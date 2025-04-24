Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsScienceThe Optispan Podcast with Matt Kaeberlein
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Optispan Podcast with Matt Kaeberlein
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Optispan Podcast with Matt Kaeberlein

Optispan
Science
The Optispan Podcast with Matt Kaeberlein
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 117
  • The Hidden Health Toll Of Grief (and the 4 Tasks that Actually Work). | Emma Payne | 111
    Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@optispanGet Our Newsletter (It's Free): https://www.optispan.life/Help Texts CEO Emma Payne discusses the profound impact of grief on health (physical/mental), effective coping strategies (Warden's Tasks), and how text-based support can help navigate loss and foster post-traumatic growth.0:00 Intro: Grief's Impact on Health & Biology1:12 Defining Grief: Lost Connection & Blunt Force Trauma2:55 How Grief Disrupts the Pillars of Health4:12 The Social Isolation of Grief & Why Support Falters12:00 Warden's Tasks of Mourning: A Framework for Coping25:58 Beyond Death: Disenfranchised Grief (Jobs, Pets, etc.)37:01 Post-Traumatic Growth: Finding Strength After Loss43:06 Help Texts Explained: Text-Based Grief Support44:48 The Origin Story of Help Texts1:09:39 How to Effectively Support Someone GrievingProduction: Tara Mei, Nicholas Arapis, https://videocastproductions.comDISCLAIMER: The information provided on the Optispan podcast is intended solely for general educational purposes and is not meant to be, nor should it be construed as, personalized medical advice. No doctor-patient relationship is established by your use of this channel. The information and materials presented are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. We strongly advise that you consult with a licensed healthcare professional for all matters concerning your health, especially before undertaking any changes based on content provided by this channel. The hosts and guests on this channel are not liable for any direct, indirect, or other damages or adverse effects that may arise from the application of the information discussed. Medical knowledge is constantly evolving; therefore, the information provided should be verified against current medical standards and practices.More places to find us:Twitter: https://twitter.com/optispanpodcastTwitter: https://twitter.com/optispanTwitter: https://twitter.com/mkaeberleinLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/optispanInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/optispanpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@optispanhttps://www.optispan.life/Hi, I'm Matt Kaeberlein. I spent the first few decades of my career doing scientific research into the biology of aging, trying to understand the finer details of how humans age in order to facilitate translational interventions that promote healthspan and improve quality of life. Now I want to take some of that knowledge out of the lab and into the hands of people who can really use it.On this podcast I talk about all things aging and healthspan, from supplements and nutrition to the latest discoveries in longevity research. My goal is to lift the veil on the geroscience and longevity world and help you apply what we know to your own personal health trajectory. I care about quality science and will always be honest about what I don't know. I hope you'll find these episodes helpful!
    --------  
    1:13:17
  • Rapamycin: The Worst Longevity Idea Ever Conceived? | 110
    Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@optispanGet Our Newsletter: https://www.optispan.life/Dr. Matt Kaeberlein fact-checks Dr. Chris Masterjohn's essay calling rapamycin the "Worst Longevity Idea Ever," correcting misinformation about side effects (cataracts, glucose, heart) and benefits using scientific data from mouse and human studies.0:00 Intro: Tackling the "Worst Longevity Idea Ever" Essay1:06 Who is Dr. Chris Masterjohn? Expertise Questioned3:20 Debunking Mouse Claims: Cataracts, Testicular Atrophy, Glucose Metabolism12:45 Fact Check: Rapamycin's Impact on Health Span (Benefits Ignored)17:02 mTOR, Fasting Cycles & Flawed Nutrient Signaling Arguments23:26 Debunking Claims: Heart Scarring, Fatty Liver, Shrinking Testicles27:28 Dose Comparisons, Marmoset Data & Keeping Up With Science31:27 Misleading Comparisons: Organ Transplant vs. Off-Label Use33:44 Correcting Claims on Testosterone, Wound Healing & Oral Inflammation36:55 The Real Rapamycin Data, Safety Profile & Final ThoughtsProduction: Tara Mei, Nicholas Arapis, https://videocastproductions.comDISCLAIMER: The information provided on the Optispan podcast is intended solely for general educational purposes and is not meant to be, nor should it be construed as, personalized medical advice. No doctor-patient relationship is established by your use of this channel. The information and materials presented are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. We strongly advise that you consult with a licensed healthcare professional for all matters concerning your health, especially before undertaking any changes based on content provided by this channel. The hosts and guests on this channel are not liable for any direct, indirect, or other damages or adverse effects that may arise from the application of the information discussed. Medical knowledge is constantly evolving; therefore, the information provided should be verified against current medical standards and practices.More places to find us:Twitter: https://twitter.com/optispanpodcastTwitter: https://twitter.com/optispanTwitter: https://twitter.com/mkaeberleinLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/optispanInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/optispanpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@optispanhttps://www.optispan.life/Hi, I'm Matt Kaeberlein. I spent the first few decades of my career doing scientific research into the biology of aging, trying to understand the finer details of how humans age in order to facilitate translational interventions that promote healthspan and improve quality of life. Now I want to take some of that knowledge out of the lab and into the hands of people who can really use it.On this podcast I talk about all things aging and healthspan, from supplements and nutrition to the latest discoveries in longevity research. My goal is to lift the veil on the geroscience and longevity world and help you apply what we know to your own personal health trajectory. I care about quality science and will always be honest about what I don't know. I hope you'll find these episodes helpful!
