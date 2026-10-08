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The Red Room

Voyage Media
Fiction
The Red Room
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • The Red Room

    Episode Ten

    09/28/2026 | 5 mins.
    Hunted by the police and haunted by an unspeakable terror, Lynn goes completely off the grid. From somewhere far away, she records one final message... and something underneath keeps repeating, as if it's still trying to find the ending to the story.

    Starring

    Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell

    Minji Chang as Lynn McCready

    Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka



    Directed by

    Milton Liu

    &

    Written by Milton Liu & Koji
    Steven Sakai



    Produced by:

    Milton Liu

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Edited by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Sound Design by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Music:

    “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)



    Production Assistants:

    Charmaine Cleveland

    Shanon Serikaku



    Cast:
    Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
    Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
    Takao Sakai
    Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
    Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
    Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
    English Narrator – Julian Harker
    Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
    Harris – Dwayne Perkins
    Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
    Husband – Milton Liu
    Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
    Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
    Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
    Cali Lawrence
    Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
    Minae Noji
    Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
    Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
    Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
    Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
    Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
    Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
    Receptionist – Lisa Mir
    Record Player – Junko Goda
    Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
    Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
    Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
    Woman on the street – Lisa Mir

    Cover Art:

    Sibel Sunar



    Sound Effects Credits

    ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠

    Thank You

    Art/Work Entertainment

    Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit

    Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog

    Dennis Lee

    Melvin Mar

    Minae Noji

    Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications

    Jo Sung

    Tanaka-Myler Family

    Brian Tee

    Tamlyn Tomita

    Donnie Whitman

    Brian Yang



    The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
    Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
    coincidental.
  • The Red Room

    Episode Nine

    09/28/2026 | 10 mins.
    When radio silence falls over the podcast, Lynn races to Jordan's home to find it eerily abandoned with the security cameras still rolling. What she discovers waiting for her in the shadows will shatter everything she believes.

    Starring

    Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell

    Minji Chang as Lynn McCready

    Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka



    Directed by

    Milton Liu

    &

    Written by Milton Liu & Koji
    Steven Sakai



    Produced by:

    Milton Liu

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Edited by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Sound Design by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Music:

    “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)



    Production Assistants:

    Charmaine Cleveland

    Shanon Serikaku



    Cast:
    Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
    Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
    Takao Sakai
    Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
    Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
    Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
    English Narrator – Julian Harker
    Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
    Harris – Dwayne Perkins
    Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
    Husband – Milton Liu
    Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
    Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
    Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
    Cali Lawrence
    Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
    Minae Noji
    Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
    Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
    Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
    Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
    Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
    Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
    Receptionist – Lisa Mir
    Record Player – Junko Goda
    Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
    Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
    Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
    Woman on the street – Lisa Mir

    Cover Art:

    Sibel Sunar



    Sound Effects Credits

    ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠

    Thank You

    Art/Work Entertainment

    Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit

    Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog

    Dennis Lee

    Melvin Mar

    Minae Noji

    Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications

    Jo Sung

    Tanaka-Myler Family

    Brian Tee

    Tamlyn Tomita

    Donnie Whitman

    Brian Yang



    The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
    Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
    coincidental.
  • The Red Room

    Episode Eight

    09/28/2026 | 10 mins.
    The investigation turns deadly, and the authorities suddenly have their sights set on Jordan. Trapped in a cycle of paranoia, he floods his home with security cameras, desperate to catch what (or who) is coming for him next.

    Starring

    Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell

    Minji Chang as Lynn McCready

    Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka



    Directed by

    Milton Liu

    &

    Written by Milton Liu & Koji
    Steven Sakai



    Produced by:

    Milton Liu

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Edited by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Sound Design by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Music:

    “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)



    Production Assistants:

    Charmaine Cleveland

    Shanon Serikaku



    Cast:
    Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
    Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
    Takao Sakai
    Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
    Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
    Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
    English Narrator – Julian Harker
    Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
    Harris – Dwayne Perkins
    Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
    Husband – Milton Liu
    Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
    Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
    Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
    Cali Lawrence
    Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
    Minae Noji
    Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
    Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
    Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
    Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
    Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
    Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
    Receptionist – Lisa Mir
    Record Player – Junko Goda
    Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
    Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
    Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
    Woman on the street – Lisa Mir

    Cover Art:

    Sibel Sunar



    Sound Effects Credits

    ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠

    Thank You

    Art/Work Entertainment

    Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit

    Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog

    Dennis Lee

    Melvin Mar

    Minae Noji

    Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications

    Jo Sung

    Tanaka-Myler Family

    Brian Tee

    Tamlyn Tomita

    Donnie Whitman

    Brian Yang



    The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
    Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
    coincidental.
  • The Red Room

    Episode Seven

    09/28/2026 | 24 mins.
    A hidden social media account (https://www.instagram.com/unigrrl02/) reveals Ki's final days in fragments. Videos, messages and cryptic uploads. As Jordan and Lynn realize that Ki may have been abducted by the exact same thing that's hunting them, a panicked phone call brings the horror right to their doorstep.

