Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
12 episodes
- Everyone and the life you knew are long behind you, no better time to count your blessings.
CAST:
Jenny - Miley Yamamoto
Alex - Michael Garcia
CREW:
Written by Thomas Petborisooth
Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
Track Title - “it can always be worse”
Stream the original score on Spotify!https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
#drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #mileyyamamoto
- At the end of the world, the last thing you want to be reminded about is the end of the world.
CAST:
The Caller - Kirsten Day
Tommy - Isaac Robinson-Smith
Sean - Josh Sterling
Automated Voice - Ted Evans
The Attacker - Troy Allan
CREW:
Written by Josh Sterling
Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
Track Title - “don't die”
Stream the original score on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
#drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #kirstenday #isaacrobinsonsmith
- When every day is a fight for survival, it’s hard not to miss just being bored every now and then…
CAST:
Speaker - Darius Marquis Johnson
CREW:
Written by Josh Sterling
Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
Track Title - “I still hear the screams…”
Stream the original score on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
#drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #dariusmarquisjohnson
- In the zombie apocalypse, every decision you make defines who you become.
CAST:
Speaker - Ashly Burch
Mike - Josh Sterling
CREW:
Written by Josh Sterling
Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
Track Title - "forgive me"
Stream the original score on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
#drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #humanmade #podcast #audiodrama #ashlyburch
- In every war, the moral of the people and the rules they uphold erode first, especially if the enemy is the risen dead.
CAST:
Linda - Courtenay Taylor
Jacob - Zeke Alton
CREW:
Written by Thomas Petborisooth
Directed by Josh Sterling & Thomas Petborisooth
Cinematography & Color - Thomas Petborisooth
Sound Design & Audio Mix - Josh Sterling
Music Composed by Uncle Hauk
Track Title - "it can always be worse"
Stream the original score on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/album/7oY6uxnq1f3TPOsokLgtC4?si=GOf4TlyXSUyD-BAk-D8dzw
#drama #horror #webseries #zombieapocalypse #noai #podcast #audiodrama #courtenaytaylor #zekealton
More Drama podcasts
Trending Drama podcasts
About The Survivor Tapes
Follow for stories left behind from a world where the dead roam the earth.Podcast website
Listen to The Survivor Tapes, Camp Monsters and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Survivor Tapes
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.