As Edgar Allan Poe lies delirious in a Baltimore hospital in 1849, the mystery surrounding his final days begins to unfold. One year earlier, Poe confesses to his friend John Mackenzie that the grisly tales he writes are inspired by real spirits who seek him out, desperate for justice and unable to rest until their stories are told.

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He recounts the terrifying cases of the spirit, Rowena (Ligeia), a young woman poisoned and trapped by the vengeful spirit of her husband's first wife; Elias Hartwell (Fall of the House of Usher), a murdered servant whose ghost exposes the horrifying crimes of the Usher family; and Berenice, a young woman buried alive and brutally mutilated by her own cousin (Berenice).

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Each spirit finds Poe and demands that he transform their suffering into a story, one that will reach the living and compel them to uncover the truth. But as Poe discovers that his words can alter the fate of both the dead and the living, the boundary between his imagination and the supernatural grows ever thinner, leaving him to wonder whether he is the author of these horrors… or merely their unwilling messenger.





Narrated by Genevieve Manion – Starring MacLeod Andrews as Edgar Allan Poe – John MacKenzie, William and all other characters performed live by Genevieve Manion, and changed with voice effects. Sound design by Genevieve Manion – Audio refining by Jack Harrington.





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