About Lyca Radio

You need the newest hits from oriental and asian music in order to start your day or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the popular station Lyca Radio 1458 for the age group 18-24. On our top ranking, Lyca Radio 1458 comes in at no. 1188. With a total of two streams you are at all times and any place updated. Not only music but also news and comments are an integral part of Lyca Radio 1458's program. All contents are provided in English.