vetting process, this episode offers valuable insights into the challenges shaping the future of personnel security.

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