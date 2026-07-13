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Security Clearance Insecurity

Federal News Network | Hubbard Radio
Government
Security Clearance Insecurity
Latest episode

118 episodes

  • Security Clearance Insecurity

    The New Rules of Suitability: What OPM's Vetting Changes Mean for Your Career

    07/13/2026 | 28 mins.
    The federal personnel vetting landscape is evolving—and understanding the changes has never been more important. In this episode of Security Clearance in Security, host Lindy Kaiser is joined by former OPM suitability expert Bill Pedersen to unpack the biggest updates to federal suitability regulations, Trusted Workforce 2.0, and continuous vetting.
    They explain how OPM's reforms are creating greater consistency across agencies, what post-appointment suitability actions mean for federal employees, how new reporting capabilities could improve government-wide visibility, and why understanding your position designation has become increasingly important. Whether you're a federal employee, contractor, facility security officer, or security clearance holder, this conversation breaks down complex policy changes into practical insights you can use to better navigate today's personnel vetting environment.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Security Clearance Insecurity

    Building Your Brand in the Intelligence Community with Shana Cosgrove

    06/26/2026 | 28 mins.
    Success in government contracting isn't built overnight—it's earned through consistency, credibility, and continuous growth.
    In this episode of Security Clearance Insecurity on Federal News Network, Lindy Kyzer sits down with Shana Cosgrove, founder and CEO of Nyla Technology Solutions, to discuss what it takes to build a thriving GovCon business while establishing a trusted reputation in the cleared community.
    Shana shares lessons from her journey as a technology leader and entrepreneur, including overcoming challenges as a woman in a male-dominated industry, building strong teams, developing future leaders, and why documenting your accomplishments matters more than you think.
    The conversation also explores mentorship, emotional intelligence, work-life balance, AI's impact on technical careers, and the habits that help professionals stay relevant in a rapidly changing industry.
    Whether you're an aspiring leader, an engineer, or someone looking to grow your career in national security, this episode offers practical advice on creating long-term success through authenticity, resilience, and continuous improvement.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Security Clearance Insecurity

    Secret Squirrel Files: Where True Crime Meets National Security

    06/12/2026 | 28 mins.
    What happens when a former true crime reporter, a national security storyteller, and a clearance industry expert sit down to talk espionage, insider threats, terrorism, and the cases that changed history?
    In this episode of Security Clearance Insecurity, host Lindy Kyzer welcomes Secret Squirrel Files hosts Phoebe Wells and Katie Helbling, ClearanceJobs new true crime, national security podcast. They discuss the inspiration behind their growing podcast series and why some of the most compelling national security lessons come from real-world cases.
    The conversation explores how true crime storytelling can help security professionals better understand insider threats, espionage, extremism, intelligence failures, and the policies designed to prevent them. From the Oklahoma City bombing and Operation Bojinka to Aldrich Ames and unsolved military mysteries, the hosts share how these stories provide both historical context and practical lessons for today's cleared workforce.
    Plus, the team discusses the unique format behind Secret Squirrel Files, the origins of the show's name, and why storytelling remains one of the most effective ways to educate and engage the national security community.
    In the second half of the episode, security clearance attorney John Berry joins Lindy to discuss an often-overlooked clearance topic: neurocognitive disorders and mental health. The conversation explores how conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and other psychological disorders are evaluated in the clearance process, the importance of self-reporting and treatment, and how government attitudes toward mental health have evolved over the past two decades.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Security Clearance Insecurity

    Why Facility Security Officers Are Being Asked to Do More Than Ever

    05/29/2026 | 28 mins.
    Facility Security Officers (FSOs) are at the center of some of the biggest changes happening across the national security workforce—and many are feeling the strain.
    In this episode of Security Clearance Insecurity, Lindy Kyzer of ClearanceJobs sits down with Ike Rivers, NISPAC representative and advisory board member for TechnoMile Security Information Management, to discuss findings from the latest State of the Facility Security Officer Survey. Together, they explore why FSOs are being asked to wear more hats than ever before and what that means for security programs across the Defense Industrial Base.
    The conversation covers some of the industry's most persistent challenges, including the ongoing confusion surrounding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), the modernization gap created by reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes, and why clearance reciprocity remains a major obstacle despite years of reform efforts. Ike also shares his perspective on Trusted Workforce 2.0, NBIS implementation, and the growing disconnect between policy goals and day-to-day operational realities.
    In the second segment, federal employment attorney Elisabeth Baker-Pham offers practical advice for one of the most important—and often overlooked—parts of the clearance process: completing the SF-86. From investigating yourself before you begin to avoiding vague answers and using comment sections effectively, she explains how applicants can avoid common mistakes that lead to delays and complications.
    Whether you're an FSO, security professional, clearance holder, or applicant navigating the vetting process, this episode offers valuable insights into the challenges shaping the future of personnel security.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Security Clearance Insecurity

    Cleared & Compensated: What the 2026 Data Reveals

    05/15/2026 | 28 mins.
    Average compensation for cleared professionals has hit a record high of $126,125 — but what's driving that number, and what does it mean for you? ClearanceJobs Content Director Jill Hamilton breaks down the 2026 Compensation Report, covering why pay jumped 6% year over year, which clearance levels and certifications move the needle most, and how location, education, and experience combine into what she calls the "triple threat" for top earners.
    Download the full report here.
    Then, security clearance attorney John Berry joins to discuss one of the harshest realities facing federal employees with clearance issues: the indefinite suspension without pay, why the Merit Systems Protection Board offers little relief, and what your best options actually are when the ground shifts beneath you.
    Whether you're heading into a performance review, considering a move from federal to private sector, or just trying to stay ahead in an uncertain market, this episode gives you the data and the legal reality you need to navigate it.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Security Clearance Insecurity
Millions of jobs require a U.S. government security clearance. Getting or keeping one is an anxiety-inducing process shrouded in mystery, and sometimes, urban legend. From drug use and bankruptcy to cryptocurrencies and motorcycle gangs, we unpack all of your top (or most unexpected) security clearance questions. We also talk with some of the leading experts and government officials charged with overseeing the security clearance process and establishing security policies. Security Clearance Insecurity demystifies security clearances, delivers expert insight, and answers the questions you’d never ask at work. Hosted by ClearanceJobs.com's Lindy Kyzer and Sean Bigley, security clearance legal correspondent and regular ClearanceJobs contributor.
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