Every night, Gabe pulls up to the same drive-thru window, and every night, the same voice on the other end is waiting; Louie. Drive Thru Magic follows two strangers who fall for each other through a speaker box, connecting, sharing their grief, and learning how to move forward as young adults in the world.

Starring Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions) as Gabe and Daniel J. Kim (Cobra Kai) as Louie. With Danielle Kennedy (The ‘Burbs) and Lauren Shippen (Two Thousand And Late). Produced by Atypical Artists and created by Briggon Snow.For more information, go to atypicalartists.co/drive-thru-magic and, to support the show, visit atypipals.com