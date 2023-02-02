CitiesSpeak with Clarence Anthony, a new podcast from the National League of Cities, gives listeners an insider’s view of what local leadership in America means... More
Building Safe & Inclusive Communities with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao
In this episode, Clarence sits down for a moving conversation with Mayor Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland, California. They talk about how her upbringing and young adulthood living in public housing informed her approach to policymaking today, how Oakland is using ARPA dollars to address homelessness, and her vision for cities where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.For more information, visit us at nlc.org.
5/4/2023
27:46
Reflecting on Public Service with Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin
In this special episode recorded live at NLC’s Congressional City Conference, Clarence sits down with Steve Benjamin, former Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina to reflect on the lessons he’s learned about public service, partnerships that are important for local leaders to forge, and his new public engagement role in the Biden administration.For more information, visit us at nlc.org.
4/6/2023
17:47
Defining Leadership in a Polarized World with Mesa Mayor John Giles
In this episode, Clarence sits down with John Giles, Mayor of Mesa, Arizona for a conversation on bipartisan leadership. They discuss how Mayor Giles has navigated division and incivility in his community as one of America’s “most controversial conservative mayors” and what leadership means in an era of growing polarization.For more information, visit us at nlc.org.
3/2/2023
22:54
Expanding Access to Affordable Housing with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods
In this episode, Clarence sits down with Corey Woods, Mayor of Tempe, Arizona for a conversation about housing. They talk about Mayor Woods’ journey to being elected the city’s first African-American mayor, why housing availability is so critical to building inclusive communities, and the importance of federal, state and local collaboration to advance affordable housing.For more information, visit us at nlc.org.
2/2/2023
36:37
BONUS EPISODE: Accessing Federal Infrastructure Dollars – A Conversation with NLC Executive Director Clarence Anthony
Today, CitiesSpeak is bringing you a bonus episode of the Voices in Local Government podcast from our friends at the International City/County Management Association. It’s a conversation the ICMA team had with Clarence about the innovative ways local governments are implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and accessing federal funds to develop infrastructure projects in their communities. Find more episodes of Voices in Local Government and subscribe at https://icma.org/keyword-search/voices-local-government.For more information, visit us at nlc.org.
