Abducted By Sasquatch

A young woman left alone in the woods by her husband is taken by a Sasquatch. While a desperate search for her gets underway, she discovers a family of creatures that may be more loyal and honorable than the man she left behind. Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection, is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor, in association with Robert Lamb and Jack Austin of 7 Lamb Productions. This episode, Abducted By Sasquatch was written, directed & produced by Matt Altman; based on the screenplay by Jeffrey Knight, from an original story by Elizabeth Burleigh. Editing and sound design by Jaxson McLennan. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Annie Abrams as Sara, Ray Carsillo as Steve, Jerome St. Jerome as Hancock, Bill Kates as Murch, David Pinion as Bob Trembly, Luca Malacrino as Burke, and Tammy Kaitz as Dolly and Marcia. If you’re enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review in Apple Podcasts or anywhere you’re listening, and subscribe now for future episodes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices