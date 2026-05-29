In this episode of Beyond the FAR, host Jessica Tillipman is joined by David P.J. Timm, a government contracts litigator, to examine the growing risks associated with generative AI misuse in Government procurement litigation. The discussion focuses on the rise of “hallucinated” legal citations, the increasing presence of AI-driven errors in bid protests, and the implications for tribunals and practitioners. Timm explores how both pro se litigants and law firms are contributing to the problem, as well as the broader risks to the integrity of the procurement system. The episode also considers potential safeguards and the importance of verification in an AI-enabled legal landscape.