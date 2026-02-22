"You're always going to have blinders on you. You have to be open to sometimes things that go against what you originally believe, but yet are going to best support your business." —Chris Salem
Sales stalls fast when teams talk in features and scripts while buyers think in challenges, results, and personality-driven needs. Many of us pour money into ads and lead gen, then wonder why conversations drag, trust stays low, and deals take too many touchpoints. This episode gets honest about the real gap: misaligned sales communication and mixed signals within the business.
Chris Salem, an expert in business communication, shares how years of work in emotional intelligence, business communication, and revenue growth led to a simple, practical way to align messaging with buyer personalities and company culture. His work with small firms and 600-person construction teams shows how inside-out communication shifts can move KPIs, retention, and profit.
Hit play to learn, reflect, and upgrade how our businesses talk, decide, and sell, including:
The real reason lead gen and SEO underperform
How buyer personalities shape decisions and timelines
Using simple "what, how, who, why" messaging in sales
Turning internal communication into better KPIs and profit
Moving from control and reactivity to systems and delegation
Why coachability, humility, and vision repetition change results
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Episode Highlights:
02:44 Why Your Marketing Fails: The Real Reason Lead Gen and SEO Don't Convert
05:03 The 4 Buying Personalities Explained
09:35 What, How, Who, Why: Aligning Your Sales Message to Personality Types
13:08 Selling Is Serving: Trust, Rapport, and the Inside-Out Growth Formula
18:37 Grow the People, Grow the Business
21:02 Top 3 Small Business Problems: Messaging, Roles, and Delegation
24:02 Letting Go of "This Is How We've Always Done It" in Leadership
29:41 Boundaries, Generosity, and the Law of Prosperity in Business