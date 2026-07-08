In this teaser for Edge of the Forgotten, we get a taste of Weird Explorations, the in-universe podcast produced by two of our main characters, Case and Dante. Hear how they put themselves into forgotten places as we listen to their episode on the chilling tale of the Harvester of the Hollow. Coming soon!



We'll be releasing more trailers and additional information before the official launch.



⁠⁠⁠⁠Support the show⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠You can find Edge of the Forgotten on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠BlueSky⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠X, or come and hang out with us and other fans on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠⁠⁠! If you really like what you hear, you can support us over at ⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠—every dollar helps fund our monthly costs. Please follow the series on your favorite podcast platform, and let us know how you're liking it by leaving us a rating or review. Your support goes a long way toward helping us grow our listener base.

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