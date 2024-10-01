Powered by RND
Radio StationsSoftRockRadio
Listen to SoftRockRadio in the App
Listen to SoftRockRadio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

SoftRockRadio

Radio SoftRockRadio
(13)
SoftRockRadio plays a unique mix of singer/songwriter based classic soft rock along with some other classics from the 70s - 90s.
BedfordNew HampshireUSAClassic RockEnglish

Similar Stations

About SoftRockRadio

SoftRockRadio plays a unique mix of singer/songwriter based classic soft rock along with some other classics from the 70s, 80s and a touch of the 90s.

The format is modeled after classic radio stations that existed up until the early 80s that emphasized singer-songwriter acoustic and rock based songs and artists, like those listed above. Though some pop based songs of the era are played, you won't hear Mariah Carey or Celine Dion.

Mellow Rock Soft Rock and Yacht Rock are all terms used to describe the styles of music played on SoftRockRadio.net.

Station website

Listen to SoftRockRadio, KBDZ - Classic Rock 93.1 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Top podcasts

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/20/2024 - 12:44:44 PM