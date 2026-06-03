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Petrified

Liam Geraghty / Peter Dunne
DramaFiction
Petrified
Latest episode

43 episodes

  • Petrified

    Long Haul

    06/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Arguing siblings transporting their deceased father’s remains back to Ireland realise they are in for a seriously bumpy flight.

    CAST
    Gearóid Farrelly as Syd
    Georgina McKevitt as Vic
    Donncha O’Dea as Jamie / Captain

    CREW
    Written & directed by Peter Dunne
    Produced, edited & sound design by Liam Geraghty

    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/petrified_pod

    YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Petrified_Pod

    EMAIL: [email protected]

    CONTENT WARNING: Petrified is an immersive, sound rich and frequently tense horror drama - if you have specific triggers in either content or sound please don't hesitate to contact / message us before listening to see if your specific trigger is in this episode.

    Petrified is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television License Fee.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Petrified

    Blip

    05/27/2026 | 39 mins.
    A mother and child pushed to their limits by financial worries soon find there’s something much worse to be afraid of in their community.

    CAST
    Áine Ní Laoghaire as Maura
    Ciara O'Sullivan as Billie
    Deirdre Monaghan as Mrs Anderson
    Donncha O’Dea as debt collector / Cormac
    Anna Sheils-McNamee as helper / school secretary
    Paul Winters as Mick
    Liam Geraghty as Dandry

    CREW
    Written & directed by Peter Dunne
    Produced, edited & sound design by Liam Geraghty

    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/petrified_pod

    YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Petrified_Pod

    EMAIL: [email protected]

    CONTENT WARNING: Petrified is an immersive, sound rich and frequently tense horror drama - if you have specific triggers in either content or sound please don't hesitate to contact / message us before listening to see if your specific trigger is in this episode.

    Petrified is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television License Fee.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Petrified

    Monument of Cars

    05/20/2026 | 26 mins.
    An unlikely trio making a pilgrimage to the Burning Man Festival in the Nevada Desert get waylaid by a bizarre carnival.

    CAST
    Annette O’Shea as Anne
    David Fennelly as Francis 'Bumbles'
    Donncha O’Dea as Turbo
    Michelle McMahon as Saoirse
    and Roger L. Jackson as Azazel

    CREW
    Written & directed by Peter Dunne
    Produced, edited & sound design by Liam Geraghty

    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/petrified_pod

    YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Petrified_Pod

    EMAIL: [email protected]

    CONTENT WARNING: Petrified is an immersive, sound rich and frequently tense horror drama - if you have specific triggers in either content or sound please don't hesitate to contact / message us before listening to see if your specific trigger is in this episode.

    Petrified is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television License Fee.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Petrified

    A Biting Wind

    05/13/2026 | 33 mins.
    A politician looking for positive publicity runs afoul of something hungry during a visit to a remote island research station.

    CAST
    Paul Reid as McDade
    Tierra Porter as Griffin
    Rowan Finken as Rabbit
    Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Ardley
    Donncha O’Dea as Paul

    CREW
    Written & directed by Peter Dunne
    Produced, edited & sound design by Liam Geraghty

    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/petrified_pod

    YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Petrified_Pod

    EMAIL: [email protected]

    CONTENT WARNING: Petrified is an immersive, sound rich and frequently tense horror drama - if you have specific triggers in either content or sound please don't hesitate to contact / message us before listening to see if your specific trigger is in this episode.

    Petrified is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television License Fee.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Petrified

    Petrified Season 5 trailer

    05/03/2026 | 1 mins.
    Petrified, the horror fiction anthology audio drama from a darker Ireland , returns on May 13th 2026. Petrified tells the chilling tales of ordinary people encountering the supernatural, and their terrifying fates. Roger L. Jackson, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Gearóid Farrelly guest star in Season 5.

    Petrified was created by Peter Dunne (writer/director) and Liam Geraghty (producer/editor/sound designer)

    INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/petrified_pod

    YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@Petrified_Pod

    EMAIL: [email protected]

    CONTENT WARNING: Petrified is an immersive, sound rich and frequently tense horror drama - if you have specific triggers in either content or sound please don't hesitate to contact / message us before listening to see if your specific trigger is in this episode.

    Petrified is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television License Fee.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Petrified
Petrified - a horror audio drama anthology from a darker Ireland. Petrified tells the chilling tales of ordinary people encountering the supernatural, and their terrifying fates.Written and directed by Peter Dunne. Produced, edited and sound design by Liam Geraghty. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
DramaFictionSociety & Culture

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