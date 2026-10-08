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11 episodes
- Hunted by the police and haunted by an unspeakable terror, Lynn goes completely off the grid. From somewhere far away, she records one final message... and something underneath keeps repeating, as if it's still trying to find the ending to the story.
Starring
Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell
Minji Chang as Lynn McCready
Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka
Directed by
Milton Liu
&
Written by Milton Liu & Koji
Steven Sakai
Produced by:
Milton Liu
Koji Steven Sakai
Edited by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Sound Design by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Music:
“Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)
Production Assistants:
Charmaine Cleveland
Shanon Serikaku
Cast:
Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
Takao Sakai
Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
English Narrator – Julian Harker
Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
Harris – Dwayne Perkins
Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
Husband – Milton Liu
Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
Cali Lawrence
Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
Minae Noji
Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
Receptionist – Lisa Mir
Record Player – Junko Goda
Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
Woman on the street – Lisa Mir
Cover Art:
Sibel Sunar
Sound Effects Credits
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0
Thank You
Art/Work Entertainment
Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit
Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog
Dennis Lee
Melvin Mar
Minae Noji
Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications
Jo Sung
Tanaka-Myler Family
Brian Tee
Tamlyn Tomita
Donnie Whitman
Brian Yang
The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
coincidental.
- When radio silence falls over the podcast, Lynn races to Jordan's home to find it eerily abandoned with the security cameras still rolling. What she discovers waiting for her in the shadows will shatter everything she believes.
Starring
Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell
Minji Chang as Lynn McCready
Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka
Directed by
Milton Liu
&
Written by Milton Liu & Koji
Steven Sakai
Produced by:
Milton Liu
Koji Steven Sakai
Edited by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Sound Design by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Music:
“Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)
Production Assistants:
Charmaine Cleveland
Shanon Serikaku
Cast:
Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
Takao Sakai
Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
English Narrator – Julian Harker
Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
Harris – Dwayne Perkins
Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
Husband – Milton Liu
Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
Cali Lawrence
Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
Minae Noji
Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
Receptionist – Lisa Mir
Record Player – Junko Goda
Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
Woman on the street – Lisa Mir
Cover Art:
Sibel Sunar
Sound Effects Credits
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0
Thank You
Art/Work Entertainment
Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit
Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog
Dennis Lee
Melvin Mar
Minae Noji
Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications
Jo Sung
Tanaka-Myler Family
Brian Tee
Tamlyn Tomita
Donnie Whitman
Brian Yang
The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
coincidental.
- The investigation turns deadly, and the authorities suddenly have their sights set on Jordan. Trapped in a cycle of paranoia, he floods his home with security cameras, desperate to catch what (or who) is coming for him next.
Starring
Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell
Minji Chang as Lynn McCready
Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka
Directed by
Milton Liu
&
Written by Milton Liu & Koji
Steven Sakai
Produced by:
Milton Liu
Koji Steven Sakai
Edited by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Sound Design by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Music:
“Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)
Production Assistants:
Charmaine Cleveland
Shanon Serikaku
Cast:
Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
Takao Sakai
Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
English Narrator – Julian Harker
Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
Harris – Dwayne Perkins
Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
Husband – Milton Liu
Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
Cali Lawrence
Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
Minae Noji
Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
Receptionist – Lisa Mir
Record Player – Junko Goda
Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
Woman on the street – Lisa Mir
Cover Art:
Sibel Sunar
Sound Effects Credits
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0
Thank You
Art/Work Entertainment
Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit
Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog
Dennis Lee
Melvin Mar
Minae Noji
Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications
Jo Sung
Tanaka-Myler Family
Brian Tee
Tamlyn Tomita
Donnie Whitman
Brian Yang
The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
coincidental.
- A hidden social media account (https://www.instagram.com/unigrrl02/) reveals Ki's final days in fragments. Videos, messages and cryptic uploads. As Jordan and Lynn realize that Ki may have been abducted by the exact same thing that's hunting them, a panicked phone call brings the horror right to their doorstep.
Starring
Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell
Minji Chang as Lynn McCready
Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka
Directed by
Milton Liu
&
Written by Milton Liu & Koji
Steven Sakai
Produced by:
Milton Liu
Koji Steven Sakai
Edited by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Sound Design by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Music:
“Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)
Production Assistants:
Charmaine Cleveland
Shanon Serikaku
Cast:
Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
Takao Sakai
Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
English Narrator – Julian Harker
Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
Harris – Dwayne Perkins
Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
Husband – Milton Liu
Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
Cali Lawrence
Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
Minae Noji
Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
Receptionist – Lisa Mir
Record Player – Junko Goda
Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
Woman on the street – Lisa Mir
Cover Art:
Sibel Sunar
Sound Effects Credits
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0
Thank You
Art/Work Entertainment
Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit
Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog
Dennis Lee
Melvin Mar
Minae Noji
Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications
Jo Sung
Tanaka-Myler Family
Brian Tee
Tamlyn Tomita
Donnie Whitman
Brian Yang
The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
coincidental.
- Ignoring every warning they've been given, Jordan and Lynn engage with a corrupted video feed. What they witness sends them racing into the night, only to find a broken door, an empty house, and a haunting melody playing in the dark.
Starring
Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell
Minji Chang as Lynn McCready
Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka
Directed by
Milton Liu
&
Written by Milton Liu & Koji
Steven Sakai
Produced by:
Milton Liu
Koji Steven Sakai
Edited by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Sound Design by:
Koji Steven Sakai
Music:
“Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)
Production Assistants:
Charmaine Cleveland
Shanon Serikaku
Cast:
Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
Takao Sakai
Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
English Narrator – Julian Harker
Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
Harris – Dwayne Perkins
Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
Husband – Milton Liu
Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
Cali Lawrence
Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
Minae Noji
Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
Receptionist – Lisa Mir
Record Player – Junko Goda
Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
Woman on the street – Lisa Mir
Cover Art:
Sibel Sunar
Sound Effects Credits
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0
Thank You
Art/Work Entertainment
Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit
Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog
Dennis Lee
Melvin Mar
Minae Noji
Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications
Jo Sung
Tanaka-Myler Family
Brian Tee
Tamlyn Tomita
Donnie Whitman
Brian Yang
The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
coincidental.
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About The Red Room
From the same team that brought you the #1 hit fiction podcast Elucidity. When a voicemail pulls podcaster Jordan Purcell and producer Lynn McCready into the cold case disappearance of a teenage girl, they see it as a salacious story for clicks. The trail leads through fragments of an Asian urban legend that refuses to stay contained, echoing across witnesses, recordings, and places that shouldn’t be connected. As their podcast gains traction, so do the threats from those who want the past buried and from something that may not belong to the past at all. What they uncover isn’t just a missing person, but something few only whisper about as "The Red Room"... a pattern that fractures their minds and comes for them next.Podcast website
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- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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