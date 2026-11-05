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5 episodes
- Secret government programs such as MK-Ultra and Area 51 have become part of popular conversation. But our host opens the lines, ready to discuss some programs that are far less documented.
One caller claims to have been part of a division that allegedly used authentic torture and snuff film audio for psychological warfare. He also claims to own a recording that has remained hidden for decades- and may be one of the most chilling pieces of audio in existence.
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MIDNIGHT RADIO is a production of Crooked Highway and Under the Influence
Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill
Produced by Jimmy Bie & Mickey Schiff. Executive Produced by C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson, & Ryan Hawke
Follow @midnightradiopod on socials: https://linktr.ee/midnightradiopod
Episode 3 - Operation Wandering Souls Pt.1 - Cast
RADIO MAN - Ethan Hawke
NORMAN - Vincent D'Onofrio
JOHN - Jonathan Marc Sherman
PHIL - Jimmy Bie
JEANETTE - Jessica Cargill
ANNOUNCER - C. Robert Cargill
Sound Design and Mix Services by SALT Audio
Production Assistance from Grace Hague
Music by Atticus Derrickson
Graphic Design by Nim Ben-Reuven
Trailer Design by Andy Holton
Legal Services by George Sheanshang
PR Services from ID-PR
Hosting and Ad Services Provided by iHeart Radio
This Podcast is recorded under a SAG AFTRA Agreement
This is a work of fiction. While it is inspired by or incorporates elements from real historical events and actual places, the characters, incidents, and dialogue are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or specific real-world events outside of public record is entirely coincidental.
Ghost Tape #10: Created by the U.S. Army’s 6th Psychological Operations Battalion
Public Domain Audio via Robert B. Shirley @ http://pcf45.com/
Special Thanks to:
Vince Cheng
Seth Jacobs
Carolyn Ross Malcolm
Jackie Maroney
Mary Milad
Rebekah Sebastian
Douglass Studios
The Cutting Room Studios
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What if psychedelics don’t just alter the mind—but open a door to something beyond? Our host opens the lines to hear from true “Psychonauts” who believe they have experienced something from the other side.
Callers share their stories ranging from psilocybin to high doses of Benadryl. Some encounter haunting visions of the Hat Man. Others encounter something far more terrifying than their hallucinations.
—-
MIDNIGHT RADIO is a production of Crooked Highway and Under the Influence
Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill
Produced by Jimmy Bie & Mickey Schiff. Executive Produced by C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson, & Ryan Hawke
Follow @midnightradiopod on socials: https://linktr.ee/midnightradiopod
Episode 2 - Night Tripping - Cast
RADIO MAN - Ethan Hawke
ASHLEY - Willa Fitzgerald
NATE - Noah Centineo
WILSON - Levon Hawke
ANNOUNCER - C. Robert Cargill
Sound Design and Mix Services by SALT Audio
Production Assistance from Grace Hague
Music by Atticus Derrickson
Graphic Design by Nim Ben-Reuven
Trailer Design by Andy Holton
Legal Services by George Sheanshang
PR Services from ID-PR
Hosting and Ad Services Provided by iHeart Radio
This Podcast is recorded under a SAG AFTRA Agreement
This is a work of fiction. While it is inspired by or incorporates elements from real historical events and actual places, the characters, incidents, and dialogue are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or specific real-world events outside of public record is entirely coincidental.
Special Thanks to:
Seth Jacobs
Carolyn Ross Malcolm
Jackie Maroney
Mary Milad
Rebekah Sebastian
Vince Cheng
Douglass Studios
The Cutting Room Studios
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Heard a dead loved one on an open channel? Maybe contact from the stars? What have you heard in the static between stations on the dial? The lines are open to anyone with a tale about strange transmissions.
Through a long night of calls, our host listens to stories of mysterious NASA transmissions surrounding the myth of the Phantom Cosmonauts. Until another call gets through—from a man who claims to know the transmission is fake.
Because he was there.
—-
MIDNIGHT RADIO is a production of Crooked Highway and Under the Influence
Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill
Produced by Jimmy Bie & Mickey Schiff . Executive Produced by C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson, & Ryan Hawke
Follow @midnightradiopod on socials: https://linktr.ee/midnightradiopod
Episode 1: Phantom Cosmonauts - Cast
RADIO MAN - Ethan Hawke
CLYDE LANG - Austin Pendleton
JEB - Ben Dickey
KATHY - Maggie Crane
DAVID - Mickey Schiff
DENNIS - Jimmy Bie
RUSSIAN COSMONAUT - Vladislav Belkin
KIT, ANNOUNCER - C. Robert Cargill
Sound Design and Mix Services by SALT Audio
Production Assistance from Grace Hague
Music by Atticus Derrickson
Graphic Design by Nim Ben-Reuven
Trailer Design by Andy Holton
Legal Services by George Sheanshang
PR Services from ID-PR
Hosting and Ad Services Provided by iHeart Radio
This Podcast is recorded under a SAG AFTRA Agreement
This is a work of fiction. While it is inspired by or incorporates elements from real historical events and actual places, the characters, incidents, and dialogue are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or specific real-world events outside of public record is entirely coincidental.
Special Thanks to: Seth Jacobs, Carolyn Ross Malcolm, Jackie Maroney, Mary Milad, Rebekah Sebastian, Vince Cheng, The Cutting Room Studios, Douglass Studios
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Midnight Radio
Starring five-time Academy Award®-nominee Ethan Hawke as “The Radio Man,” MIDNIGHT RADIO is a new, fantastical horror podcast. Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill and produced by Under The Influence Productions, Crooked Highway and Mickey Schiff in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts. Told in real-time through the lens of a cult-favorite late-night AM radio show, the series follows a host (played by Ethan) whose eerie, conspiracy-themed call-in program takes a chilling turn. One night, he receives a call from a man claiming to be part of a secret U.S. space mission lost to history—just the first thread in a sprawling web of government cover-ups, interdimensional breaches, and psychological warfare. As the broadcast unfolds, strange signals hidden in the radio static reveal themselves. With each episode building on the last, one question grows more urgent—who, or what, is really on the other end of the line? And what do they want?Podcast website
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