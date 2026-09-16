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Taking Time

Voyage Media
FictionScience Fiction
Taking Time
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Taking Time

    He Has An Impossible Kill List... And No Military Training Whatsoever

    09/16/2026 | 1 mins.
    Voyage Media's newest audio drama centers on a lowly, anonymous logistics employee at the Pentagon who discovers his soldier brother was intentionally killed with approval from the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs Of Staff, to cover up a sensitive military operation.

    With a spirit guide of a Ukrainian soldier whose life his brother saved, he sets out to kill them all... somehow.

    10 episodes. All available to binge right now. If you enjoy movies and TV like Lionness, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer, we're confident you will enjoy Room 1D343: I'll Stop When They're Dead. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Taking Time

    Next Up From Voyage Media... The Sound Of Home

    07/08/2026 | 1 mins.
    Kalani Queypo (Into the West, A New World) and DeLanna Studi (Reservation Dogs) star in the new audio drama The Sound Of Home.

    It's the story of a Native American war veteran, presumed dead, who survives being a prisoner-of-war and returns home, where he's torn between his love for his songwriter ex and the troubled popstar that takes him on tour (where he performs songs written by his ex).

    If you enjoy movies like Crazy Heart and A Star is Born, we think you'll love this audio drama. Find it on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Taking Time

    Episode Eight

    05/11/2026 | 35 mins.
    The internal politics of the time travel experiment burst out into the open, violently.

    TAKING TIME is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Mike Murphey and Nancy Murphey. Based on Mike's novel, TAKING TIME: A TALE OF PHYSICS, LUST AND GREED, available on Amazon: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Time-Tale-Physics-Greed/dp/1947392913⁠

    Written by Mike Murphey and Melanie Hooks. Story produced by Joshua Malkin. Directed by Dan Benamor. Starring Ray Carsillo as Marshall, Roshelle Simpson as Sheila, Rachel Pate as Marta, Cheryl Chong as Naomi and Sydney Shiotani as Gretchen, Ben Van Diepen as Elvin, Anthony Morales as Raul, Khalil LeSaldo as Felix, Bill Kates as Dr. Rose, Albie Robles as Gormley, Jay Preston as Frank, Kia Joon as Gillis, and Jorjeana Marie as Companions.

    Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now, for future episodes. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Taking Time

    Episode Seven

    05/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    Marshall tries to save Samantha's life.

    TAKING TIME is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Mike Murphey and Nancy Murphey. Based on Mike's novel, TAKING TIME: A TALE OF PHYSICS, LUST AND GREED, available on Amazon: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Time-Tale-Physics-Greed/dp/1947392913⁠

    Written by Mike Murphey and Melanie Hooks. Story produced by Joshua Malkin. Directed by Dan Benamor. Starring Ray Carsillo as Marshall, Roshelle Simpson as Sheila, Rachel Pate as Marta, Cheryl Chong as Naomi and Sydney Shiotani as Gretchen, Ben Van Diepen as Elvin, Anthony Morales as Raul, Khalil LeSaldo as Felix, Bill Kates as Dr. Rose, Albie Robles as Gormley, Jay Preston as Frank, Kia Joon as Gillis, and Jorjeana Marie as Companions.

    Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now, for future episodes. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Taking Time

    Episode Six

    05/11/2026 | 35 mins.
    Marshall's traumatic past becomes mission fodder.

    TAKING TIME is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel and Dan Benamor. Executive Produced by Mike Murphey and Nancy Murphey. Based on Mike's novel, TAKING TIME: A TALE OF PHYSICS, LUST AND GREED, available on Amazon: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Time-Tale-Physics-Greed/dp/1947392913⁠

    Written by Mike Murphey and Melanie Hooks. Story produced by Joshua Malkin. Directed by Dan Benamor. Starring Ray Carsillo as Marshall, Roshelle Simpson as Sheila, Rachel Pate as Marta, Cheryl Chong as Naomi and Sydney Shiotani as Gretchen, Ben Van Diepen as Elvin, Anthony Morales as Raul, Khalil LeSaldo as Felix, Bill Kates as Dr. Rose, Albie Robles as Gormley, Jay Preston as Frank, Kia Joon as Gillis, and Jorjeana Marie as Companions.

    Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now, for future episodes. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Taking Time
Time travel exists... but it's too dangerous and unreliable to try with anyone valuable. TAKING TIME is a comedy/drama/sci-fi podcast that's IDIOCRACY meets BACK TO THE FUTURE. An everyman who has never amounted to anything unexpectedly gets the chance to travel back in time and save the love of his life from dying, while navigating corporate intrigue, murder, and the lustful advances of his time-traveling companions. Based on the novel Taking Time: A Tale of Lust, Physics and Greed, by Mike Murphey: https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Time-Tale-Physics-Greed/dp/1947392913
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