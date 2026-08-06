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123 episodes
- When two friends journey to a remote Vietnamese island to investigate rumors of a Bigfoot-like creature, they expect blurry photographs, strange footprints, and perhaps another internet hoax. Instead, they stumble upon a secret so disturbing it challenges everything they believe about the human mind—and the price some people are willing to pay to escape it.
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- The world is dying. A green mist blankets the land, the dead refuse to stay dead, and humanity's last flicker of hope grows dimmer with every passing day. Yet amid the ruin, a weathered healer discovers a frightened young woman whose greatest strength has yet to reveal itself. What begins as an act of mercy becomes the first step in a legend. Together they will cross kingdoms scarred by war, encounter spirits both benevolent and monstrous, challenge ancient dogma, and confront an evil that has shaped the world for generations. But destiny rarely announces itself with thunder. Sometimes it begins with a single person willing to see greatness where everyone else sees only despair.
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- When Robert Morgan was a teenager, a strange old shaman placed a black arrowhead into his hand and warned him never to let anyone else touch it. He dismissed the encounter as the ramblings of a madman—until the people around him began dying in impossible ways. Now, decades later, Robert has built the perfect life: wealth, success, a loving family, and a respected career. But beneath the surface, something ancient has been growing inside him. Nightmares plague his sleep. Violent urges claw at his thoughts. And the voice of a dead shaman whispers from the darkness, demanding vengeance. As long-buried sins rise to the surface and a forgotten evil seeks rebirth through flesh and blood, Robert finds himself trapped in a battle for his own identity—and perhaps the fate of everyone around him.
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- Beyond the wasteland, beyond the last safe road, a mountain waits with its mouth open. Drawn onward by secrets, old wounds, and forces they barely understand, two men descend into a place of firelit stone, blind horrors, and ancient judgment. What they find below is not merely hidden history, but something living, watchful, and hungry. This episode promises a savage journey into darkness where every step forward feels fated—and every answer comes at a cost.
Listen on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chillingtalesfordarknights/
- When the world begins to unravel, it isn’t always monsters or plagues that bring humanity to its knees. Sometimes, it’s the choices we make for love. In this chilling episode, two unforgettable tales explore what happens when devotion, betrayal, and desperation collide with the end of everything we thought we knew. In one story, a fractured couple struggling to hold their marriage together must navigate a landscape where survival itself is uncertain—and where the promise they made to each other may carry a terrible cost. In another, an illicit romance spirals into something far darker, as a personal betrayal triggers consequences that could reshape the fate of the entire world. As loyalties are tested and impossible decisions loom, these stories ask a haunting question: when civilization collapses and the future hangs by a thread, what are we truly willing to sacrifice for the people we love?
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About Fear From the Heartland — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Podcast
Fear From the Heartland is a horror fiction anthology podcast, with each episode featuring terrifying tales from talented authors, brought to life by professional voice actor and audiobook narrator, Paul J. McSorley, accompanied music.Podcast website
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