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Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast
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Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast

Erik Peabody, Geoff Sturtevant, Paul J. McSorley, and Drew Blood
Fiction
Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast

    "Bury the Children in the Yard" by Andersen Prunty (18+)

    10/06/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    ADULTS ONLY: Explicit sexual content.
    "Bury the Children in the Yard" by Andersen Prunty. Read by Geoff Sturtevant.
    You can visit degeneratedpodcast.com to learn more about the program, and you can also join our Patreon to get ad-free episodes, extra stories, and more. T-shirts, mugs, and more available at Redbubble.
  • Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast

    "A Glory Hole for Hand Holding" by Anna Maeve and "Red Meaty Woman" by J.R. Hamantaschen

    09/29/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    "A Glory Hole for Hand Holding" by Anna Maeve and "Red Meaty Woman" by J.R. Hamantaschen. Read by Erik Peabody.
    Connect with Anna Maeve on Bluesky and be sure to check out her website!
    J.R. Hamantaschen's newest collection can be found here, and give his podcast a listen here!
    You can visit degeneratedpodcast.com to learn more about the program, and you can also join our Patreon to get ad-free episodes, extra stories, and more. T-shirts, mugs, and more available at Redbubble.
  • Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast

    "Inhabitants of the Catacombs" by Frederick Pangbourne

    09/22/2026 | 44 mins.
    "Inhabitants of the Catacombs" by Frederick Pangbourne. Read by Drew Blood.
    You can visit degeneratedpodcast.com to learn more about the program, and you can also join our Patreon to get ad-free episodes, extra stories, and more. T-shirts, mugs, and more available at Redbubble.
  • Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast

    "The Vendetta" by JC Fields

    09/15/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    "The Vendetta" by JC Fields. Read by Paul J. McSorley.
    You can visit degeneratedpodcast.com to learn more about the program, and you can also join our Patreon to get ad-free episodes, extra stories, and more. T-shirts, mugs, and more available at Redbubble.
  • Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast

    "Souls-Like" by Caleb Sliger

    09/08/2026 | 57 mins.
    "Souls-Like" by Caleb Sliger. Read by Geoff Sturtevant.
    You can visit degeneratedpodcast.com to learn more about the program, and you can also join our Patreon to get ad-free episodes, extra stories, and more. T-shirts, mugs, and more available at Redbubble.
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About Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast
A weekly narrative horror fiction podcast. Hosted by Drew Blood, Paul J. McSorley, Erik Peabody, and Geoff Sturtevant. Made entirely by humans; no AI.
Podcast website
Fiction

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