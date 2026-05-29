This week on Beyond the FAR, host Jessica Tillipman welcomes Polly Hall, GSA’s Chief Advisor for Acquisition Innovation and Policy and Executive Lead of the practitioner workstream for the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO). Marking one year since the executive order that launched the RFO, the conversation explores the policy changes, workforce strategy, and cultural transformation driving one of the most consequential procurement reform efforts in decades. Hall discusses acquisition innovation, practitioner engagement, leadership accountability, and the shift from a "check the box" acquisition culture toward one centered on mission outcomes, strategic judgment, and thoughtful risk-taking in federal procurement.