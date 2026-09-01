UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob | Starring Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa

As New York reels from the attacks of 9/11, NYPD Lieutenant Commander Frank Sturiano races toward the devastation. He is soon handed the difficult task of overseeing the World Trade Center cleanup—unaware that the Five Families are already plotting to turn the tragedy into a fortune. * UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob is the shocking true story born in the immediate aftermath of 9/11—one that has never been told. Names of the guilty have been changed to protect the innocent. A production of Thoroughbred Studios, Goldhawk Productions, and iHeartPodcasts, created & written by Stephen Kronish and starring Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa, Ray Abruzzo and Arthur J. Nascarella. Executive Producers: Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Fox, John Scott Dryden, Howard Stringer & Jason English Director: John Scott Dryden Original music: Sacha Puttnam Producer: Emma Hearn Editing and Sound Design: Adam Woodhams & Andriena Gomez Casanova Studio Engineers - Paul Clark, Diana David, Mac Conklin, Adam Primack & Mia Perfetti Script Supervisor - Flynn Hallman Promo & Trailers Producer - Jack Soper Cast: Frank Sturiano - Michael Imperioli Joe Bianchi - Steve Schirripa Mickey Cronin - Ray Abruzzo ‘Dip’ Di Pietro - Arthur J Nascarella Connie Sturiano, - Tonya Cornelisse Marie Bianchi & Tracey Marquez - Julee Cerda Eddie Bernstein - Roberto Davide TV Anchorman - Donald Sage Mackay Frank Junior - Luca Silva Nicky - Hugo Dryden Mayor Rudy Giuliani - Eric Meyers North Tower Caller & Priest - Walles Hamonde Janine Harris - Jennifer Armour TV Anchorwoman - Vitoria Setta Sergeant O’Connor - Alexander Patsos Carol - Nettie Chickering South Tower Caller - Lily Lefkow First Response Tommy & FDNY Chaplain - Nicolas Dipierro Mob Soldier - Alessandro Caronna See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

While rescuers search the ruins for survivors, Genovese captain Joe Bianchi sets an audacious criminal operation in motion. Desperate for trucks, machinery and manpower, Frank must rely on the mob-connected companies he was charged with keeping away from city contracts—bringing him face-to-face with Joe, his own brother-in-law. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

As fires threaten World Trade Center Building 7, Frank faces an impossible choice: uphold the law or accept help from mob-connected companies that could save lives. Meanwhile, the battle between Frank and Joe turns personal when Frank’s young son suddenly disappears. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Frank uncovers an elaborate scheme to steal from the World Trade Center cleanup and forces a corrupt union official to wear a wire. But as police and mob crews race to reach a fortune buried beneath the rubble, Frank discovers that the conspiracy may reach much closer to home than he imagined. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Frank makes the agonizing decision to end the search for survivors, then risks everything to expose the mob’s exploitation of Ground Zero. When the investigation threatens his home and family, he is drawn into a final confrontation with the last person he expected to betray him. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob | Starring Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa

About UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob | Starring Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa

About UnderGround Zero: 9/11 & The Mob | Starring Michael Imperioli & Steve Schirripa