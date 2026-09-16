Time travel exists... but it's too dangerous and unreliable to try with anyone valuable. TAKING TIME is a comedy/drama/sci-fi podcast that's IDIOCRACY meets BACK TO THE FUTURE.

An everyman who has never amounted to anything unexpectedly gets the chance to travel back in time and save the love of his life from dying, while navigating corporate intrigue, murder, and the lustful advances of his time-traveling companions. Based on the novel Taking Time: A Tale of Lust, Physics and Greed, by Mike Murphey: https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Time-Tale-Physics-Greed/dp/1947392913