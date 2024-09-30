"My God... What caused them to scream so?"
In the summer of 93, a cemetery caretaker and his grandson discover a series of ominous rumblings under the earth that may originate from something far more disturbing than seismic activity.
A 3D binaural audio experience! Headphones/Earbuds recommended!
Warning: Contains graphic horror content
Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine
Based on a story by Brian Von Knobloch
Cast
Blaine Hicklin
Soren Narnia
James Hicklin
Shelley Reid
Monique Bagwell
Original music score by Kevin Hartnell
Running time 31:20
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
--------
31:20
The Heretic's Handbook
"At river's edge, a group of figures waited. I can only assume now... they were waiting for me."
A romantic woodland retreat spirals into a terrifying ordeal as newlyweds Trent and Mia fall prey to a pagan religious order.
Warning: Contains explicit language and graphic content.
Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine
Cast
Jared Rivet
Tracy Clifton
Dexter Herron
Allison Cossitt
Steve Mize
Mary Murphy
E. J. Lavery
Stefania Lintonbon
Fiona Thraille
Original music score by Kevin Hartnell
Running time 42:13
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
--------
42:13
West Palm Readers
"It was like a thin, wispy, being... Something - something haunting - something that was pure evil."
In the bustling heart of Times Square, a street-savy couple running a tarot and palm reading storefront plot one final big score... but their scheme takes a terrifying turn when a new client steps into the shop.
Warning: Contains explicit language and graphic content.
Written by Cameron Scott
Produced and directed by John Ballentine
Cast
Melissa Medina
Owen McCuen
Karim Kronfli
Christian Young
Steve Mize
Dani Aviles
Original music score by Kevin Hartnell
Running time 36:59
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
--------
36:59
The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
“What terror lies below the depths…”
Wrestling with his own inner demons, the captain of a nuclear submarine must face the haunting prospect of a world perhaps beyond the brink of annihilation as well as a ghostly spectre tracking them in the abyss.
Warning: Explicit language and frightening situations
Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine
Cast
Graham Rowat
Jared Rivet
Blaine Hicklin
Mary Murphy
Juliana Gutierrez Arango
Joe Stofko
Alvan Bolling II
Mark Reece Healey
Spring Heeled Jack
Original music score by Kevin Hartnell
Plastic Horizon
Running time 42:50
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
--------
42:50
Desecrate
"Philamena was a seer, a psychic by modern vernacular. And somewhere among these stones is her gravesite... Tonight, we're going to contact her."
On All Hallows' Eve, a graveside ouija board session descends into a nightmare unveiling a web of lies and betrayal between longtime friends... and perhaps a doorway to something far more disturbing.
Warning: Explicit language, violence and graphic content.
Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine
Cast
Melissa Medina
Tanja Milojevic
Owen McCuen
Rish Outfield
Kevin Hartnell
Original music score by Kevin Hartnell
Running time 40:20
Follow us on Facebook @CampfireRadioTheater and Twitter @CampfireRadio