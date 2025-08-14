Steve Hsu - In No.10 with Boris and Cummings

Steve Hsu completed his PhD in theoretical physics at age 24. He’s since made numerous contributions as a scientist, tech startup founder, professor, and institutional advisor. Little is known about the role he played during Boris Johnson’s ill-fated tenure as Prime Minister of the UK. In Steve’s first interview on the subject, he shares that hidden history, and what lessons can be drawn from it.Later, we discuss the rapidly changing power dynamics of the Western Pacific, as China continues to flex its growing might.Full transcript with links is available here:https://alethios.substack.com/p/with-steve-hsu-in-no10-with-boris