Breaking Hezbollah's Golden Rule

Podcast Breaking Hezbollah's Golden Rule
Washington Institute
Lebanese Hezbollah goes to great lengths to publicize its overt, social, and political activities and to conceal its covert terrorist, militant, and criminal pu... More

  • Undermining Stability in Lebanon
    Hezbollah’s deep penetration of the Lebanese financial system threatens the legitimacy and stability of the state it claims to protect. After all, when the group engages in money laundering and narcotics trafficking around the world, where does the dirty money go? Back home to Lebanon. And critics beware—vocal opposition to Hezbollah’s activities can be fatal. Even for a former prime minister.Guests: Daniel Glaser, former assistant secretary, Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Treasury DepartmentHanin Ghaddar, Friedmann Fellow at The Washington InstituteNathan Sales, former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism, State DepartmentQuentin Mugg, former French police captain Breaking Hezbollah’s Golden Rule is hosted Dr. Matthew Levitt from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. It is produced by Anouk Millet from Earshot Strategies, and written by Dr. Levitt and Lauren Fredericks, a Washington Institute research assistant, with help from Washington Institute intern Lauren von Thaden. Explore my map and timeline of Hezbollah’s Worldwide activities. For a full transcript of the episode, a list of sources, recommended reading, and information on our guests, visit our website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/30/2022
    42:01
  • Hezbollah “Black Ops” in the Western Hemisphere
    On June 1, 2017, U.S. authorities arrested two Hezbollah sleeper agents. The operatives had created targeting packages with ready-to go-plans for possible attacks, in the event Iranian or Hezbollah leaders deemed them necessary. They traveled on their American passports when Hezbollah sent them on missions in Asia and South America. Where were their targets? Who was their handler? And what were they sent to do abroad?Guests: Mitchell Silber, former director of intelligence analysis, NYPDRebecca Weiner, assistant commissioner for intelligence analysis, NYPDEmil Bove, former co-chief for national security, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New YorkAmbassador Nathan Sales, former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism, State Department Breaking Hezbollah’s Golden Rule is hosted Dr. Matthew Levitt from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. It is produced by Anouk Millet from Earshot Strategies, and written by Dr. Levitt and Lauren Fredericks, a Washington Institute research assistant. Explore my map and timeline of Hezbollah’s Worldwide activities. For a full transcript of the episode, a list of sources, recommended reading, and information on our guests, visit our website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/23/2022
    32:46
  • Operation Cedar: Hezbollah Narco-Money Laundering
    European authorities weren’t looking for Hezbollah when they investigated a massive money laundering network operating across at least seven EU countries. But when they reached out to their close partners at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the DEA came back with startling information: the gang included high-ranking Hezbollah operatives and sent its profits back to Lebanon to fund Hezbollah terrorist activities. Why would Hezbollah risk drawing additional attention from law enforcement?Guests: ​​Quentin Mugg, French case officer for Operation CedarBenedikt Strunz, investigative reporter with Norddeutscher RundfunkJohn Fernandez, former DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge  Breaking Hezbollah’s Golden Rule is hosted Dr. Matthew Levitt from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. It is produced by Anouk Millet from Earshot Strategies, and written by Dr. Levitt and Lauren Fredericks, a Washington Institute research assistant. Explore my map and timeline of Hezbollah’s Worldwide activities. For a full transcript of the episode, a list of sources, recommended reading, and information on our guests, visit our website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/16/2022
    35:32
  • Hezbollah Attack Plots in Cyprus and Bulgaria
    In July 2012, police arrested a well-trained Hezbollah operative named Hossam Yaacoub in Cyprus. Less than two weeks later, a Hezbollah suicide bomb killed 5 Israelis on a tourist bus in Burgas, Bulgaria. But the group wasn’t done in Cyprus. Another operative was stockpiling explosives—and waiting to act.Guests: Magnus Norell, senior policy advisor at The European Foundation for Democracy Carter Burwell, former counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Finance IntelligenceNickolay Mladenov, former Bulgarian minister of foreign affairs Breaking Hezbollah’s Golden Rule is hosted Dr. Matthew Levitt from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. It is produced by Anouk Millet from Earshot Strategies, and written by Dr. Levitt and Lauren Fredericks, a Washington Institute research assistant. Explore my map and timeline of Hezbollah’s Worldwide activities. For a full transcript of the episode, a list of sources, recommended reading, and information on our guests, visit our website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/9/2022
    38:20
  • Hezbollah Support Networks in America
    In Charlotte, North Carolina, a gang of Hezbollah criminals smuggled cigarettes across state lines to raise funds. But on Thursday nights, they gathered and watched Hezbollah martyrdom videos. When the FBI began to surveil the group, agents saw the men conducting firearms training and feared they could “go operational” at any time. The ensuing investigation, dubbed Operation Smokescreen, exposed the inner workings of a Hezbollah network in the American heartland.  Guests: Robert Clifford, former FBI special agent Frederick Fife, former FBI special agent and current major in the New Jersey State Police   Breaking Hezbollah’s Golden Rule is hosted Dr. Matthew Levitt from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. It is produced by Anouk Millet from Earshot Strategies, and written by Dr. Levitt and Lauren Fredericks, a Washington Institute research assistant. Explore my map and timeline of Hezbollah’s Worldwide activities. For a full transcript of the episode, a list of sources, recommended reading, and information on our guests, visit our website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/2/2022
    36:05

About Breaking Hezbollah's Golden Rule

Lebanese Hezbollah goes to great lengths to publicize its overt, social, and political activities and to conceal its covert terrorist, militant, and criminal pursuits. In the words of one operative, Hezbollah's "Golden Rule" is this: The Less You Know, the Better.


In this podcast, terrorism scholar Matthew Levitt sets out to break this rule by shining a bright spotlight on Hezbollah's global terrorist and criminal activities. Levitt has been following Lebanese Hezbollah for almost three decades in and out of government. He's written books, given expert testimony, and literally mapped Hezbollah's worldwide illicit activities in an online interactive map and timeline. (https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/hezbollahinteractivemap)


Listen as Levitt tracks Hezbollah's evolution over the years and its operations across the globe from Lebanon to Kuwait, across Europe and Asia, then on to the Western Hemisphere from Buenos Aires to New York. Along the way, he'll speak with law enforcement officers, intelligence agents, government officials, and world-class experts from around the globe, each of whom has first-person experience confronting Hezbollah and uncovering things the group would much prefer nobody ever heard about.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

