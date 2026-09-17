Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead

A logistics analyst at the Pentagon discovers his brother, an Army Ranger, was killed to create "plausible deniability" of a secret operation, with the approval of the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs Of Staff. He joins forces with a Ukrainian soldier who knew his brother... to kill them all.

Based on the novel by John T. LaFalce: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMWTNBP2?lv=shuf&language=es&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback