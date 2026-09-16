Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionFever Dreams: A Pulp Collection
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection

Voyage Media
FictionScience Fiction
Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection

    Episode One Of Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead

    09/16/2026 | 23 mins.
    Voyage Media's newest action-thriller audio drama centers on a logistics employee at the Pentagon who discovers his soldier brother was murdered in an extrajudicial killing, with approval from the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Of Staff, to cover up a sensitive military operation.

    Mentored by a Ukrainian soldier whose life his brother saved, he sets out to kill them all.

    10 episodes. All available to binge right now. If you enjoy movies and TV like Lionness, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer, we're confident you will enjoy Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection

    Voyage Media Recommends: (Un)Likeminded, A Sci-Fi Audio Anthology

    06/03/2026 | 29 mins.
    If you're looking for another fiction anthology, Voyage Media recommends (Un)Likeminded: A Sci-Fi Audio Anthology . is a sci-fi short story podcast that brings together like-minded creatives to do what they love: tell stories. Each season of (Un)Likeminded is a collection of short stories centered around a shared theme. With only that theme in mind, the writers are tasked with creating a story in their own way, wherever their imagination takes them. With the help of talented actors bringing these stories to life, the series explores how a single theme can inspire wildly different characters, worlds, and ideas, and how even the most like-minded creatives can create vastly (un)alike stories.

    Here's a sample episode of the series, entitled Flesh & Bone.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection

    You Can Travel In Time... There's A 50% Chance You Might Die... Taking Time

    05/27/2026 | 1 mins.
    Voyage Media has a new sci-fi miniseries podcast, Taking Time. An "expendable" everyman gets recruited for an incredibly dangerous, highly mysterious time travel experiment, and hopes to use the opportunity to save the life of the woman he loved.

    Equally wacky, silly, mysterious, and heartfelt - Taking Time is a time travel story through the lens of corporate espionage, "accidental" deaths, and tremendous dysfunction. All episodes of Season 1 are available now, anywhere you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection

    New Sci-Fi Audio Drama, Voyage Media Presents: Last Resort

    04/22/2026 | 2 mins.
    Official Selection: Tribeca Festival (Robert DeNiro's film festival, in the scripted audio category).

    A hallucinatory sci-fi audio drama about listening to your inner demon, that's The White Lotus meets Black Mirror.

    A "cancelled" influencer goes into hiding at a wellness retreat... where people keep dying violently.

    All episodes of Season 1 are available to listen to right now on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, Simplecast, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection

    Someone Is Cleaning The "Cleaners"... New Thriller Series

    03/02/2026 | 1 mins.
    The Bourne Identity meets Taken. A government assassin lives a monastic, solitary life, until his newest target turns out to be the daughter he never knew existed. When he refuses to kill her, he becomes the next target.

    From Voyage Media, producer of three #1 hit audio dramas.

    All episodes of Season 1 of The Cleaner are available now on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere else you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Fiction podcasts
Trending Fiction podcasts
About Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection
An anthology of pulp fiction stories - horror, crime, sci-fi, thriller - unified by a pulp theme, these stand-alone stories are edgy, dark, twisted, and strange. Each episode features a fully-scripted audio drama story, with original music, stellar actors, and nerve-jangling sound design. New episodes releasing biweekly. From Voyage Media in association with 7 Lamb Productions.
Podcast website
FictionScience Fiction

Listen to Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection, The Sleepy Bookshelf and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.17.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/18/2026 - 7:10:38 AM
A company fromMADSACK