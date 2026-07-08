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Edge of the Forgotten
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Edge of the Forgotten

Pale Matter | Realm
DramaFiction
Edge of the Forgotten
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Edge of the Forgotten

    S1E3: The Crestview Hotel

    07/07/2026 | 33 mins.
    While recording an episode of Weird Explorations, podcasters Casey Krieg and Dante Bennett break into the abandoned Crestview Hotel near Newman, Kansas. Inside, they find collapsing floors, long-forgotten secrets, and disturbing evidence that something threatening might still be lurking within its crumbling walls.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Support the show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Casey Krieg is played by Steven James Scearce

    Dante Bennett is played by Elliot Shiff

    Malachai is played by Nick Mercer

    Theme music composed by Jimmy Svensson. You can find more from him at his website: ⁠jimmysvensson.info⁠.

    ⁠You can find Edge of the Forgotten on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BlueSky⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠X⁠, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Edge of the Forgotten

    S1E2: The Tunnel of Love

    07/07/2026 | 24 mins.
    Remy has never had much luck with school bullies, and today is no different. While being chased, he tries to work up his nerve to hide in a dark, dank culvert called the Tunnel of Love—but some dark places hold things far worse than bullies.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Support the show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Narrator: Erik Ransom

    Theme music composed by Jimmy Svensson. You can find more from him at his website: ⁠jimmysvensson.info⁠.

    ⁠You can find Edge of the Forgotten on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BlueSky⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠X⁠, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Edge of the Forgotten

    S1E1: The Old Factory

    07/07/2026 | 26 mins.
    Mae Belle fears her husband, Harold, has disappeared into the old factory where he once worked, the site of a devastating disaster that killed many of his friends and coworkers decades ago. When she finally goes looking for him, she encounters something inside far worse than anything she imagined.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Support the show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Narrator: Erik Ransom

    Theme music composed by Jimmy Svensson. You can find more from him at his website: ⁠jimmysvensson.info⁠.

    ⁠You can find Edge of the Forgotten on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠BlueSky⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠X⁠, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Edge of the Forgotten

    Season 1 Pre-Launch Q&A

    06/16/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    In this Season 1 pre-launch Q&A, Edge of the Forgotten co-creators Bear Weiter and Steven James Scearce sit down to discuss the stories, characters, cast, production process, and creative inspiration behind the new hybrid audio drama and narrated stories podcast before the first three episodes premiere on Tuesday, July 7th.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Support the show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠You can find Edge of the Forgotten on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠BlueSky⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠X, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Edge of the Forgotten

    Season 1 Teaser 4-Weird Explorations: The Harvester of the Hollow

    01/13/2026 | 9 mins.
    In this teaser for Edge of the Forgotten, we get a taste of Weird Explorations, the in-universe podcast produced by two of our main characters, Case and Dante. Hear how they put themselves into forgotten places as we listen to their episode on the chilling tale of the Harvester of the Hollow. Coming soon!

    We'll be releasing more trailers and additional information before the official launch.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Support the show⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠You can find Edge of the Forgotten on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠BlueSky⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠X, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠⁠⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Edge of the Forgotten
There are cracks in this world … fractures stretching outward, shredding the veil between what we know and what lies beyond. Few are aware of it. Those who do call it The Great Undoing. There are hints if you know where to look—in the dark, forgotten places, where humanity has left behind the detritus of yesteryear. Here, amongst the tattered fabric of reality, things slip through, and entropy thrives. But others have started noticing—and they are being drawn ever deeper in. Follow along as they piece together hidden, horrifying truths, uncovering greater secrets, mysteries, and dangers to themselves and those around them. Edge of the Forgotten is a horror audio drama podcast from Pale Matter, the production company behind Station 151. Blending cosmic horror, investigative suspense, and character-driven storytelling, Edge of the Forgotten explorers the places we’re told to avoid … and the truths we were never meant to uncover.
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