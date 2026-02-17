When random, unexplained emergency broadcasts begin taking over devices without warning, targeting individuals with survival instructions where one mistake means you disappear forever, a man is wrongly convicted of murdering his wife during the very first incident. Fifteen months later, with 600,000 emergencies now confirmed, he's released and takes a job driving a school bus full of children in a world where the next broadcast could come at any moment. Listen, Obey, Survive.
Cast:
Michael Ursu - Owen Coleman
Maganda Marie - Lisa Parks
Brandon Barlow - Ray Henry
Katabelle Ansari - Tyler Reeves and additional School kids
Kaylen McPherran - News Reporter 1
Aiden Clarke - News Reporter 2
