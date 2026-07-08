In this Season 1 pre-launch Q&A, Edge of the Forgotten co-creators Bear Weiter and Steven James Scearce sit down to discuss the stories, characters, cast, production process, and creative inspiration behind the new hybrid audio drama and narrated stories podcast before the first three episodes premiere on Tuesday, July 7th.
Support the show
You can find Edge of the Forgotten on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and X, or come and hang out with us and other fans on Discord! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at Patreon—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices