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116 episodes
- He has gone viral on the Internet that I am possibly the Lansing River Trail serial killer… the news has even interviewed me about it… the first person to receive death penalty by firing squad since World War II…FGTeev Duddy is having any mental breakdown… in people need to stop arguing with AI
- Bonus episode about the fan theories of Coraline. Michigan police have identified five men found along the river trail in Lansing, Michigan. Father finds out his son Rowdy Aguilar dismembered his 15 year old friend
Legend of the Stick Indians, Serial killers brothers, gypsy rose update, and Christa Pike10/03/2026 | 30 mins.A terrifying encounter on a trail in the Pacific Northwest with the stick Indians. Tony and Nathaniel Cook, the Ohio serial killer Brothers. Gypsy roses recently X fiancé found dead. A woman survives two lethal injections in Tennessee.
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About Matt From Nomad’s
We are going to talk about conspiracies, true crime, the supernatural, historical facts, sprinkled in with some animal facts, and everything in between.Podcast website
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