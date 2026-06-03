A mother and child pushed to their limits by financial worries soon find there’s something much worse to be afraid of in their community.
CAST
Áine Ní Laoghaire as Maura
Ciara O'Sullivan as Billie
Deirdre Monaghan as Mrs Anderson
Donncha O’Dea as debt collector / Cormac
Anna Sheils-McNamee as helper / school secretary
Paul Winters as Mick
Liam Geraghty as Dandry
CREW
Written & directed by Peter Dunne
Produced, edited & sound design by Liam Geraghty
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YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Petrified_Pod
EMAIL: [email protected]
CONTENT WARNING: Petrified is an immersive, sound rich and frequently tense horror drama - if you have specific triggers in either content or sound please don't hesitate to contact / message us before listening to see if your specific trigger is in this episode.
Petrified is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television License Fee.
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