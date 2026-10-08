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Drive Thru Magic

Atypical Artists
Fiction
Drive Thru Magic
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Drive Thru Magic

    16 - Where Are You?

    10/08/2026 | 0 mins.
    A short, worried voicemail from Louie, asking Gabe to call him back.
    Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
    For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
    Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
    Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
    Show Art by Carlos Garcia
    Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Drive Thru Magic

    15 - That's How You Know You're Alive

    10/05/2026 | 11 mins.
    Weeks pass without word from Gabe, and Louie confides in Barb about the hurt, and why he really came to this town, before working up the nerve to text him.
    Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
    For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
    Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
    Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
    Show Art by Carlos Garcia
    Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Drive Thru Magic

    14 - Something's in the Bag

    10/05/2026 | 4 mins.
    With Barb out, Louie has to run the window alone, and he and Gabe agree to finally meet, on purpose, with their eyes closed.
    Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
    For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
    Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
    Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
    Show Art by Carlos Garcia
    Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Drive Thru Magic

    13 - Story

    10/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    Louie told his sister about Gabe, and the two trade pieces of family history, including some hard ones.
    Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
    For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
    Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
    Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
    Show Art by Carlos Garcia
    Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Drive Thru Magic

    12 - I Can Make Time

    09/28/2026 | 6 mins.
    Louie proposes photographing shelter dogs for adoption ads, and the two navigate what their sort-of-confessions stirred up.
    Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.
    For more information about the show and episode transcripts, visit atypicalartists.co/drivethrumagic.
    Created, Written, Directed, Edited, Sound Designed, by Briggon Snow
    Engineering and Associate Producer, Raul Vega at Phantom Voixes
    Show Art by Carlos Garcia
    Executive Produced by Lauren Shippen
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Drive Thru Magic
Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world. Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.For more information, go to atypicalartists.co/drive-thru-magic and, to support the show, visit atypipals.com
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