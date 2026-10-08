Dr Jekyll insists everything is under control. But when a shocking act of violence rocks London, suspicion falls upon the elusive Mr Hyde. As evidence mounts and questions go unanswered, Utterson begins to wonder whether his old friend is hiding something far darker than anyone imagined. Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man. The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile. Narrated by Colin Morgan Written by Robert Louis Stevenson Sound design by Jon Nicholls Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios Recording Engineer: Laurence Pearson for ID Audio See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

For a time, Dr Jekyll seems transformed, emerging into society with renewed purpose and warmth. Then, without warning, he retreats once more behind locked doors. Their mutual friend Lanyon has discovered a terrifying truth that he refuses to share, but a letter sent after his death draws Utterson toward a dreadful possibility. What is happening inside Jekyll's laboratory? Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man. The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile. Narrated by Colin Morgan Written by Robert Louis Stevenson Sound design by Jon Nicholls Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios Recording Engineer: Laurence Pearson for ID Audio See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A locked door is broken open. A body is discovered. And among the papers left behind lies an account that threatens everything Utterson thought he knew. Across London, old certainties begin to crumble as an impossible story emerges from the shadows. Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man. The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile. Narrated by Colin Morgan Written by Robert Louis Stevenson Sound design by Jon Nicholls Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios Recording Engineer: Poppy Humphries for ID Audio See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

At last, Dr Jekyll tells his own story. Driven by a lifelong struggle between respectability and desire, he pursued a dangerous line of inquiry into the nature of the human soul. But what if the boundary between good and evil is more fragile than anyone suspects? Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man. The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile. Narrated by Colin Morgan Written by Robert Louis Stevenson Sound design by Jon Nicholls Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios Recording Engineer: Poppy Humphries for ID Audio See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Jekyll's experiment has unleashed consequences he can no longer control. Spiralling towards catastrophe, he races to hold on to his identity before it is lost forever. But some doors, once opened, cannot be closed again. Set in the foggy, cobblestone streets of London, lawyer, John Gabriel Utterson investigates the mysterious relationship between his old friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and a sinister man named Edward Hyde. What begins as a troubling mystery surrounding a suspicious will, quickly spirals into a dark exploration of science, morality, and the duality of man. The Haunted Library is open. Come in. Stay awhile. Narrated by Colin Morgan Written by Robert Louis Stevenson Sound design by Jon Nicholls Produced by Lydia Shamah for BBC Studios Associate Producer: Lorna Newman for BBC Studios Recording Engineer: Poppy Humphries for ID Audio See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Haunted Library

About The Haunted Library

About The Haunted Library