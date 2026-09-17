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11 episodes
- Mike comes face-to-face with his brother's killer.
Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor.
Executive Produced by John T. LaFalce. Written and directed by Dan Benamor.
Based on the novel Room 1D343 by John T. LaFalce, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMWTNBP2?lv=shuf&language=es&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Starring Ben Van Diepen as Mike, Jon Cahill as Aaron, Jonathan Regier as Dmitri, Stephanie Ittleson as Joy, David Pinion as Hagadorn, Anthony Morales as Batista, Tracey Leigh as Jennifer Estephanos, Kayla Pitts as Watseka, Kia Joon as Secretary Starks, Mitch Urban as Jake the Bullet, Kareem Ferguson as Marcus Harper, Wolf Williams as Attorney Graves, Albie Robles as Agent Rodriguez, and Maya Imani Estephanos as Agent King.
Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you're listening. Subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Rodriguez's pursuit of Mike comes to an end.
Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor.
Executive Produced by John T. LaFalce. Written and directed by Dan Benamor.
Based on the novel Room 1D343 by John T. LaFalce, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMWTNBP2?lv=shuf&language=es&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Starring Ben Van Diepen as Mike, Jon Cahill as Aaron, Jonathan Regier as Dmitri, Stephanie Ittleson as Joy, David Pinion as Hagadorn, Anthony Morales as Batista, Tracey Leigh as Jennifer Estephanos, Kayla Pitts as Watseka, Kia Joon as Secretary Starks, Mitch Urban as Jake the Bullet, Kareem Ferguson as Marcus Harper, Wolf Williams as Attorney Graves, Albie Robles as Agent Rodriguez, and Maya Imani Estephanos as Agent King.
Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you're listening. Subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Special Agent Rodriguez puts the pieces together.
Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor.
Executive Produced by John T. LaFalce. Written and directed by Dan Benamor.
Based on the novel Room 1D343 by John T. LaFalce, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMWTNBP2?lv=shuf&language=es&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Starring Ben Van Diepen as Mike, Jon Cahill as Aaron, Jonathan Regier as Dmitri, Stephanie Ittleson as Joy, David Pinion as Hagadorn, Anthony Morales as Batista, Tracey Leigh as Jennifer Estephanos, Kayla Pitts as Watseka, Kia Joon as Secretary Starks, Mitch Urban as Jake the Bullet, Kareem Ferguson as Marcus Harper, Wolf Williams as Attorney Graves, Albie Robles as Agent Rodriguez, and Maya Imani Estephanos as Agent King.
Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you're listening. Subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Agent King's investigation hits an unexpected obstacle.
Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor.
Executive Produced by John T. LaFalce. Written and directed by Dan Benamor.
Based on the novel Room 1D343 by John T. LaFalce, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMWTNBP2?lv=shuf&language=es&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Starring Ben Van Diepen as Mike, Jon Cahill as Aaron, Jonathan Regier as Dmitri, Stephanie Ittleson as Joy, David Pinion as Hagadorn, Anthony Morales as Batista, Tracey Leigh as Jennifer Estephanos, Kayla Pitts as Watseka, Kia Joon as Secretary Starks, Mitch Urban as Jake the Bullet, Kareem Ferguson as Marcus Harper, Wolf Williams as Attorney Graves, Albie Robles as Agent Rodriguez, and Maya Imani Estephanos as Agent King.
Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you're listening. Subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mike struggles to be there for Watseka and continue taking out his targets. A dangerous man connected to the killing comes back into the picture.
Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Adam Prince, and Dan Benamor.
Executive Produced by John T. LaFalce. Written and directed by Dan Benamor.
Based on the novel Room 1D343 by John T. LaFalce, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMWTNBP2?lv=shuf&language=es&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Starring Ben Van Diepen as Mike, Jon Cahill as Aaron, Jonathan Regier as Dmitri, Stephanie Ittleson as Joy, David Pinion as Hagadorn, Anthony Morales as Batista, Tracey Leigh as Jennifer Estephanos, Kayla Pitts as Watseka, Kia Joon as Secretary Starks, Mitch Urban as Jake the Bullet, Kareem Ferguson as Marcus Harper, Wolf Williams as Attorney Graves, Albie Robles as Agent Rodriguez, and Maya Imani Estephanos as Agent King.
Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you're listening. Subscribe now for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead
A logistics analyst at the Pentagon discovers his brother, an Army Ranger, was killed to create "plausible deniability" of a secret operation, with the approval of the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs Of Staff. He joins forces with a Ukrainian soldier who knew his brother... to kill them all. Based on the novel by John T. LaFalce: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMWTNBP2?lv=shuf&language=es&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallbackPodcast website
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