AI and Political Campaigns, with Dr. Michael D. Cohen

Dr. Michael D. Cohen, CEO of Cohen Research Group and author of Modern Political Campaigns, shares how artificial intelligence is impacting political campaigns. We discuss how AI is like an automated staffer, and what types of human involvement is still needed to craft a winning strategy. We also examine AI's role in generating copy like social media posts and speeches, as well as how it can be used for qualitative data analysis such as focus groups. In addition, we consider how AI relates to trending concepts such as authenticity and political polarization. Get a copy of the 2nd edition of Modern Political Campaigns on Amazon or directly through the publisher.And you can listen to a broader discussion of the book in an earlier episode.