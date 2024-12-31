Powered by RND
TJ, Janet and Jrod 2nd Date Update

KJ103 (KJYO-FM)
Ever go on what you thought was a great first date, but now you can't seem to get that new special someone to call you back. We find out what happened with the ...
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • 2nd Date Update Jill and Corey From OKC "He Thinks She's A Phony"
    Jill and Corey from OKC went out, and then no 2nd Date Update. Why does he think she's a phony?
    --------  
    6:27
  • 2nd Date Update Chris From Norman And Ashley "She Set Up And He Stood Up"
    Chris and Ashley from Norman went out, and she set up the date and he was late. Was this the 2nd Date killer?
    --------  
    10:14
  • 2nd Date Update Sara And Mike In OKC "They Had And Ice Skating Date Setup"
    Sara and Mike from OKC went out, and he was freaked out by their ice skating date. Was this why the 2nd Date hasn't happened....yet?
    --------  
    7:28
  • 2nd Date Update Shannon From Yukon And Cory "Supposed To Be An OSU Fan"
    Shannon  From Yukon and Cory went out, but he was upset because she said she was an OSU fan. Till he did some digging on her instagram account. Is this why there hasn't been another date?
    --------  
    9:03
  • 2nd Date Update Jacob From OKC And Julia "Morning Coffee"
    Jacob from OKC and Julia went out for a morning coffee date, and now nothing. So what happened? We find out with the 2nd Date Update
    --------  
    8:11

About TJ, Janet and Jrod 2nd Date Update

Ever go on what you thought was a great first date, but now you can't seem to get that new special someone to call you back. We find out what happened with the 2nd Date Update
