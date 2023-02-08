About SPARKFLAME RADIO

About SPARKFLAME RADIO

About SPARKFLAME RADIO

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Welcome to Sparkflame Radio, a distinguished 24-hour online radio station committed to providing a diverse range of music genres to our valued listeners. Our platform is thoughtfully designed to encourage engagement and interaction through our WhatsApp chatroom and via email at sf.radio23@gmail.com. We invite music requests, feedback, and inquiries through this channel. We are currently seeking motivated individuals to join our team of volunteer presenters, either as live DJs or content contributors from the UK or internationally. Interested candidates are kindly requested to submit their contact details to our email address, and a member of our management team will respond promptly. For music requests or shoutouts, For any concerns or complaints, we encourage you to contact us via email, ensuring that your correspondence is clearly marked as “Complaint.” We are dedicated to addressing any issues promptly and with the utmost professionalism. We are honored to have you as part of the Sparkflame Radio community and remain committed to delivering an exceptional listening experience. Thank you for choosing Sparkflame Radio.

