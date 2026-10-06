Voyage Media's newest thriller audio drama follows a logistics employee at the Pentagon who discovers his soldier brother was intentionally killed with approval from the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Of Staff, to cover up a sensitive military operation.



With the mentorship of a Ukrainian soldier whose life his brother saved, this unlikely assassin sets out to kill them all.



10 episodes. All available to binge right now. If you enjoy movies and TV like Lionness, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer, we're confident you will enjoy Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

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