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13 episodes
- LAST RESORT is nominated for two Signal Awards: Best Writing (Fiction) and Best Scripted Fiction. We're also up for the Listener's Choice Award so we're starting our campaign to get the word out!
Here's the full list: https://www.signalaward.com/2026/09/29/signal-awards-reveal-2026-finalists-risktakers-creators-excellence/
Here's the voting link for Best Writing: https://vote.signalaward.com/PublicVoting?utm_campaign=signa5_entrant_finalistnotification_092926&utm_medium=email&utm_source=cio#/2026/shows/craft/best-writing-fiction
And the voting link for Best Scripted: https://vote.signalaward.com/PublicVoting?utm_campaign=signa5_entrant_finalistnotification_092926&utm_medium=email&utm_source=cio#/2026/shows/genre/scripted-fiction
If you enjoyed the show, consider voting to make your voice heard!
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A Thriller About An Unlikely Killer, And His Impossible Kill List... Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead09/16/2026 | 1 mins.Voyage Media's newest thriller audio drama follows a logistics employee at the Pentagon who discovers his soldier brother was intentionally killed with approval from the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Of Staff, to cover up a sensitive military operation.
With the mentorship of a Ukrainian soldier whose life his brother saved, this unlikely assassin sets out to kill them all.
10 episodes. All available to binge right now. If you enjoy movies and TV like Lionness, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer, we're confident you will enjoy Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Voyage Media's newest mystery/thriller audio drama is INDIANA JONES meets THE DA VINCI CODE.
An archeologist learns her parents were not her biological parents. She uncovers an ancient stone that holds the secrets to a previously-unknown language. And she stumbles upon a thousand-year-old cult - that seems to know who she is - and have plans for her. They may already be unstoppable, in their efforts to reshape the world, using an unimaginable superweapon.
All 10 episodes of Season 1 are available right now, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The Sound Of Home is the story of a war veteran who returns home where he's torn between his love for his Native American songwriter ex and the troubled popstar who takes him on tour (where they perform songs written by his ex).
Kalani Queypo (Into the West, A New World) and DeLanna Studi (Reservation Dogs) star.
If you enjoy movies like A Star Is Born, An Officer and A Gentleman, and Crazy Heart, we think you'll love The Sound Of Home.
All episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A new sci-fi podcast, Taking Time. An "expendable" average man gets recruited for a highly risky, highly mysterious time travel experiment, and hopes to use the opportunity to save the life of the woman he loved.
Equally wacky, silly, mysterious, and heartfelt - Taking Time is a time travel story through the lens of corporate espionage, "accidental" death and dysfunction. All episodes of Season 1 are available now on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Last Resort
A troubled influencer looking for rest and rejuvenation at a private wellness resort gets more than she bargained for when a mysterious sound causes the guests to turn violent.Podcast website
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