About KKMO - El Rey 1360 AM

The grooviest hits from latin transform your party to life, when you turn on the station KKMO - El Rey 1360 AM. It is ranked no. 1408 on our top list from our listeners. With this program you are well entertained. Not only a varied musical composition but also news and comments are on KKMO's plate. The moderation is in Spanish.