Does Moderation Matter?
12/19/2025 | 38 mins.
In this week's episode of Politics in Question, Lee and James dive into the "moderate debate." They discuss Lee's recent Substack essay, The Moderation Debate Fiddles with 2% While Democracy's Dimensionality Collapses.Should parties move to the center? How do we define "moderate"? And what would it take to reinvigorate dimensionality in party politics? These are some of the questions Lee and James ask in this week's episode.Links to the previous episodes referenced:Why do Americans use primary elections to select candidates for office? (featuring Robert Boatright)How did the Great Migration help shape today's politics? (featuring Keneshia Grant)
How Do We Stop the Rise of Autocracy? Feat. Stacey Abrams
11/06/2025 | 29 mins.
In this week's episode of Politics in Question, host Lee Drutman talks with Leader Stacey Abrams about the current state of democracy. Leader Abrams is a strategist, novelist, and host of the podcast Assembly Required.How do we create a sustainable democracy? What's the difference between autocracy and authoritarianism? What role does civil resistance play in sustaining democracy? These are some of the questions Lee asks in this week's episode of Politics in Question.
Why Are We in a Shutdown?
10/30/2025 | 38 mins.
In this week's episode of Politics in Question, Lee and James talk with Matt Glassman about the state and stakes of the government shutdown. Glassman is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute and the author of the Substack Matt's Five Points.What's the underlying cause of this shutdown? How do you "win" a shutdown? What will be the future political costs for the Democratic Party in trying to make a healthcare policy deal? These are the questions that James and Lee explore in this week's episode.
What Can the Data Tell Us?
10/22/2025 | 43 mins.
In this week's episode of Politics in Question, Lee talks with G. Elliot Morris about all things polling. Morris is a data-driven journalist and author of Strength in Numbers: How Polls Work and Why We Need Them (W. W. Norton & Company, 2022).How should we evaluate the quality of polling data? What can polling data actually tell us about a candidate's performance in an election? What factors cannot be measured through polling? These are the questions that Lee explores in this week's episode.
How Are Social Movements Built?
10/16/2025 | 47 mins.
In this week's episode of Politics in Question, Lee and Julia talk with Hahrie Han, a recent MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, about the intricacies of local-level political organizing. Han is a Professor of Political Science at Johns Hopkins University, the Inaugural Director of the SNF Agora Institute, Faculty Director of the P3 Research Lab, and author of Undivided: The Quest for Racial Solidarity in an American Church (Knopf, 2024).What are the mechanics of creating collective action? How is power negotiated and built within social movements? And what role do researchers play in shaping our understanding of political systems and power? These are the questions Lee and Julia explore in this week's episode.Note: This episode is a rebroadcast, originally recorded in October 2024.
