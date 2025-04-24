The Optispan Podcast with Matt Kaeberlein

The Hidden Health Toll Of Grief (and the 4 Tasks that Actually Work). | Emma Payne | 111

Help Texts CEO Emma Payne discusses the profound impact of grief on health (physical/mental), effective coping strategies (Warden's Tasks), and how text-based support can help navigate loss and foster post-traumatic growth.

0:00 Intro: Grief's Impact on Health & Biology
1:12 Defining Grief: Lost Connection & Blunt Force Trauma
2:55 How Grief Disrupts the Pillars of Health
4:12 The Social Isolation of Grief & Why Support Falters
12:00 Warden's Tasks of Mourning: A Framework for Coping
25:58 Beyond Death: Disenfranchised Grief (Jobs, Pets, etc.)
37:01 Post-Traumatic Growth: Finding Strength After Loss
43:06 Help Texts Explained: Text-Based Grief Support
44:48 The Origin Story of Help Texts
1:09:39 How to Effectively Support Someone Grieving