    --------  
    43:04
  • Siim Land: Biohacking Longevity, Health Span Truths & Cutting Through the Hype | 109
    Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@optispanBiohacking expert Siim Land joins Matt Kaeberlein to discuss optimizing health span with science-based lifestyle tips (diet, exercise, sleep), key biomarkers, and navigating longevity misinformation & biological age clock hype.0:00 Introduction: Meet Siim Land2:41 Defining Longevity: Health Span vs Lifespan4:31 The Longevity Escape Velocity Debate12:21 Navigating Longevity Hype, Misinformation & Credibility28:56 Biohacking Case Study: Creatine Megadose Experiment35:02 Essential Biomarkers for Health Span (Bloodwork, DEXA, Imaging)44:24 Optimizing Exercise: Cardio, Strength, Intensity & Overtraining52:20 Diet Deep Dive: Calories, Quality, Timing, Protein & Fiber1:03:16 Beyond Diet & Exercise: Sleep, Alcohol, Social Connection1:10:04 Biological Age Clocks: Useful Tool or Just Noise?Production: Tara Mei, Nicholas Arapis, https://videocastproductions.comDISCLAIMER: The information provided on the Optispan podcast is intended solely for general educational purposes and is not meant to be, nor should it be construed as, personalized medical advice. No doctor-patient relationship is established by your use of this channel. The information and materials presented are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. We strongly advise that you consult with a licensed healthcare professional for all matters concerning your health, especially before undertaking any changes based on content provided by this channel. The hosts and guests on this channel are not liable for any direct, indirect, or other damages or adverse effects that may arise from the application of the information discussed. Medical knowledge is constantly evolving; therefore, the information provided should be verified against current medical standards and practices.More places to find us:Twitter: https://twitter.com/optispanpodcastTwitter: https://twitter.com/optispanTwitter: https://twitter.com/mkaeberleinLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/optispanInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/optispanpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@optispanhttps://www.optispan.life/Hi, I'm Matt Kaeberlein. I spent the first few decades of my career doing scientific research into the biology of aging, trying to understand the finer details of how humans age in order to facilitate translational interventions that promote healthspan and improve quality of life. Now I want to take some of that knowledge out of the lab and into the hands of people who can really use it.On this podcast I talk about all things aging and healthspan, from supplements and nutrition to the latest discoveries in longevity research. My goal is to lift the veil on the geroscience and longevity world and help you apply what we know to your own personal health trajectory. I care about quality science and will always be honest about what I don't know. I hope you'll find these episodes helpful!
    --------  
    1:18:28
  • The Science of Aging Well: "A Practical Approach to HealthSpan Medicine" | 108
    Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@optispanSign up for the Optispan Newsletter: https://www.optispan.life/Read or get your copy of Matt's Scientific American Article: https://www.scientificamerican.com/custom-media/healthspan/In this episode, Dr. Matt Kaeberlein reads and discusses his insightful article, "A Practical Approach to HealthSpan Medicine," featured in the Scientific American special issue "HealthSpan: The Science of Aging Well."Discover the future of healthcare focused on living well longer, not just living longer. This article delves into the principles of Health Span Medicine, a proactive approach prioritizing years lived in good health (healthspan) over sheer lifespan. Producers: Tara Mei, Nicholas ArapisVideo Editor: Jacob KeliikoaMore places to find us:Twitter: https://twitter.com/optispanpodcastTwitter: https://twitter.com/optispanTwitter: https://twitter.com/mkaeberleinLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/optispanInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/optispanpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@optispanDISCLAIMER: The information provided on the Optispan podcast is intended solely for general educational purposes and is not meant to be, nor should it be construed as, personalized medical advice. No doctor-patient relationship is established by your use of this channel. The information and materials presented are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. We strongly advise that you consult with a licensed healthcare professional for all matters concerning your health, especially before undertaking any changes based on content provided by this channel. The hosts and guests on this channel are not liable for any direct, indirect, or other damages or adverse effects that may arise from the application of the information discussed. Medical knowledge is constantly evolving; therefore, the information provided should be verified against current medical standards and practices.Hi, I'm Matt Kaeberlein. I spent the first few decades of my career doing scientific research into the biology of aging, trying to understand the finer details of how humans age in order to facilitate translational interventions that promote healthspan and improve quality of life. Now I want to take some of that knowledge out of the lab and into the hands of people who can really use it.On this podcast I talk about all things aging and healthspan, from supplements and nutrition to the latest discoveries in longevity research. My goal is to lift the veil on the geroscience and longevity world and help you apply what we know to your own personal health trajectory. I care about quality science and will always be honest about what I don't know. I hope you'll find these episodes helpful!
