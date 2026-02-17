Open app
PodcastsFictionNational Emergency
National Emergency
National Emergency

The Midnight Mystery
FictionDrama
National Emergency
  • National Emergency

    S01E03: The Memorial

    2/17/2026 | 20 mins.
    The community gathers for a memorial service to honor the twenty-three children lost in the bus incident. As the Mayor addresses safety measures and grief counselors, tensions reach a breaking point when Owen arrives to pay his respects. When Jim Reeves confronts him about his son Tyler and the night Anna disappeared, Owen must decide whether to reveal the truth about what happened fifteen months ago.

    Cast:
    Michael Ursu - Owen Coleman
    Maganda Marie - Lisa Parks
    Amelia Monarch - Detective Roy Hutchins
    Jordan Gooderness McQuaid - Mayor Richard Webb
    Jackoby Clinton - Jim Reeves

  • National Emergency

    S01E02: Wrong Place, Wrong Time.

    2/10/2026 | 29 mins.
    Owen is interrogated by Detective Roy Hutchins about the bus incident and the night Anna disappeared fifteen months ago. As they review security footage and revisit painful memories, uncomfortable patterns emerge.

    Cast:
    Michael Ursu - Owen Coleman
    Maganda Marie - Lisa Parks
    Amelia Monarch - Detective Roy Hutchins
    Kaylen McPherran - News Reporter 1

  • National Emergency

    National Emergency Trailer

    2/03/2026 | 1 mins.
    When random, unexplained emergency broadcasts begin taking over devices without warning, targeting individuals with survival instructions where one mistake means you disappear forever, a man is wrongly convicted of murdering his wife during the very first incident. Fifteen months later, with 600,000 emergencies now confirmed, he's released and takes a job driving a school bus full of children in a world where the next broadcast could come at any moment. Listen, Obey, Survive.

  • National Emergency

    S01E01: National Emergency

    2/03/2026 | 32 mins.
    When random, unexplained emergency broadcasts begin taking over devices without warning, targeting individuals with survival instructions where one mistake means you disappear forever, a man is wrongly convicted of murdering his wife during the very first incident. Fifteen months later, with 600,000 emergencies now confirmed, he's released and takes a job driving a school bus full of children in a world where the next broadcast could come at any moment. Listen, Obey, Survive.

    Cast:

    Cast:
    Michael Ursu - Owen Coleman
    Maganda Marie - Lisa Parks
    Brandon Barlow - Ray Henry
    Katabelle Ansari - Tyler Reeves and additional School kids
    Kaylen McPherran - News Reporter 1
    Aiden Clarke - News Reporter 2

About National Emergency

When random, unexplained emergency broadcasts begin taking over devices without warning, targeting individuals with survival instructions where one mistake means you disappear forever, a man is wrongly convicted of murdering his wife during the very first incident. Fifteen months later, with 600,000 emergencies now confirmed, he's released and takes a job driving a school bus full of children in a world where the next broadcast could come at any moment. Listen, Obey, Survive.
FictionDramaScience Fiction

