UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob | Starring Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa

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6 episodes
- Frank makes the agonizing decision to end the search for survivors, then risks everything to expose the mob’s exploitation of Ground Zero. When the investigation threatens his home and family, he is drawn into a final confrontation with the last person he expected to betray him.
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- Frank uncovers an elaborate scheme to steal from the World Trade Center cleanup and forces a corrupt union official to wear a wire. But as police and mob crews race to reach a fortune buried beneath the rubble, Frank discovers that the conspiracy may reach much closer to home than he imagined.
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- As fires threaten World Trade Center Building 7, Frank faces an impossible choice: uphold the law or accept help from mob-connected companies that could save lives. Meanwhile, the battle between Frank and Joe turns personal when Frank’s young son suddenly disappears.
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- While rescuers search the ruins for survivors, Genovese captain Joe Bianchi sets an audacious criminal operation in motion. Desperate for trucks, machinery and manpower, Frank must rely on the mob-connected companies he was charged with keeping away from city contracts—bringing him face-to-face with Joe, his own brother-in-law.
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- As New York reels from the attacks of 9/11, NYPD Lieutenant Commander Frank Sturiano races toward the devastation. He is soon handed the difficult task of overseeing the World Trade Center cleanup—unaware that the Five Families are already plotting to turn the tragedy into a fortune.
*
UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob is the shocking true story born in the immediate aftermath of 9/11—one that has never been told. Names of the guilty have been changed to protect the innocent.
A production of Thoroughbred Studios, Goldhawk Productions, and iHeartPodcasts, created & written by Stephen Kronish and starring Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa, Ray Abruzzo and Arthur J. Nascarella.
Executive Producers: Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Fox, John Scott Dryden, Howard Stringer & Jason English
Director: John Scott Dryden
Original music: Sacha Puttnam
Producer: Emma Hearn
Editing and Sound Design: Adam Woodhams & Andriena Gomez Casanova
Studio Engineers - Paul Clark, Diana David, Mac Conklin, Adam
Primack & Mia Perfetti
Script Supervisor - Flynn Hallman
Promo & Trailers Producer - Jack Soper
Cast:
Frank Sturiano - Michael Imperioli
Joe Bianchi - Steve Schirripa
Mickey Cronin - Ray Abruzzo
‘Dip’ Di Pietro - Arthur J Nascarella
Connie Sturiano, - Tonya Cornelisse
Marie Bianchi & Tracey Marquez - Julee Cerda
Eddie Bernstein - Roberto Davide
TV Anchorman - Donald Sage Mackay
Frank Junior - Luca Silva
Nicky - Hugo Dryden
Mayor Rudy Giuliani - Eric Meyers
North Tower Caller & Priest - Walles Hamonde
Janine Harris - Jennifer Armour
TV Anchorwoman - Vitoria Setta
Sergeant O’Connor - Alexander Patsos
Carol - Nettie Chickering
South Tower Caller - Lily Lefkow
First Response Tommy & FDNY Chaplain - Nicolas Dipierro
Mob Soldier - Alessandro Caronna
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob | Starring Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa
Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa star in the untold true story of how the New York Mafia exploited the aftermath of 9/11. Nearly 3,000 families lost loved ones that day, and a shocked world mourned alongside them. But for Five Families—the New York Mafia—the day meant something very different. While the world saw an unspeakable tragedy, they saw an opening: the business opportunity of a lifetime. They might have succeeded were it not for one dedicated and courageous cop. Because of him, many of the men involved were convicted and imprisoned. UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob is the shocking true story born in the immediate aftermath of 9/11—one that has never been told. Names of the guilty have been changed to protect the innocent. A production of Thoroughbred Studios, Goldhawk Productions, and iHeartPodcasts, created & written by Stephen Kronish and starring Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa, Ray Abruzzo & Arthur J. Nascarella. Executive Producers: Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Fox, John Scott Dryden, Howard Stringer & Jason English Director: John Scott Dryden Original music: Sacha Puttnam Producer: Emma Hearn Editing and Sound Design: Adam Woodhams & Andriena Gomez Casanova Studio Engineers: Paul Clark, Diana David, Mac Conklin, Adam Primack & Mia Perfetti Script Supervisor: Flynn Hallman Promo & Trailers Producer: Jack Soper Cast: Frank Sturiano - Michael Imperioli Joe Bianchi - Steve Schirripa Mickey Cronin - Ray Abruzzo ‘Dip’ Di Pietro - Arthur J Nascarella Connie Sturiano, - Tonya Cornelisse Marie Bianchi & Tracey Marquez - Julee Cerda Eddie Bernstein - Roberto Davide TV Anchorman - Donald Sage Mackay Frank Junior - Luca Silva Nicky - Hugo Dryden Mayor Rudy Giuliani - Eric Meyers North Tower Caller & Priest - Walles Hamonde Janine Harris - Jennifer Armour TV Anchorwoman - Vitoria Setta Sergeant O’Connor - Alexander Patsos Carol - Nettie Chickering South Tower Caller - Lily Lefkow First Response Tommy & FDNY Chaplain - Nicolas Dipierro Mob Soldier - Alessandro CaronnaPodcast website
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