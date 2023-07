About KSAN - The Bone 107.7 FM

KSAN - The Bone 107.7 FM, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing classic rock and hits and is the most attractive among listeners between über 65 year-olds. The one thousand, three hundred and third position on our top list is currently occupied by KSAN. This program is the no. 1 of good information. KSAN streams a balanced mixture of music and information. All information is provided in English.