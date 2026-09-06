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209 episodes
- Why does Anthony Scaramucci think Osama bin Laden is “winning”, and what has the War on Terror really cost America? From letting China into the WTO to bailing out the banks in 2008, how did America's own leaders pave the way for Donald Trump's electoral victories? As Trump's second term reaches its halfway point, is America about to bankrupt itself?
Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart are joined by Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former Communications Director and co-host of The Rest is Politics: US, to answer all these questions and more.
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Search IG.com to find out more and/or Look for IG in your app store.
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Instagram: @restispolitics
Twitter: @restispolitics
Email: therestispolitics@goalhanger.com
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Social Producer: Celine Charles
Head Video Editor: Josh Smith
Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
General Manager: Tom Whiter
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- Why does tax expert Dan Neidle take Gabriel Zucman seriously as a thinker on inequality, but dismiss Gary Stevenson's warnings as populism? What did he uncover in Peter Mandelson's emails, and how did he expose Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs? Can a wealth tax really raise the money Britain needs, or is it a seductive slogan that promises far more than it can deliver?
Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart are joined by tax expert Dan Neidle to answer all these questions and more.
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Search IG.com to find out more and/or Look for IG in your app store.
__________
Instagram: @restispolitics
Twitter: @restispolitics
Email: therestispolitics@goalhanger.com
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Social Producer: Celine Charles
Video Editor: Caroline Kaye
Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
General Manager: Tom Whiter
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- How did UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin lead the revolt that tore apart Gianni Infantino's plan to privatise the World Cup? Is Infantino finished as FIFA President after alienating the European federations who once put him there? What does Infantino's courtship of Donald Trump - from the FIFA "Peace Prize" to the World Cup red card scandal - reveal about the collision of football and politics?
Alastair Campbell is joined by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, to answer all these questions and more.
__________
Search IG.com to find out more and/or Look for IG in your app store.
__________
Instagram: @restispolitics
Twitter: @restispolitics
Email: therestispolitics@goalhanger.com
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Social Producer: Celine Charles
Video Editor: Josh Smith, Vasco Andrade, Lorcan Moullier, Caroline Kaye, Bruno Di Castri
Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne
Producer: Evan Green
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
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202. Is Peace in the Middle East Closer Than We Think? (A Palestinian & An Israeli's View)08/16/2026 | 1h 15 mins.How do an Israeli who lost his parents on October 7th and a Palestinian whose brother died after torture in Israeli prisons come together to reject revenge and build a brotherhood for peace? Why do they believe lasting peace between Israel and Palestine could be just "two to four weeks away"? What can Britain do to help end a conflict it helped create?
Alastair and Rory are joined by peace activists Maoz Inon and Aziz Abu Sarah to answer all of these questions and more.
__________
Search IG.com to find out more and/or Look for IG in your app store.
__________
Instagram: @restispolitics
Twitter: @restispolitics
Email: therestispolitics@goalhanger.com
__________
Social Producer: Celine Charles
Video Editor: Josh Smith, Vasco Andrade
Assistant Producer: Daisy Alston-Horne
Senior Producer: Nicole Maslen
General Manager: Tom Whiter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Rest Is Politics: Leading
The Rest Is Politics’ Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart interview politicians, leaders, intellectuals, and more. From inside and outside of politics, guests join Rory and Alastair to discuss life, leadership, and the philosophy that’s led them to success in their chosen field. Their conversations cover key political events, global affairs, and the big ideas shaping the world today, offering listeners in-depth perspectives from those at the heart of change. The Rest Is Politics Plus: Become a member for exclusive bonus content, early access to Question Time episodes to live show tickets, ad-free listening for both TRIP and Leading, our exclusive newsletter, discount book prices on titles mentioned on the pod, and our members’ chatroom on Discord. Just head to therestispolitics.com to sign up, or start a free trial today on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/therestispolitics. For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com.Podcast website
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