It's possible the next pandemic isn't waiting in a lab; it's already learning to find us. Host Payne Lindsey unpacks Dr. Robert Redfield's warnings about bird flu, the rise of AI, and the growing fear that evolution no longer plays by nature's rules. And as filmmaker Jenner Furst reflects on the story since Thank You, Dr. Fauci hit the world, one truth starts to take shape: the future of disease — and who controls it — may already be out of our hands.