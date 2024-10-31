Episode 27: 2024 Guideline Amendments Miniseries, Part 4 - Circuit Conflicts(Published October 31, 2024) The 2024 Guideline Amendments Miniseries covers six key amendments to the federal sentencing guidelines, effective November 1, 2024. The fourth part in this miniseries covers the amendment that covers Amendment 828, the amendment that addresses two circuit conflicts in firearm offenses.

Episode 27: 2024 Guideline Amendments Miniseries, Part 5 - Youthful Individuals(Published October 31, 2024) The 2024 Guideline Amendments Miniseries covers six key amendments to the federal sentencing guidelines, effective November 1, 2024. The fifth part in this miniseries covers Amendment 829 and revisions to §5H1.1, which addresses the relevance of age in sentencing.

About Sentencing Practice Talk

Brought to you by the Office of Education & Sentencing Practice, Sentencing Practice Talk is a podcast series designed to inform those interested in federal sentencing on guideline application issues. Topics range from frequently asked questions on the HelpLine, to sentencing practice tips, to recent case law developments. The information presented is intended to aid those involved in federal sentencing in the proper application of the guidelines and relevant case law. It does not represent the official position of the Commission and should not be cited as such. Listeners are advised to conduct their own independent research.