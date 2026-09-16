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14 episodes
- Voyage Media's newest action-thriller audio drama centers on a logistics employee at the Pentagon who discovers his soldier brother was murdered in an extrajudicial killing with approval from the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Of Staff, to cover up a sensitive military operation.
With the teachings of a Ukrainian soldier whose life his brother saved, he sets out to kill them all.
10 episodes. All available to binge right now. If you enjoy movies and TV like Lionness, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer, we're confident you will enjoy Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
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- Voyage Media's newest mystery/thriller audio drama is INDIANA JONES meets THE DA VINCI CODE.
An archeologist learns her parents were not her biological parents. She uncovers an ancient stone that holds the secrets to a previously-unknown language... which results in her being marked for death. Because she has stumbled upon a thousand-year-old cult - that seems to know who she is - and have plans for her. They may already be unstoppable, in their efforts to reshape the world, using an unimaginable superweapon.
All 10 episodes of Season 1 are available right now, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
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- Kalani Queypo (Into the West, A New World) and DeLanna Studi (Reservation Dogs) star in the new audio drama The Sound Of Home.
Featuring original songs, it's the story of a Native American war veteran, presumed dead, who survives being a prisoner-of-war and returns home, where he's torn between his love for his songwriter ex and the troubled popstar that takes him on tour (where he performs songs written by his ex).
If you enjoy movies like Crazy Heart and A Star is Born, we think you'll love this audio drama. Find it on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
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- Back To The Future meets Idiocracy in the new sci-fi/comedy podcast, Taking Time. An "expendable" average schlub gets recruited for a dangerous, mysterious time travel experiment, and hopes to use the opportunity to save the life of the woman he loved.
Equally wacky, silly, mysterious, and heartfelt - Taking Time is a time travel story through the lens of corporate espionage and dysfunction. All episodes of Season 1 are available now, anywhere you listen to podcasts.
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Official Selection, Robert DeNiro's Tribeca Festival (Scripted Audio)... Last Resort04/22/2026 | 2 mins.Voyage Media Presents... A hallucinatory audio drama about listening to your inner demon, that's The White Lotus meets Black Mirror.
A "cancelled" influencer goes into hiding at a wellness retreat... where people die violently.
All episodes of Season 1 are available right now on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Cleaner
A "cleaner" who eliminates targets for a clandestine government agency, is tasked with taking out the one target he can't eliminate... the daughter he never knew he had. Based on the book series The Intrigants available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/00y1e0cwPodcast website
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The Cleaner
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The Cleaner: Podcasts in Family