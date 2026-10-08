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17 episodes
- A short, worried voicemail from Louie, asking Gabe to call him back.
Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
Show Art by Carlos Garcia
Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Weeks pass without word from Gabe, and Louie confides in Barb about the hurt, and why he really came to this town, before working up the nerve to text him.
Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
Show Art by Carlos Garcia
Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- With Barb out, Louie has to run the window alone, and he and Gabe agree to finally meet, on purpose, with their eyes closed.
Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
Show Art by Carlos Garcia
Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Louie told his sister about Gabe, and the two trade pieces of family history, including some hard ones.
Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
Show Art by Carlos Garcia
Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Louie proposes photographing shelter dogs for adoption ads, and the two navigate what their sort-of-confessions stirred up.
Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
Show Art by Carlos Garcia
Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Drive Thru Magic
Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.For more information, go to atypicalartists.co/drive-thru-magic and, to support the show, visit atypipals.comPodcast website
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Drive Thru Magic: Podcasts in Family