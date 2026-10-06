Degenerated: a Horror Fiction Podcast

"A Glory Hole for Hand Holding" by Anna Maeve and "Red Meaty Woman" by J.R. Hamantaschen. Read by Erik Peabody.

Connect with Anna Maeve on Bluesky and be sure to check out her website!

J.R. Hamantaschen's newest collection can be found here, and give his podcast a listen here!

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