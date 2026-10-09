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Matt From Nomad’s

Matt Crabtree
FictionScience Fiction
Matt From Nomad’s
Latest episode

116 episodes

  • 6 year old shoots his teacher in a first grade class room

    10/09/2026 | 16 mins.
    Includes audio from police body cam. Update on the Michigan serial killer allegations

  • People think I am the Michigan Serial Killer

    10/08/2026 | 16 mins.
    He has gone viral on the Internet that I am possibly the Lansing River Trail serial killer… the news has even interviewed me about it… the first person to receive death penalty by firing squad since World War II…FGTeev Duddy is having any mental breakdown… in people need to stop arguing with AI

  • A father finds out his son is a killer. A possible serial killer in Michigan.

    10/06/2026 | 17 mins.
    Bonus episode about the fan theories of Coraline. Michigan police have identified five men found along the river trail in Lansing, Michigan. Father finds out his son Rowdy Aguilar dismembered his 15 year old friend

  • Legend of the Stick Indians, Serial killers brothers, gypsy rose update, and Christa Pike

    10/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    A terrifying encounter on a trail in the Pacific Northwest with the stick Indians. Tony and Nathaniel Cook, the Ohio serial killer Brothers. Gypsy roses recently X fiancé found dead. A woman survives two lethal injections in Tennessee.

  • Is the devil really the bad guy in the Bible?

    10/01/2026 | 22 mins.
    A detailed look at some of the more wild things depicted in the Bible… a mother abandoned her children to go on a cruise… rescuing animals from a hoarding situation
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About Matt From Nomad’s
We are going to talk about conspiracies, true crime, the supernatural, historical facts, sprinkled in with some animal facts, and everything in between.
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FictionScience Fiction

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