    --------  
    16:12
  • Longevity Experts Discuss Their Health Advice & Approach | Dr. Marcus Ranney & Dr. Brian Kennedy | 107
    Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@optispanDr. Matt Kaeberlein is joined by Dr. Marcus Ranney and Dr. Brian Kennedy, leading experts in longevity science. Recorded at the Rise for Aging Conference in Bangalore, India, they discuss India’s growing role in longevity research, the impact of AI in aging and healthcare, and unique health challenges in India, such as diet, diabetes, and metabolic health. They also explore innovative healthcare solutions, including digital health records, longevity clinics, AI-driven diagnostics, and personalized medicine. The conversation covers stem cell therapy, hormone replacement, key supplements, and lifestyle interventions for healthy aging.0:00 - Introduction & Overview of the Rise for Aging Conference2:00 - The Growth of India's Longevity Science & Healthcare Innovation4:45 - Challenges & Opportunities in India's Healthcare System7:30 - AI & Technology Transforming Longevity Medicine10:00 - Stem Cells, Safety Concerns & Potential Benefits15:00 - The Role of Peptides & NAD in Aging22:00 - Lifestyle Interventions: Exercise, Diet & Sleep for Longevity30:00 - The Importance of Supplements, Hormones & Personalized Medicine40:00 - Cutting-Edge Diagnostics & The Future of Health Monitoring55:00 - Closing Thoughts & Final TakeawaysProducers: Tara Mei, Nicholas ArapisVideo Editor: Jacob KeliikoaDISCLAIMER: The information provided on the Optispan podcast is intended solely for general educational purposes and is not meant to be, nor should it be construed as, personalized medical advice. No doctor-patient relationship is established by your use of this channel. The information and materials presented are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. We strongly advise that you consult with a licensed healthcare professional for all matters concerning your health, especially before undertaking any changes based on content provided by this channel. The hosts and guests on this channel are not liable for any direct, indirect, or other damages or adverse effects that may arise from the application of the information discussed. Medical knowledge is constantly evolving; therefore, the information provided should be verified against current medical standards and practices.More places to find us:Twitter: https://twitter.com/optispanpodcastTwitter: https://twitter.com/optispanTwitter: https://twitter.com/mkaeberleinLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/optispanInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/optispanpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@optispanhttps://www.optispan.life/Hi, I'm Matt Kaeberlein. I spent the first few decades of my career doing scientific research into the biology of aging, trying to understand the finer details of how humans age in order to facilitate translational interventions that promote healthspan and improve quality of life. Now I want to take some of that knowledge out of the lab and into the hands of people who can really use it.On this podcast I talk about all things aging and healthspan, from supplements and nutrition to the latest discoveries in longevity research. My goal is to lift the veil on the geroscience and longevity world and help you apply what we know to your own personal health trajectory. I care about quality science and will always be honest about what I don't know. I hope you'll find these episodes helpful!
    --------  
    56:38

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About The Optispan Podcast with Matt Kaeberlein

Optispan is a vision for what health should be. The typical person gives up 10-20 years of quality life in exchange for disability, frailty, and early death. We call this "the lost decade". Time that should be spent with loved ones doing the activities you enjoy are instead spent suffering from multiple diseases and taking a cabinet full of medications that probably do as much harm as good. We believe that the current practice of medicine is disease care, not health care. We believe that everyone can get closer to their own optimal healthspan.
Podcast website
Science

Listen to The Optispan Podcast with Matt Kaeberlein, Short Wave and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/29/2025 - 2:24:04 AM