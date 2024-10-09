MarTech Podcast ™ // Marketing + Technology = Business Growth

What It Means For Companies To Be "Data-Rich" But "Insights-Poor"
Steve Phillips and Ryan Barry from Zappi delve into the challenges faced by companies that are data-rich but insights-poor. They explore the importance of understanding consumer behavior and internal organizational journeys to extract meaningful insights. Discover how bridging the gap between data and insights can help companies like PepsiCo, McDonald’s, and Heineken® enhance their advertising and product strategies. Join Steve and Ryan as they share their expertise in leveraging consumer insights to drive business success. Show NotesConnect With: Steve Phillips and Ryan Barry: Website // LinkedInThe MarTech Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
16:54
Transforming Client Feedback InTo New Product Features
CEO and Product Owner, Darin Lloyd from Simple Marketing Solutions, discusses transforming client feedback into new product features. Learn how customer feedback can drive new product features, optimization, and business growth opportunities. Discover how Simple.io's intuitive marketing software optimizes creative workflows and improves project management for creatives, ad agencies, and marketing teams. Explore seamless collaboration, regulatory compliance, and efficient resource management with their powerful tools. Show NotesConnect With: Darin Lloyd: Website // LinkedInThe MarTech Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
CEO and Product Owner, Darin Lloyd from Simple Marketing Solutions, discusses streamlining creative project briefing and approval workflows. Simple.io offers intuitive marketing software to optimize creative workflows and improve project management for creatives, ad agencies, and marketing teams. Learn how their solutions simplify the review and approval of marketing assets, manage digital assets efficiently, and ensure consistent project briefs. Show NotesConnect With: Darin Lloyd: Website // LinkedInThe MarTech Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
18:32
AI In Podcast Advertising & YouTube Sponsorships
Founder and CEO Glenn Rubenstein discusses the impact of AI on podcast advertising and YouTube sponsorships. Discover how AI enhances targeting and personalization in advertising campaigns, optimizing performance and ensuring effective audience reach. Learn from specific case studies where AI-driven strategies have significantly improved ROI in podcast advertising. Explore the challenges marketers face when integrating AI and how technology-centric executives can leverage AI tools for data-driven decisions in podcast advertising and YouTube sponsorships.Connect With: Glenn Rubenstein: Website // LinkedInThe MarTech Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
28:35
Effective Marketing For Healthcare & Life Sciences Companies
Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Christine "Chris" Slocumb, from Clarity Quest, part of the Supreme Group, discusses effective marketing strategies tailored for healthcare and life sciences companies. Discover how to elevate your marketing efforts in these specialized industries and achieve growth through strategic approaches. Explore the unique insights and expertise shared by Christine in this episode focused on enhancing marketing practices for healthcare and life sciences sectors.Connect With: Christine "Chris" Slocumb: Website // LinkedInThe MarTech Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About MarTech Podcast ™ // Marketing + Technology = Business Growth
The MarTech Podcast ™ tells the stories of world-class marketers who use technology to generate growth and achieve business and career success. In each episode, you’ll hear from an innovative marketer as they walk through their career path and discuss the challenges of their current roles. This podcast will unearth the successes and pitfalls of industry experts, as they share their real-world experiences and teach us the tools, tips, and tricks that they’ve learned along the way.