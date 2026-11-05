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Midnight Radio

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DramaFiction
Midnight Radio
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Midnight Radio

    Operation Wandering Souls Pt.1

    11/05/2026 | 33 mins.
    Secret government programs such as MK-Ultra and Area 51 have become part of popular conversation. But our host opens the lines, ready to discuss some programs that are far less documented.

    One caller claims to have been part of a division that allegedly used authentic torture and snuff film audio for psychological warfare. He also claims to own a recording that has remained hidden for decades- and may be one of the most chilling pieces of audio in existence.

    —-

    MIDNIGHT RADIO is a production of Crooked Highway and Under the Influence

    Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill

    Produced by Jimmy Bie & Mickey Schiff. Executive Produced by C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson, & Ryan Hawke

    Follow @midnightradiopod on socials: https://linktr.ee/midnightradiopod

    Episode 3 - Operation Wandering Souls Pt.1 - Cast
    RADIO MAN - Ethan Hawke
    NORMAN - Vincent D'Onofrio
    JOHN - Jonathan Marc Sherman
    PHIL - Jimmy Bie
    JEANETTE - Jessica Cargill
    ANNOUNCER - C. Robert Cargill

    Sound Design and Mix Services by SALT Audio

    Production Assistance from Grace Hague

    Music by Atticus Derrickson

    Graphic Design by Nim Ben-Reuven

    Trailer Design by Andy Holton

    Legal Services by George Sheanshang

    PR Services from ID-PR

    Hosting and Ad Services Provided by iHeart Radio

    This Podcast is recorded under a SAG AFTRA Agreement

    This is a work of fiction. While it is inspired by or incorporates elements from real historical events and actual places, the characters, incidents, and dialogue are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or specific real-world events outside of public record is entirely coincidental.

    Ghost Tape #10: Created by the U.S. Army’s 6th Psychological Operations Battalion
    Public Domain Audio via Robert B. Shirley @ http://pcf45.com/

    Special Thanks to:
    Vince Cheng
    Seth Jacobs
    Carolyn Ross Malcolm
    Jackie Maroney
    Mary Milad
    Rebekah Sebastian
    Douglass Studios
    The Cutting Room Studios
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Midnight Radio

    Night Tripping

    10/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    What if psychedelics don’t just alter the mind—but open a door to something beyond? Our host opens the lines to hear from true “Psychonauts” who believe they have experienced something from the other side.

    Callers share their stories ranging from psilocybin to high doses of Benadryl. Some encounter haunting visions of the Hat Man. Others encounter something far more terrifying than their hallucinations.

    —-

    MIDNIGHT RADIO is a production of Crooked Highway and Under the Influence

    Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill

    Produced by Jimmy Bie & Mickey Schiff. Executive Produced by C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson, & Ryan Hawke

    Follow @midnightradiopod on socials: https://linktr.ee/midnightradiopod

    Episode 2 - Night Tripping - Cast
    RADIO MAN - Ethan Hawke
    ASHLEY - Willa Fitzgerald
    NATE - Noah Centineo
    WILSON - Levon Hawke
    ANNOUNCER - C. Robert Cargill

    Sound Design and Mix Services by SALT Audio

    Production Assistance from Grace Hague

    Music by Atticus Derrickson

    Graphic Design by Nim Ben-Reuven

    Trailer Design by Andy Holton

    Legal Services by George Sheanshang

    PR Services from ID-PR

    Hosting and Ad Services Provided by iHeart Radio

    This Podcast is recorded under a SAG AFTRA Agreement

    This is a work of fiction. While it is inspired by or incorporates elements from real historical events and actual places, the characters, incidents, and dialogue are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or specific real-world events outside of public record is entirely coincidental.

    Special Thanks to:
    Seth Jacobs
    Carolyn Ross Malcolm
    Jackie Maroney
    Mary Milad
    Rebekah Sebastian
    Vince Cheng
    Douglass Studios
    The Cutting Room Studios
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Midnight Radio

    Phantom Cosmonauts

    10/22/2026 | 39 mins.
    Heard a dead loved one on an open channel? Maybe contact from the stars? What have you heard in the static between stations on the dial? The lines are open to anyone with a tale about strange transmissions.
    Through a long night of calls, our host listens to stories of mysterious NASA transmissions surrounding the myth of the Phantom Cosmonauts. Until another call gets through—from a man who claims to know the transmission is fake.
    Because he was there.
    —-
    MIDNIGHT RADIO is a production of Crooked Highway and Under the Influence

    Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill

    Produced by Jimmy Bie & Mickey Schiff . Executive Produced by C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson, & Ryan Hawke

    Follow @midnightradiopod on socials: https://linktr.ee/midnightradiopod

    Episode 1: Phantom Cosmonauts - Cast
    RADIO MAN - Ethan Hawke
    CLYDE LANG - Austin Pendleton
    JEB - Ben Dickey
    KATHY - Maggie Crane
    DAVID - Mickey Schiff
    DENNIS - Jimmy Bie
    RUSSIAN COSMONAUT - Vladislav Belkin
    KIT, ANNOUNCER - C. Robert Cargill

    Sound Design and Mix Services by SALT Audio

    Production Assistance from Grace Hague

    Music by Atticus Derrickson

    Graphic Design by Nim Ben-Reuven

    Trailer Design by Andy Holton

    Legal Services by George Sheanshang

    PR Services from ID-PR

    Hosting and Ad Services Provided by iHeart Radio

    This Podcast is recorded under a SAG AFTRA Agreement

    This is a work of fiction. While it is inspired by or incorporates elements from real historical events and actual places, the characters, incidents, and dialogue are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or specific real-world events outside of public record is entirely coincidental.

    Special Thanks to: Seth Jacobs, Carolyn Ross Malcolm, Jackie Maroney, Mary Milad, Rebekah Sebastian, Vince Cheng, The Cutting Room Studios, Douglass Studios
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Midnight Radio

    Midnight Radio - Official Trailer

    10/15/2026 | 1 mins.
    From the team that brought you THE BLACK PHONE and SINISTER movies comes MIDNIGHT RADIO: a new, fantastical horror podcast starring Ethan Hawke.

    Available 10.22.26. New episodes every Thursday.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Midnight Radio

    Welcome to Midnight Radio

    10/13/2026 | 1 mins.
    What have you heard in the static?
    Coming 10.22.26

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Midnight Radio
Starring five-time Academy Award®-nominee Ethan Hawke as “The Radio Man,” MIDNIGHT RADIO is a new, fantastical horror podcast. Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill and produced by Under The Influence Productions, Crooked Highway and Mickey Schiff in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts. Told in real-time through the lens of a cult-favorite late-night AM radio show, the series follows a host (played by Ethan) whose eerie, conspiracy-themed call-in program takes a chilling turn. One night, he receives a call from a man claiming to be part of a secret U.S. space mission lost to history—just the first thread in a sprawling web of government cover-ups, interdimensional breaches, and psychological warfare. As the broadcast unfolds, strange signals hidden in the radio static reveal themselves. With each episode building on the last, one question grows more urgent—who, or what, is really on the other end of the line? And what do they want?
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