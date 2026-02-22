Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessThe Daniel Gomez Inspires Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show

Daniel Gomez
BusinessEducation
The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show
Latest episode

113 episodes

  • The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show

    250: One Message, Four Minds: How to Sell To Every Buyer Persona with Chris Salem

    02/22/2026 | 32 mins.
    "You're always going to have blinders on you. You have to be open to sometimes things that go against what you originally believe, but yet are going to best support your business." —Chris Salem
     
    Sales stalls fast when teams talk in features and scripts while buyers think in challenges, results, and personality-driven needs. Many of us pour money into ads and lead gen, then wonder why conversations drag, trust stays low, and deals take too many touchpoints. This episode gets honest about the real gap: misaligned sales communication and mixed signals within the business.
    Chris Salem, an expert in business communication, shares how years of work in emotional intelligence, business communication, and revenue growth led to a simple, practical way to align messaging with buyer personalities and company culture. His work with small firms and 600-person construction teams shows how inside-out communication shifts can move KPIs, retention, and profit.
    Hit play to learn, reflect, and upgrade how our businesses talk, decide, and sell, including:
    The real reason lead gen and SEO underperform

    How buyer personalities shape decisions and timelines

    Using simple "what, how, who, why" messaging in sales

    Turning internal communication into better KPIs and profit

    Moving from control and reactivity to systems and delegation

    Why coachability, humility, and vision repetition change results

     
    Be Inspired! with Daniel: 
    Website (Makings of a Millionaire Mindset)
    Website (Daniel Gomez Global)
    Facebook
    Facebook Group
    X
    Instagram
    LinkedIn
    Pinterest
    YouTube

     
    Episode Highlights:
    02:44 Why Your Marketing Fails: The Real Reason Lead Gen and SEO Don't Convert
    05:03 The 4 Buying Personalities Explained
    09:35 What, How, Who, Why: Aligning Your Sales Message to Personality Types
    13:08 Selling Is Serving: Trust, Rapport, and the Inside-Out Growth Formula
    18:37 Grow the People, Grow the Business
    21:02 Top 3 Small Business Problems: Messaging, Roles, and Delegation
    24:02 Letting Go of "This Is How We've Always Done It" in Leadership
    29:41 Boundaries, Generosity, and the Law of Prosperity in Business
  • The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show

    249: Perspective Upgrade: See Different, Sell Different, Receive Different

    02/08/2026 | 19 mins.
    "Change your perspective, you change your results; change your perspective, you change your business; change your perspective, you change your life; change your perspective, change your bank account; change your perspective, you change your marriage; change your perspective, you change your happiness; change your perspective, you change the outcome. Nothing hinders you many times like perspective does. " —Daniel Gomez
     
    Some doors in business and life do not respond to harder work. They respond when our perspective changes. Many of us stay tied to old clients, old income levels, and old expectations because small thinking feels safer than trusting God for more.
    In this conversation, Daniel shares how loss in the family, years of business growth, and working with authors and entrepreneurs forced a new way of seeing revenue, clients, grief, and legacy. That journey reshaped how our team sells, serves, and makes room for bigger opportunities.
     
    Hit play to be challenged into a bigger perspective and a bolder level of faith, as we explore:
    Why perspective quietly limits income, impact, and opportunities

    The shift from "selling" to solving real problems for clients

    How letting go of familiar clients can open higher-level doors

    A faith-based view of grief, aging, and celebrating legacy

    Moving from the world's economy to God's favorite economy

    The teaspoon vs wheelbarrow mindset for business and money

    Practical declarations that align language with abundance

    How perspective affects marriage, happiness, and daily decisions

    Using faith and scripture to lead at higher levels in 2026

     
    Be Inspired! with Daniel: 
    Website (Makings of a Millionaire Mindset)
    Website (Daniel Gomez Global)
    Facebook
    Facebook Group
    X
    Instagram
    LinkedIn
    Pinterest
    YouTube
     
    Episode Highlights:
    01:48 Changing Perspectives in Business 
    04:00 A Different Perespective to Sales: Helping Clients Solve Problems 
    07:19 A Different Perspective on End of Life 
    11:18 Expanding Perspectives in Business 
    15:00 Change Your Language, Change Your Life
  • The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show

    248: Good Idea vs God Idea: The Path That Actually Works When Hustle Isn't Enough with Tim Storey

    01/11/2026 | 42 mins.
    "There's a difference between a good idea and a God idea… A good idea could only take you to good places. What you need is a God idea. It's when God drops an idea in your spirit." —Tim Storey  
     
    Pressure to keep pushing harder leaves many builders tired, stuck, and quietly frustrated. Progress slows when effort is high but clarity is missing, and success feels hollow even when the numbers work.
    Tim Storey shares how faith, structure, and environment shaped his path from humble beginnings to global influence. His journey reveals why spiritual alignment matters as much as strategy when growth demands more than hustle.
    Tap play and join the conversation:
    Good ideas versus God ideas in business and life

