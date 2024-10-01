About SoftRockRadio

SoftRockRadio plays a unique mix of singer/songwriter based classic soft rock along with some other classics from the 70s, 80s and a touch of the 90s.



The format is modeled after classic radio stations that existed up until the early 80s that emphasized singer-songwriter acoustic and rock based songs and artists, like those listed above. Though some pop based songs of the era are played, you won't hear Mariah Carey or Celine Dion.



Mellow Rock Soft Rock and Yacht Rock are all terms used to describe the styles of music played on SoftRockRadio.net.

