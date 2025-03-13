Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionThe Infinite Worlds of Ella Jane
The Infinite Worlds of Ella Jane

Podcast The Infinite Worlds of Ella Jane
Wattpad & Emerald Audio
Ella Jane Flores, EJ to her friends, falls into a swimming pool at a disappointing house party and wakes up on a mysterious train in another dimension. New epis...
FictionDrama

  • Wattpad presents The Infinite Worlds of Ella Jane
    Ella Jane Flores, EJ to her friends, falls into a swimming pool at a disappointing house party and wakes up on a mysterious train in another dimension. New episodes drop every Monday starting March 17! The Infinite Worlds of Ella Jane is based on the Wattpad story written by Loridee De Villa. The show is presented by Wattpad Webtoon Studios, and produced by Shaftesbury Production AO Inc. with financial participation of The Shaw Rocket Fund. Follow @wattpad and @emeraldaudionetwork on Instagram and TikTok for behind the scenes, exclusives and show updates.
    2:33

About The Infinite Worlds of Ella Jane

Ella Jane Flores, EJ to her friends, falls into a swimming pool at a disappointing house party and wakes up on a mysterious train in another dimension. New episodes drop every Monday starting March 17! The Infinite Worlds of Ella Jane is based on the Wattpad story written by Loridee De Villa. The show is presented by Wattpad Webtoon Studios, and produced by Shaftesbury Production AO Inc. with financial participation of The Shaw Rocket Fund. Follow @wattpad and @emeraldaudionetwork on Instagram and TikTok for behind the scenes, exclusives and show updates.
