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8 episodes
- Jekyll's experiment has unleashed consequences he can no longer control. Spiralling towards catastrophe, he races to hold on to his identity before it is lost forever. But some doors, once opened, cannot be closed again.
Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man.
The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile.
Narrated by Colin Morgan
Written by Robert Louis Stevenson
Sound design by Jon Nicholls
Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios
Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios
Recording Engineer: Poppy Humphries for ID Audio
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- At last, Dr Jekyll tells his own story. Driven by a lifelong struggle between respectability and desire, he pursued a dangerous line of inquiry into the nature of the human soul. But what if the boundary between good and evil is more fragile than anyone suspects?
Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man.
The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile.
Narrated by Colin Morgan
Written by Robert Louis Stevenson
Sound design by Jon Nicholls
Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios
Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios
Recording Engineer: Poppy Humphries for ID Audio
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A locked door is broken open. A body is discovered. And among the papers left behind lies an account that threatens everything Utterson thought he knew. Across London, old certainties begin to crumble as an impossible story emerges from the shadows.
Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man.
The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile.
Narrated by Colin Morgan
Written by Robert Louis Stevenson
Sound design by Jon Nicholls
Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios
Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios
Recording Engineer: Poppy Humphries for ID Audio
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- For a time, Dr Jekyll seems transformed, emerging into society with renewed purpose and warmth. Then, without warning, he retreats once more behind locked doors. Their mutual friend Lanyon has discovered a terrifying truth that he refuses to share, but a letter sent after his death draws Utterson toward a dreadful possibility. What is happening inside Jekyll's laboratory?
Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man.
The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile.
Narrated by Colin Morgan
Written by Robert Louis Stevenson
Sound design by Jon Nicholls
Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios
Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios
Recording Engineer: Laurence Pearson for ID Audio
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Dr Jekyll insists everything is under control. But when a shocking act of violence rocks London, suspicion falls upon the elusive Mr Hyde. As evidence mounts and questions go unanswered, Utterson begins to wonder whether his old friend is hiding something far darker than anyone imagined.
Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man.
The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile.
Narrated by Colin Morgan
Written by Robert Louis Stevenson
Sound design by Jon Nicholls
Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios
Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios
Recording Engineer: Laurence Pearson for ID Audio
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Haunted Library
This library is home to curious things. Strange tales. Unanswered questions. Stories that linger longer than they should. Hosted by Colin Morgan (Merlin, Belfast) with guest host Katie Leung (Harry Potter, Bridgerton), The Haunted Library invites you deep into the stacks to hear works of classic horror brought to life, from Gothic novels to pulpy penny dreadfuls. The library boasts the most extensive and unnerving of collections. Here you’ll find novels including The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Frankenstein, The Turn of the Screw, The Picture of Dorian Grey, Carmilla and The Invisible Man, as well as short stories by authors like Edgar Allan Poe, Bram Stoker and M.R. James. Some tales begin with a mystery, others with a bargain that should never have been struck, and a few with something stirring in the dark. You’ll encounter haunted houses, hidden secrets, dangerous ambitions, ghosts, monsters, uncanny apparitions and impossible transformations. Two new episodes every week. The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay a while. Subscribe to The Haunted Library Plus on Apple Podcasts to hear new episodes ad-free and 7 days earlier than anywhere else. This podcast is produced by BBC Studios, a commercial company that is wholly owned by the BBC. No money from the licence fee was used to create this podcast. The money BBC Studios makes is re-invested to help fund the BBC.Podcast website
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