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The Survivor Tapes

Josh Sterling
DramaFiction
The Survivor Tapes
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • The Survivor Tapes

    Could Be Worse | Starring Miley Yamamoto

    10/13/2026 | 5 mins.
    Everyone and the life you knew are long behind you, no better time to count your blessings.
    CAST:
    Jenny - Miley Yamamoto
    Alex - Michael Garcia
    CREW:
    Written by Thomas Petborisooth
    Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
    Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
    Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
    Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
    Track Title - “it can always be worse”
    Stream the original score on Spotify!https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
    #drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #mileyyamamoto
  • The Survivor Tapes

    No One Is Available | Starring Kirsten Day & Isaac Robinson-Smith

    10/09/2026 | 7 mins.
    At the end of the world, the last thing you want to be reminded about is the end of the world.
    CAST:
    The Caller - Kirsten Day
    Tommy - Isaac Robinson-Smith
    Sean - Josh Sterling
    Automated Voice - Ted Evans
    The Attacker - Troy Allan
    CREW:
    Written by Josh Sterling
    Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
    Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
    Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
    Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
    Track Title - “don't die”
    Stream the original score on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
    #drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #kirstenday #isaacrobinsonsmith
  • The Survivor Tapes

    Ordinary Days | Starring Darius Marquis Johnson

    10/06/2026 | 5 mins.
    When every day is a fight for survival, it’s hard not to miss just being bored every now and then…
    CAST:
    Speaker - Darius Marquis Johnson
    CREW:
    Written by Josh Sterling
    Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
    Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
    Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
    Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
    Track Title - “I still hear the screams…”
    Stream the original score on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
    #drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #dariusmarquisjohnson
  • The Survivor Tapes

    Tough Love | Starring Ashly Burch

    10/02/2026 | 5 mins.
    In the zombie apocalypse, every decision you make defines who you become.
    CAST:
    Speaker - Ashly Burch
    Mike - Josh Sterling
    CREW:
    Written by Josh Sterling
    Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
    Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
    Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
    Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
    Track Title - "forgive me"
    Stream the original score on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
    #drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #ashlyburch
  • The Survivor Tapes

    Testimony | Starring Courtenay Taylor & Zeke Alton

    09/29/2026 | 4 mins.
    In every war, the moral of the people and the rules they uphold erode first, especially if the enemy is the risen dead.
    CAST:
    Linda - Courtenay Taylor
    Jacob - Zeke Alton
    CREW:
    Written by Thomas Petborisooth
    Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
    Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
    Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
    Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
    Track Title - "it can always be worse"
    Stream the original score on Spotify!
    https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
    #drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #noai #podcast #audiodrama #courtenaytaylor #zekealton
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About The Survivor Tapes
Follow for stories left behind from a world where the dead roam the earth.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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