    Why faith is required to reach the next level of growth

    How environment shapes mindset and results

    Getting unstuck by unlocking hidden potential

    Money as leverage, not identity

    The cost of inaction versus the return on obedience

     
    Be Inspired! with Daniel: 
    Website (Makings of a Millionaire Mindset)
    Website (Daniel Gomez Global)
    Facebook
    Facebook Group
    X
    Instagram
    LinkedIn
    Pinterest
    YouTube
     
    Episode Highlights:
    03:02 Meet Tim 
    06:10 The Importance of Faith in Business
    08:51 Breaking Patterns and Changing Environments
    14:56 The Role of a Locksmith in Personal  
    18:25 Leading with Love and Upcoming Events
    24:01 The Power of Generosity and Receiving Blessings
    36:46 A Good Idea vs A God Idea
  • The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show

    247: Rewire Your Limits: The Increase Mindset Blueprint with Bob Harrison

    12/07/2025 | 38 mins.
    "It wasn't just about getting more, it was about getting more to make a difference." —Bob Harrison  
    Some moments shake our confidence in what is possible. Old stories rise up, limits feel real, and self-doubt starts calling the shots. Then a new idea comes along and reminds us that a bigger life waits on the other side of the thinking that once kept us safe.
    Dr. Increase, Bob Harrison, shares how early conditioning, scarcity thinking, and personal loss shaped his approach to abundance. His journey reveals how a shift in mindset can ripple into faith, family, business, and long-term purpose.
    Press play for a wake-up call wrapped in real stories, practical wisdom, and a few laughs from a man who rebuilt more than once.
    Topics include:
    • The hidden programming that limits growth
    • Fixed pie thinking and how it steals opportunity
    • Why increased thinking changes more than finances
    • Rebuilding after loss and adversity
    • The power of long-term stability
    • How generosity expands capacity
    • Lessons from VIP rooms, mentors, and quiet breakthroughs
    • Choosing discomfort as a path to higher levels
     
    Be Inspired! with Daniel: 
    Website (Makings of a Millionaire Mindset)
    Website (Daniel Gomez Global)
    Facebook
    Facebook Group
    X
    Instagram
    LinkedIn
    Pinterest
    YouTube
     
    Episode Highlights:
    02:09 Meet Dr. Increase 
    04:17 Overcoming Fixed Pie Thinking 
    09:19 The Impact of Increased Thinking on Multiple Areas of Life
    12:33 Handling Adversity with Increased Thinking 
    16:06 The Importance of Stability and Long-Term Success
    28:19 Reinventing and Adapting to Change 
    33:53 The Reward of Increased Thinking
  • The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show

    246: Identity Shift: The 1% Change That Transforms Everything with Chris Gandy

    11/23/2025 | 55 mins.
    "Leave the world better than you found it. You were meant and created for this moment. Every moment is an opportunity." —Chris Gandy
     
    Some seasons of life ask you to grow past who you used to be, not with pressure or guilt, but with a clear invitation to rise. The real shift starts when you stop clinging to an expired identity and begin moving toward the version of yourself you've been avoiding.
    In this conversation, former NBA player and Legacy Wealth Group CEO Chris Gandy breaks down how he rebuilt his life after basketball and why his transition worked when so many others get stuck. He shares the mindset, discipline, and self-honesty that helped him step into a new calling and build a multimillion-dollar career driven by purpose.
    Press play for the kind of perspective that wakes you up a little, stretches your thinking, and pushes you to finally commit to yourself.


    In this episode, we cover:
    • How to recognize when a dream has expired
    • The difference between an interest and a commitment
    • Why identity traps quietly sabotage growth
    • Mental habits of the 1 percent
    • How to build momentum when motivation drops
    • Why your past experience is a tool, not a limitation
    • The mindset athletes use that transfers directly to business
    • How to create a future that matches your calling, not your comfort
     
    Be Inspired! with Daniel: 
    Website (Makings of a Millionaire Mindset)
    Website (Daniel Gomez Global)
    Facebook
    Facebook Group
    X
    Instagram
    LinkedIn
    Pinterest
    YouTube

     
    Episode Highlights:
    01:43 From NBA to Legacy Wealth Leader 
    05:28 Are You Living in an Expired Dream? 
    09:48 Separating Identity From Job 
    14:06 Motivation vs Revelation 
    19:38 Interest vs Commitment: Why People Don't Follow Through 
    23:29 Opportunities Follow Commitment 
    28:36 Believing Bigger 
    33:19 Elite Level Achievement: Understanding the 1% 
    39:39 Leverage Your Past Seasons 
    44:00 Building the 1% Mindset 
    49:31 Leadership in Finance 
    52:59 Impact Over Everything

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show

The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show showcases amazing individuals from all industries and walks of life, sharing their knowledge and wisdom. Hosted by Daniel Gomez, the show documents and features guests' incredible stories from every industry including business, entrepreneurship, faith and entertainment. Tune in and you'll find confidence, consistency and conviction to help you become the best version of you! Together we will discover the key that unlocks your confidence and success.
Podcast website
BusinessEducationEntrepreneurshipSelf-Improvement

Listen to The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Daniel Gomez Inspires Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/19/2026 - 3:04:58 PM
A company fromMADSACK