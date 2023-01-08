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Radio Faza 97.1 FM
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Radio Faza 97.1 FM

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Radio Faza 97.1 FM
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About Radio Faza 97.1 FM
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Radio Faza is a non-profit organisation dedicated towards the service and enhancement of the community as a whole and guided by its ethos – ‘In Service is Gratification’.

It is a community radio broadcasting from the heart of Nottingham and reaching out to South Asian and Eastern European communities spread out all across Greater Nottingham and parts of Nottinghamshire through 97.1fm.

Radio Faza presently broadcasts its programmes in English, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Pashto, Farsi, Marathi, Bengali, and some Eastern European languages while catering to top stories from business, politics, health, science, technology, travelling, music, food, art, culture, current affairs, social agendas and much more.

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