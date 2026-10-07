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The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane

Slumber Studios
Alternative HealthFiction
The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Mansfield Park, Part 15 of 36

    10/06/2026 | 38 mins.
    Elizabeth reads Chapters 17-18 of Mansfield Park, first published in 1814.

    Are you loving The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane? Show your support by giving us a review on Apple Podcasts.
    Follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

    See more information about the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://slumberstudios.com/just-jane/.

    Connect: TikTok - Instagram - Facebook

    Having an issue with The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane or your premium access? Check out our FAQs.

    Thank you so much for joining us here at The Sleepy Bookshelf. Now, let’s open our book for this evening. Sweet dreams x
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • Mansfield Park, Part 14 of 36

    10/04/2026 | 57 mins.
    Elizabeth reads Chapter 20-21 of Mansfield Park, first published in 1814.

    Are you loving The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane? Show your support by giving us a review on Apple Podcasts.
    Follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

    See more information about the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://slumberstudios.com/just-jane/.

    Connect: Instagram - Facebook

    Having an issue with The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane or your premium access? Check out our FAQs.

    Thank you so much for joining us here at The Sleepy Bookshelf. Now, let’s open our book for this evening. Sweet dreams x
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • Mansfield Park, Part 13 of 36

    09/29/2026 | 42 mins.
    Elizabeth reads Chapter 19 of Mansfield Park, first published in 1814.

    Are you loving The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane? Show your support by giving us a review on Apple Podcasts.
    Follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

    See more information about the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://slumberstudios.com/just-jane/.

    Connect: Instagram - Facebook

    Having an issue with The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane or your premium access? Check out our FAQs.

    Thank you so much for joining us here at The Sleepy Bookshelf. Now, let’s open our book for this evening. Sweet dreams x
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • Mansfield Park, Part 12 of 36

    09/27/2026 | 46 mins.
    Elizabeth reads Chapters 17-18 of Mansfield Park, first published in 1814.

    Are you loving The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane? Show your support by giving us a review on Apple Podcasts.
    Follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

    See more information about the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://slumberstudios.com/just-jane/.

    Connect: Instagram - Facebook

    Having an issue with The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane or your premium access? Check out our FAQs.

    Thank you so much for joining us here at The Sleepy Bookshelf. Now, let’s open our book for this evening. Sweet dreams x
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • Mansfield Park, Part 11 of 36

    09/22/2026 | 43 mins.
    Elizabeth reads Chapter 15-16 of Mansfield Park, first published in 1814.

    Are you loving The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane? Show your support by giving us a review on Apple Podcasts.
    Follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

    See more information about the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://slumberstudios.com/just-jane/.

    Connect: Instagram - Facebook

    Having an issue with The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane or your premium access? Check out our FAQs.

    Thank you so much for joining us here at The Sleepy Bookshelf. Now, let’s open our book for this evening. Sweet dreams x
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane
Fall asleep to Jane Austen. From the team behind top fiction podcast The Sleepy Bookshelf comes The Sleepy Bookshelf: Just Jane, where acclaimed narrator Elizabeth Grace reads Austen’s complete works aloud, one chapter at a time, as you drift off. Don’t worry if you miss the ending - we’ll catch you up next time.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthFictionHealth & Wellness

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