The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

“What terror lies below the depths…” Wrestling with his own inner demons, the captain of a nuclear submarine must face the haunting prospect of a world perhaps beyond the brink of annihilation as well as a ghostly spectre tracking them in the abyss. Warning: Explicit language and frightening situations Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine Cast Graham Rowat Jared Rivet Blaine Hicklin Mary Murphy Juliana Gutierrez Arango Joe Stofko Alvan Bolling II Mark Reece Healey Spring Heeled Jack Original music score by Kevin Hartnell Plastic Horizon Running time 42:50 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram