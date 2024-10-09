MarTech Podcast ™ // Marketing + Technology = Business Growth

What It Means For Companies To Be "Data-Rich" But "Insights-Poor"

Steve Phillips and Ryan Barry from Zappi delve into the challenges faced by companies that are data-rich but insights-poor. They explore the importance of understanding consumer behavior and internal organizational journeys to extract meaningful insights. Discover how bridging the gap between data and insights can help companies like PepsiCo, McDonald’s, and Heineken® enhance their advertising and product strategies. Join Steve and Ryan as they share their expertise in leveraging consumer insights to drive business success. Show NotesConnect With: Steve Phillips and Ryan Barry: Website // LinkedInThe MarTech Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterBenjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedIn // TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.