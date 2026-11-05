Secret government programs such as MK-Ultra and Area 51 have become part of popular conversation. But our host opens the lines, ready to discuss some programs that are far less documented.



One caller claims to have been part of a division that allegedly used authentic torture and snuff film audio for psychological warfare. He also claims to own a recording that has remained hidden for decades- and may be one of the most chilling pieces of audio in existence.



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MIDNIGHT RADIO is a production of Crooked Highway and Under the Influence



Created and written by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill



Produced by Jimmy Bie & Mickey Schiff. Executive Produced by C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson, & Ryan Hawke



Follow @midnightradiopod on socials: https://linktr.ee/midnightradiopod



Episode 3 - Operation Wandering Souls Pt.1 - Cast

RADIO MAN - Ethan Hawke

NORMAN - Vincent D'Onofrio

JOHN - Jonathan Marc Sherman

PHIL - Jimmy Bie

JEANETTE - Jessica Cargill

ANNOUNCER - C. Robert Cargill



Sound Design and Mix Services by SALT Audio



Production Assistance from Grace Hague



Music by Atticus Derrickson



Graphic Design by Nim Ben-Reuven



Trailer Design by Andy Holton



Legal Services by George Sheanshang



PR Services from ID-PR



Hosting and Ad Services Provided by iHeart Radio



This Podcast is recorded under a SAG AFTRA Agreement



This is a work of fiction. While it is inspired by or incorporates elements from real historical events and actual places, the characters, incidents, and dialogue are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or specific real-world events outside of public record is entirely coincidental.



Ghost Tape #10: Created by the U.S. Army’s 6th Psychological Operations Battalion

Public Domain Audio via Robert B. Shirley @ http://pcf45.com/



Special Thanks to:

Vince Cheng

Seth Jacobs

Carolyn Ross Malcolm

Jackie Maroney

Mary Milad

Rebekah Sebastian

Douglass Studios

The Cutting Room Studios

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.