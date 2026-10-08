Ignoring every warning they've been given, Jordan and Lynn engage with a corrupted video feed. What they witness sends them racing into the night, only to find a broken door, an empty house, and a haunting melody playing in the dark. Starring Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell Minji Chang as Lynn McCready Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka Directed by Milton Liu & Written by Milton Liu & Koji Steven Sakai Produced by: Milton Liu Koji Steven Sakai Edited by: Koji Steven Sakai Sound Design by: Koji Steven Sakai Music: “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony) Production Assistants: Charmaine Cleveland Shanon Serikaku Cast: Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park, Takao Sakai Construction Worker – Scott Lopez Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez English Narrator – Julian Harker Evie – Charmaine Cleveland Harris – Dwayne Perkins Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland Husband – Milton Liu Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman Cali Lawrence Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda Minae Noji Lynn McCready – Minji Chang Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado Man’s Voice – Milton Liu Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar Operator – Charmaine Cleveland Receptionist – Lisa Mir Record Player – Junko Goda Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai Woman on the street – Lisa Mir Cover Art: Sibel Sunar Sound Effects Credits ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠ Thank You Art/Work Entertainment Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog Dennis Lee Melvin Mar Minae Noji Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications Jo Sung Tanaka-Myler Family Brian Tee Tamlyn Tomita Donnie Whitman Brian Yang The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

A hidden social media account (https://www.instagram.com/unigrrl02/) reveals Ki's final days in fragments. Videos, messages and cryptic uploads. As Jordan and Lynn realize that Ki may have been abducted by the exact same thing that's hunting them, a panicked phone call brings the horror right to their doorstep. Starring Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell Minji Chang as Lynn McCready Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka Directed by Milton Liu & Written by Milton Liu & Koji Steven Sakai Produced by: Milton Liu Koji Steven Sakai Edited by: Koji Steven Sakai Sound Design by: Koji Steven Sakai Music: “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony) Production Assistants: Charmaine Cleveland Shanon Serikaku Cast: Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park, Takao Sakai Construction Worker – Scott Lopez Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez English Narrator – Julian Harker Evie – Charmaine Cleveland Harris – Dwayne Perkins Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland Husband – Milton Liu Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman Cali Lawrence Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda Minae Noji Lynn McCready – Minji Chang Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado Man’s Voice – Milton Liu Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar Operator – Charmaine Cleveland Receptionist – Lisa Mir Record Player – Junko Goda Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai Woman on the street – Lisa Mir Cover Art: Sibel Sunar Sound Effects Credits ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠ Thank You Art/Work Entertainment Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog Dennis Lee Melvin Mar Minae Noji Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications Jo Sung Tanaka-Myler Family Brian Tee Tamlyn Tomita Donnie Whitman Brian Yang The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

The investigation turns deadly, and the authorities suddenly have their sights set on Jordan. Trapped in a cycle of paranoia, he floods his home with security cameras, desperate to catch what (or who) is coming for him next. Starring Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell Minji Chang as Lynn McCready Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka Directed by Milton Liu & Written by Milton Liu & Koji Steven Sakai Produced by: Milton Liu Koji Steven Sakai Edited by: Koji Steven Sakai Sound Design by: Koji Steven Sakai Music: “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony) Production Assistants: Charmaine Cleveland Shanon Serikaku Cast: Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park, Takao Sakai Construction Worker – Scott Lopez Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez English Narrator – Julian Harker Evie – Charmaine Cleveland Harris – Dwayne Perkins Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland Husband – Milton Liu Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman Cali Lawrence Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda Minae Noji Lynn McCready – Minji Chang Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado Man’s Voice – Milton Liu Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar Operator – Charmaine Cleveland Receptionist – Lisa Mir Record Player – Junko Goda Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai Woman on the street – Lisa Mir Cover Art: Sibel Sunar Sound Effects Credits ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠ Thank You Art/Work Entertainment Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog Dennis Lee Melvin Mar Minae Noji Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications Jo Sung Tanaka-Myler Family Brian Tee Tamlyn Tomita Donnie Whitman Brian Yang The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

When radio silence falls over the podcast, Lynn races to Jordan's home to find it eerily abandoned with the security cameras still rolling. What she discovers waiting for her in the shadows will shatter everything she believes. Starring Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell Minji Chang as Lynn McCready Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka Directed by Milton Liu & Written by Milton Liu & Koji Steven Sakai Produced by: Milton Liu Koji Steven Sakai Edited by: Koji Steven Sakai Sound Design by: Koji Steven Sakai Music: “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony) Production Assistants: Charmaine Cleveland Shanon Serikaku Cast: Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park, Takao Sakai Construction Worker – Scott Lopez Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez English Narrator – Julian Harker Evie – Charmaine Cleveland Harris – Dwayne Perkins Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland Husband – Milton Liu Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman Cali Lawrence Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda Minae Noji Lynn McCready – Minji Chang Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado Man’s Voice – Milton Liu Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar Operator – Charmaine Cleveland Receptionist – Lisa Mir Record Player – Junko Goda Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai Woman on the street – Lisa Mir Cover Art: Sibel Sunar Sound Effects Credits ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠ Thank You Art/Work Entertainment Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog Dennis Lee Melvin Mar Minae Noji Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications Jo Sung Tanaka-Myler Family Brian Tee Tamlyn Tomita Donnie Whitman Brian Yang The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Hunted by the police and haunted by an unspeakable terror, Lynn goes completely off the grid. From somewhere far away, she records one final message... and something underneath keeps repeating, as if it's still trying to find the ending to the story. Starring Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell Minji Chang as Lynn McCready Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka Directed by Milton Liu & Written by Milton Liu & Koji Steven Sakai Produced by: Milton Liu Koji Steven Sakai Edited by: Koji Steven Sakai Sound Design by: Koji Steven Sakai Music: “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony) Production Assistants: Charmaine Cleveland Shanon Serikaku Cast: Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park, Takao Sakai Construction Worker – Scott Lopez Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez English Narrator – Julian Harker Evie – Charmaine Cleveland Harris – Dwayne Perkins Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland Husband – Milton Liu Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman Cali Lawrence Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda Minae Noji Lynn McCready – Minji Chang Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado Man’s Voice – Milton Liu Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar Operator – Charmaine Cleveland Receptionist – Lisa Mir Record Player – Junko Goda Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai Woman on the street – Lisa Mir Cover Art: Sibel Sunar Sound Effects Credits ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠ Thank You Art/Work Entertainment Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog Dennis Lee Melvin Mar Minae Noji Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications Jo Sung Tanaka-Myler Family Brian Tee Tamlyn Tomita Donnie Whitman Brian Yang The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

About The Red Room

About The Red Room

About The Red Room