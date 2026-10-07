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6 episodes
- In the winter of 1848, a broken and grieving Edgar Allan Poe finally confesses a terrifying secret to his oldest friend, John Mackenzie: the corpses and tortured souls that haunt his stories are real. For as long as he can remember, the dead have sought him out, appearing in the gruesome forms of their deaths and demanding that he tell their stories so they can find justice, revenge, or release.
But Poe's curse began in childhood, when the ghost of his dying mother returned to him night after night, until he discovered that 2 simple words, "Be still,"(Spirits of the Dead) could silence the dead – for a time. Now, haunted by countless spirits and tormented by the absence of the one soul he desperately longs to find, his beloved Virginia, Poe recounts the first time a dead woman came to him seeking his help. Through a poem written for his grieving foster mother, (A Dream With a Dream), he learns that his words may possess the power not only to summon the dead, but to finally set them free.
Narrated by Genevieve Manion – Starring MacLeod Andrews as Edgar Allan Poe – John MacKenzie, William and all other characters performed live by Genevieve Manion, and changed with voice effects. Sound design by Genevieve Manion – Audio refining by Jack Harrington.
Available ad-free on Patreon
- As Edgar Allan Poe lies delirious in a Baltimore hospital in 1849, the mystery surrounding his final days begins to unfold. One year earlier, Poe confesses to his friend John Mackenzie that the grisly tales he writes are inspired by real spirits who seek him out, desperate for justice and unable to rest until their stories are told.
He recounts the terrifying cases of the spirit, Rowena (Ligeia), a young woman poisoned and trapped by the vengeful spirit of her husband's first wife; Elias Hartwell (Fall of the House of Usher), a murdered servant whose ghost exposes the horrifying crimes of the Usher family; and Berenice, a young woman buried alive and brutally mutilated by her own cousin (Berenice).
Each spirit finds Poe and demands that he transform their suffering into a story, one that will reach the living and compel them to uncover the truth. But as Poe discovers that his words can alter the fate of both the dead and the living, the boundary between his imagination and the supernatural grows ever thinner, leaving him to wonder whether he is the author of these horrors… or merely their unwilling messenger.
Narrated by Genevieve Manion – Starring MacLeod Andrews as Edgar Allan Poe – John MacKenzie, William and all other characters performed live by Genevieve Manion, and changed with voice effects. Sound design by Genevieve Manion – Audio refining by Jack Harrington.
Available ad-free on Patreon
- In this episode, Poe reveals to John Mackenzie that not all spirits who visit him are seeking justice, some are demons, while others are supernatural agents carrying out a darker form of judgment. He recounts the origins of The Masque of the Red Death, inspired by a mysterious masked spirit who demands that Poe tell the story of a man who has lived, and died, across multiple lifetimes delivering justice to the corrupt and powerful.
Poe also reveals the tragic spirit behind The Pit and the Pendulum, a tortured man who asks him to rewrite his death with a happier ending so that he can finally find peace. But as Poe returns to the cold darkness outside the restaurant, he encounters yet another restless ghost—William, a terrifying, slit-throated spirit who begs for his help. For once, the ghost agrees to let Poe enjoy the evening with his friend before returning to tell his story, leaving Poe to wonder what horror awaits him when William returns.
Narrated by Genevieve Manion – Starring MacLeod Andrews as Edgar Allan Poe – John MacKenzie, William and all other characters performed live by Genevieve Manion, and changed with voice effects. Sound design by Genevieve Manion – Audio refining by Jack Harrington.
Available ad-free on Patreon
- This episode follows Edgar Allan Poe as he confronts increasingly disturbing spirits who seek his help in telling their stories. At a séance, Poe encounters the tortured ghost of Mary Ward (The Black Cat), a woman murdered by her mentally unstable husband, and agrees to write her story so her sister can discover the truth.
Poe's next visitor is Giovanni Montresor (The Cask of Amontillado), who reveals that he murdered a cruel man named Vittorio to save his beloved Claudia from continued abuse. Poe's encounters with the dead blur the line between horror and compassion, showing how his stories become a way for restless spirits to find justice, closure, or peace while forcing Poe to confront his own grief over Virginia's worsening illness and his fear of losing her.
Narrated by Genevieve Manion – Starring MacLeod Andrews as Edgar Allan Poe – John MacKenzie, William and all other characters performed live by Genevieve Manion, and changed with voice effects. Sound design by Genevieve Manion – Audio refining by Jack Harrington.
Available ad-free on Patreon
- When William, a ghostly lighthouse keeper (The Light-House) haunted by guilt over the death of his wife and child, returns, Poe is drawn into another tragic tale that mirrors his own feelings of guilt and loss. As Poe tries to confront his past and continue helping the restless dead, his own grief over Virginia, and his struggle to find meaning after her death—comes to the forefront.
Meanwhile, the supernatural world around him grows increasingly dangerous, forcing Poe to confront both literal and emotional demons. Through his encounters with the dead, a mysterious raven (The Raven), and memories of those he has lost, Poe gradually begins to understand that his grief is not a curse, but a path that he must walk to find peace.
Narrated by Genevieve Manion – Starring MacLeod Andrews as Edgar Allan Poe – John MacKenzie, William and all other characters performed live by Genevieve Manion, and changed with voice effects. Sound design by Genevieve Manion – Audio refining by Jack Harrington.
Available ad-free on Patreon
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About The Death of Edgar Allan Poe
What if all of Poe's stories were true? The Death of Edgar Allan Poe is a chilling five-part narrative podcast, written and narrated by My Victorian Nightmare's Genevieve Manion and starring multiple award-winning voice actor, MacLeod Andrews. The series follows Poe as he is relentlessly haunted by the spirits of the dead—victims who demand that he write their stories. For more info, visit myvictoriannightmare.comPodcast website
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