It Will Learn
12/16/2025 | 33 mins.
It's possible the next pandemic isn't waiting in a lab; it's already learning to find us. Host Payne Lindsey unpacks Dr. Robert Redfield's warnings about bird flu, the rise of AI, and the growing fear that evolution no longer plays by nature's rules. And as filmmaker Jenner Furst reflects on the story since Thank You, Dr. Fauci hit the world, one truth starts to take shape: the future of disease — and who controls it — may already be out of our hands.
Strange Loops
12/09/2025 | 34 mins.
Anthrax. Ebola. COVID-19. Host Payne Lindsey unpacks Jenner's findings, tracing how the same players and power structures have surfaced across decades of outbreaks. From buried emails to billion-dollar research deals, Payne explores what happens when history keeps repeating—and no one's willing to call it out.
Our Gain or Our Loss?
12/02/2025 | 33 mins.
A natural disaster—or the result of science gone too far? Payne Lindsey digs through filmmaker Jenner Furst's raw interview tapes with claims that the virus may have been engineered through gain-of-function research. From secret calls to government funding trails, Payne unpacks one of the most dangerous scientific debates on Earth.
Where There’s Smoke…
12/02/2025 | 41 mins.
What really happened in the early days of COVID-19? Host Payne Lindsey revisits the confusion, fear, and unanswered questions that defined the start of the pandemic. He sits down with filmmaker Jenner Furst, whose new documentary Thank You, Dr. Fauci points to missing information and a story the public was never told.
Introducing "Leaked"
11/18/2025 | 3 mins.
What if the biggest crisis of our lifetime is still missing the truth? In Leaked, host Payne Lindsey dives into the untold stories behind the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering questions that still demand answers. This gripping limited series cuts through the noise to uncover what really happened—and why we still don't know the full story.
