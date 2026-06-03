About Petrified

About Petrified

About Petrified

Petrified - a horror audio drama anthology from a darker Ireland. Petrified tells the chilling tales of ordinary people encountering the supernatural, and their terrifying fates.Written and directed by Peter Dunne. Produced, edited and sound design by Liam Geraghty. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.