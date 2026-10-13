In every war, the moral of the people and the rules they uphold erode first, especially if the enemy is the risen dead.

CAST:

Linda - Courtenay Taylor

Jacob - Zeke Alton

CREW:

Written by Thomas Petborisooth

Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth

Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth

Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling

Music Composed by Uncle Hauk

Track Title - "it can always be worse"

Stream the original score on Spotify!

https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw

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