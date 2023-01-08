About Radio XL

About Radio XL

About Radio XL

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Radio XL is a 24-hour commercial Radio Station aimed at the Asian community in the Midlands region and broadcasts in English and Asian Languages – Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Bengali. The station has a reach of 80km from the heart of Birmingham city center and the estimated number of listeners per week is 250,000. Radio XL is an energetic radio station and is your access to the young, free-spending Asian teenager, the upwardly mobile, young Asian couples with young families, the well-established Asian business community, and the hard-working Asians, factories, and businesses throughout the region. It meets the needs of all communities with a mixture of music, news, debate, information, and entertainment. Last but not least Radio XL broadcasts on 1296am, DAB, and online, www.radioxl.net or streaming sites like radio.net.

