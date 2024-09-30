Powered by RND
Podcast Campfire Radio Theater
Haunted Air Audio
A Modern Audio Drama Horror Anthology... Hear the Fear!
FictionDrama

  • Final Resting Place
    "My God... What caused them to scream so?" In the summer of 93, a cemetery caretaker and his grandson discover a series of ominous rumblings under the earth that may originate from something far more disturbing than seismic activity. A 3D binaural audio experience! Headphones/Earbuds recommended! Warning: Contains graphic horror content Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine Based on a story by Brian Von Knobloch Cast Blaine Hicklin Soren Narnia James Hicklin Shelley Reid Monique Bagwell Original music score by Kevin Hartnell Running time 31:20  
    --------  
    31:20
  • The Heretic's Handbook
    "At river's edge, a group of figures waited. I can only assume now... they were waiting for me." A romantic woodland retreat spirals into a terrifying ordeal as newlyweds Trent and Mia fall prey to a pagan religious order. Warning: Contains explicit language and graphic content. Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine Cast Jared Rivet Tracy Clifton Dexter Herron Allison Cossitt Steve Mize Mary Murphy E. J. Lavery Stefania Lintonbon Fiona Thraille Original music score by Kevin Hartnell Running time 42:13
    --------  
    42:13
  • West Palm Readers
    "It was like a thin, wispy, being... Something - something haunting - something that was pure evil." In the bustling heart of Times Square, a street-savy couple running a tarot and palm reading storefront plot one final big score... but their scheme takes a terrifying turn when a new client steps into the shop. Warning: Contains explicit language and graphic content. Written by Cameron Scott Produced and directed by John Ballentine Cast Melissa Medina Owen McCuen Karim Kronfli Christian Young Steve Mize Dani Aviles Original music score by Kevin Hartnell Running time 36:59
    --------  
    36:59
  • The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
    "What terror lies below the depths…" Wrestling with his own inner demons, the captain of a nuclear submarine must face the haunting prospect of a world perhaps beyond the brink of annihilation as well as a ghostly spectre tracking them in the abyss. Warning: Explicit language and frightening situations Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine Cast Graham Rowat Jared Rivet Blaine Hicklin Mary Murphy Juliana Gutierrez Arango Joe Stofko Alvan Bolling II Mark Reece Healey Spring Heeled Jack Original music score by Kevin Hartnell Plastic Horizon Running time 42:50
    --------  
    42:50
  • Desecrate
    "Philamena was a seer, a psychic by modern vernacular. And somewhere among these stones is her gravesite... Tonight, we're going to contact her." On All Hallows' Eve, a graveside ouija board session descends into a nightmare unveiling a web of lies and betrayal between longtime friends... and perhaps a doorway to something far more disturbing. Warning: Explicit language, violence and graphic content. Written, directed and produced by John Ballentine Cast Melissa Medina Tanja Milojevic Owen McCuen Rish Outfield Kevin Hartnell Original music score by Kevin Hartnell Running time 40:20
    --------  
    40:20

About Campfire Radio Theater

A Modern Audio Drama Horror Anthology... Hear the Fear!
