KONA - Information Radio 610 AM
Kennewick WA, Talk
KBKW - Newstalk 1450 AM
Aberdeen WA, Talk
KQOW - KUOW 90.3 FM
Bellingham WA, Talk
AM 730 Traffic
Vancouver, Talk
KCLU-FM 102.3 FM
Thousand Oaks, Talk
KQQQ - Pullman Radio 1150 AM
Pullman WA, Talk
KSER - Independent Public Radio - 90.7 FM
Everett WA, Talk
CBC Radio One Victoria
Victoria, Talk
KARI - Word Radio 550 AM
Blaine WA, Talk
WYSL - WYSL 1040 AM
Avon NY, Talk
