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Beyond the FAR

GW Law Government Procurement Law Program
EducationGovernment
Beyond the FAR
Latest episode

63 episodes

  • Beyond the FAR

    One Year Into the FAR Overhaul: A Conversation with Polly Hall

    05/28/2026 | 52 mins.
    This week on Beyond the FAR, host Jessica Tillipman welcomes Polly Hall, GSA’s Chief Advisor for Acquisition Innovation and Policy and Executive Lead of the practitioner workstream for the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO). Marking one year since the executive order that launched the RFO, the conversation explores the policy changes, workforce strategy, and cultural transformation driving one of the most consequential procurement reform efforts in decades. Hall discusses acquisition innovation, practitioner engagement, leadership accountability, and the shift from a "check the box" acquisition culture toward one centered on mission outcomes, strategic judgment, and thoughtful risk-taking in federal procurement.
  • Beyond the FAR

    Trust but Verify: AI Hallucinations and the Future of Government Procurement Litigation

    04/28/2026 | 59 mins.
    In this episode of Beyond the FAR, host Jessica Tillipman is joined by David P.J. Timm, a government contracts litigator, to examine the growing risks associated with generative AI misuse in Government procurement litigation. The discussion focuses on the rise of “hallucinated” legal citations, the increasing presence of AI-driven errors in bid protests, and the implications for tribunals and practitioners. Timm explores how both pro se litigants and law firms are contributing to the problem, as well as the broader risks to the integrity of the procurement system. The episode also considers potential safeguards and the importance of verification in an AI-enabled legal landscape.
  • Beyond the FAR

    Innovation, AI, and Acquisition Reform: The Future of Government Procurement

    03/10/2026 | 52 mins.
    In this episode of Beyond the FAR, host Jessica Tillipman speaks with Scott Simpson, an acquisition professional known for advancing procurement innovation across the federal government. Simpson discusses his work with the Department of Homeland Security’s Procurement Innovation Lab, his role supporting acquisition reform initiatives, and his current work exploring artificial intelligence applications within government procurement. The conversation highlights the importance of experimentation, learning from failure, and empowering contracting professionals to innovate within the framework of procurement law. For law students and practitioners alike, the episode offers practical insights into how policy, technology, and creative problem-solving can transform the acquisition process.
  • Beyond the FAR

    Beyond Borders: How Tariffs and Policy Shifts Are Reshaping Global Procurement Law

    02/19/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this episode of Beyond the FAR, host Jessica Tillipman is joined by Professor Christopher Yukins to examine how recent U.S. trade policies, tariff measures, and procurement reforms are reshaping the global procurement landscape. The discussion explores the international response to U.S. policy shifts, the impact of tariffs on government supply chains, and the resulting strain on trust between allied procurement systems. Yukins also considers how evolving FAR reforms, European regulatory developments, and market distortions may affect contractors and governments worldwide. For students and practitioners, the episode offers a timely analysis of procurement law’s growing role in international economic policy.  
    You can follow Christopher Yukins and read his latest pieces at https://publicprocurementinternational.com/
  • Beyond the FAR

    The Erosion of Oversight: Combating Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in Federal Procurement

    12/18/2025 | 54 mins.
    In this episode of Beyond the FAR, host Jessica Tillipman examines the role of oversight in combating fraud, waste, and abuse in federal procurement at a time of heightened scrutiny and institutional change. Joined by Robert Storch, former Senate-confirmed Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense, the discussion explores how inspectors general function as independent watchdogs, the legal distinctions between fraud, waste, and abuse, and the importance of whistleblower protections. The conversation also addresses recent challenges to the oversight infrastructure and the consequences of weakening independent accountability mechanisms for procurement integrity and public trust.
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About Beyond the FAR
Welcome to Beyond the FAR, from GW Law’s Government Procurement Law Program. where experts unpack the business of government. From Washington and beyond, we explore procurement at the intersection of law, policy, and practice. shaping markets, driving innovation, and impacting lives across the globe. Hosted by Jessica Tillipman, Associate Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies and Government Contracts Advisory Council Distinguished Professorial Lecturer in Government Contracts Law, Practice & Policy at the George Washington University Law School.
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