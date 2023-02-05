An anthology of pulp fiction stories - horror, crime, sci-fi, thriller - unified by a pulp theme, these stand-alone stories are edgy, dark, twisted, and strange... More
The Charnal House
A recently widowed woman tries to overcome the guilt of an affair by taking a trip to Egypt, but an ancient supernatural danger forces her to face her demons.
Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor, in association with Robert Lamb and Jack Austin of 7 Lamb productions. This episode,The Charnal House, was directed by Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Deborah Daughetee. Written by Deborah Daughetee, based on her short story of the same name. The short story was published in Summer Chills, a horror anthology.
Edited, sound designed and mixed by Jaxson McLennan. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Annie Abrams as Leah, Essam Ferris as Akeem, David Pinion as Frank, George Gallagher as Joseph, Mazin Zien as Abdul, and Roshelle Simpson as Selket.
6/5/2023
46:02
Love, Murder, Florida
Jane Lynch stars in Love, Murder, Florida, a new crime and dark comedy fiction podcast from Voyage Media. Reminiscent of Better Call Saul or How Stella Got Her Groove Back... with murder. Two rival bus service operators have a business feud that turns personal, and then turns deadly, after one of them takes a trip to Florida, and engages in a passionate affair with a mysterious stranger. Fargo-esque in its twists and turns of ordinary people getting mixed up in serious crime, this audio drama takes you for a walk on the wild side of Florida strange.
After you listen to Episode 1 here, find the rest of "Love, Murder, Florida" anywhere you listen to podcasts.
5/15/2023
23:49
Voyage Media Recommends: Vast Horizon
First a quick update on two exciting new audio dramas upcoming from Voyage, and then an introduction to a great sci-fi audio drama Voyage recommends, Vast Horizon, with a clip from the show.
5/2/2023
2:07
I Am Echo
When a sheltered young woman, Catherine, finally moves away from home for college, she begins to investigate her family to finally get at the answers behind her father’s mysterious death, possibly connected to her mother, Barbara, who controls one of the largest trusts in the country and is an extreme narcissist. In the process, she discovers repressed memories... that may be someone else’s memories.
A new audio drama from Voyage Media, I Am Echo can be compared to a YA Succession with a sci-fi twist.
2/27/2023
20:16
Abducted By Sasquatch
A young woman left alone in the woods by her husband is taken by a Sasquatch. While a desperate search for her gets underway, she discovers a family of creatures that may be more loyal and honorable than the man she left behind.
Fever Dreams: A Pulp Collection, is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor, in association with Robert Lamb and Jack Austin of 7 Lamb Productions. This episode, Abducted By Sasquatch was written, directed & produced by Matt Altman; based on the screenplay by Jeffrey Knight, from an original story by Elizabeth Burleigh.
Editing and sound design by Jaxson McLennan. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring Annie Abrams as Sara, Ray Carsillo as Steve, Jerome St. Jerome as Hancock, Bill Kates as Murch, David Pinion as Bob Trembly, Luca Malacrino as Burke, and Tammy Kaitz as Dolly and Marcia.
