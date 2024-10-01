About KRPI 1550 AM

KRPI Ferndale 1550 AM is your source for South Asian news, traffic, sports and entertainment. Our exciting and interactive talk shows set us apart from any other station in North West Washington and the Lower Mainland in BC, Canada.

We broadcast from Ferndale, Washington and can be heard in the Lower Mainland in BC and are also carried on various SMCO stations across Canada including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, as well as in the USA. KRPI has dedicated listeners from the local area and as far as Australia, Europe and India.

