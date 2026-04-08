40 years ago this week, Hezbollah blew up the barracks of U.S. Marine and French military peacekeepers in Beirut, killing about 300 people. The group continues to carry out attacks, but has developed the means to complement and support these real-life operations through online activities. Hezbollah was one of the first non-state actors to build up a digital presence to conduct cyber operations against its enemies. The group also uses some unconventional means to recruit and radicalize followers and engages in cyber attacks and sleuthing targeting its enemies. Today, Hezbollah even produces its own first-person shooter video games in which gamers kill Israeli soldiers to promote its vision of the world to impressionable youth. This week, we shine our spotlight on Hezbollah’s digital footprint.



Guests:



Galen Lamphere-Englund, co-founder, Extremism and Gaming Research Network.

Alma Keshavarz, official, U.S. Cyber Command.

Douglas London, former official, Clandestine Service, CIA.



Breaking Hezbollah’s Golden Rule is hosted by Dr. Matthew Levitt from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.



It is produced by Anouk Millet from Earshot Strategies, and written by Dr. Levitt, Lauren von Thaden, and Camille Jablonski, research assistants at The Washington Institute.



Explore my map and timeline of Hezbollah’s Worldwide activities.



For a full transcript of the episode, a list of sources, recommended reading, and information on our guests, visit our website.



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