    Starring

    Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell

    Minji Chang as Lynn McCready

    Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka



    Directed by

    Milton Liu

    &

    Written by Milton Liu & Koji
    Steven Sakai



    Produced by:

    Milton Liu

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Edited by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Sound Design by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Music:

    “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)



    Production Assistants:

    Charmaine Cleveland

    Shanon Serikaku



    Cast:
    Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
    Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
    Takao Sakai
    Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
    Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
    Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
    English Narrator – Julian Harker
    Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
    Harris – Dwayne Perkins
    Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
    Husband – Milton Liu
    Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
    Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
    Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
    Cali Lawrence
    Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
    Minae Noji
    Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
    Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
    Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
    Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
    Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
    Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
    Receptionist – Lisa Mir
    Record Player – Junko Goda
    Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
    Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
    Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
    Woman on the street – Lisa Mir

    Cover Art:

    Sibel Sunar



    Sound Effects Credits

    ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠

    Thank You

    Art/Work Entertainment

    Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit

    Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog

    Dennis Lee

    Melvin Mar

    Minae Noji

    Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications

    Jo Sung

    Tanaka-Myler Family

    Brian Tee

    Tamlyn Tomita

    Donnie Whitman

    Brian Yang



    The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
    Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
    coincidental.
  • The Red Room

    Episode Six

    09/28/2026 | 10 mins.
    Ignoring every warning they've been given, Jordan and Lynn engage with a corrupted video feed. What they witness sends them racing into the night, only to find a broken door, an empty house, and a haunting melody playing in the dark.

    Starring

    Andrew Burlinson as Jordan Purcell

    Minji Chang as Lynn McCready

    Junko Goda as Akemi Tanaka



    Directed by

    Milton Liu

    &

    Written by Milton Liu & Koji
    Steven Sakai



    Produced by:

    Milton Liu

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Edited by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Sound Design by:

    Koji Steven Sakai



    Music:

    “Ready or Not” by Robert Choy (aka Big Phony)



    Production Assistants:

    Charmaine Cleveland

    Shanon Serikaku



    Cast:
    Akemi Tanaka – Junko Goda
    Boys – Justin Liu, August Park, Henry Park,
    Takao Sakai
    Construction Worker – Scott Lopez
    Detective Bartosz - Milton Liu
    Emiliano Martinez – Scott Lopez
    English Narrator – Julian Harker
    Evie – Charmaine Cleveland
    Harris – Dwayne Perkins
    Hostess – Charmaine Cleveland
    Husband – Milton Liu
    Jill Lawrence – Sibel Sunar
    Jordan Purcell – Andrew Burlinson
    Ki Tanaka Lawrence – Samantha Futerman
    Cali Lawrence
    Kuchisake-Onna – Junko Goda
    Minae Noji
    Lynn McCready – Minji Chang
    Lynn’s Mom – Cat Alvarado
    Man’s Voice – Milton Liu
    Mariko Tanaka – Michelle Malizaki
    Ms. Howell – Sibel Sunar
    Operator – Charmaine Cleveland
    Receptionist – Lisa Mir
    Record Player – Junko Goda
    Sean Lawrence – Koji Steven Sakai
    Security Camera Installer – Scott Lopez
    Visiting Samurai – Koji Steven Sakai
    Woman on the street – Lisa Mir

    Cover Art:

    Sibel Sunar



    Sound Effects Credits

    ⁠https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/t74knxchyb46a471ngr91/Sound-Effects-Credits.docx?rlkey=pdmia2m33jgspze4565tuxq6p&dl=0⁠

    Thank You

    Art/Work Entertainment

    Jon Gibson & I Am 8 Bit

    Cali & Sean Lawrence & Dixie the dog

    Dennis Lee

    Melvin Mar

    Minae Noji

    Sibel Sunar & 47 Communications

    Jo Sung

    Tanaka-Myler Family

    Brian Tee

    Tamlyn Tomita

    Donnie Whitman

    Brian Yang



    The characters and events portrayed in this production are fictitious.
    Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely
    coincidental.
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About The Red Room
From the same team that brought you the #1 hit fiction podcast Elucidity. When a voicemail pulls podcaster Jordan Purcell and producer Lynn McCready into the cold case disappearance of a teenage girl, they see it as a salacious story for clicks. The trail leads through fragments of an Asian urban legend that refuses to stay contained, echoing across witnesses, recordings, and places that shouldn’t be connected. As their podcast gains traction, so do the threats from those who want the past buried and from something that may not belong to the past at all. What they uncover isn’t just a missing person, but something few only whisper about as "The Red Room"... a pattern that fractures their minds and comes for them next.
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