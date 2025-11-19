Mal tries to make a spirit remember who they were. Conversations with Ghosts is a Dead Signals production. This episode featured sound design and orginal music by Daniel Powell, along with writing by Marc Sollinger. Marc Sollinger played Mal, Daphne Kinard played the faded spirit. For the full cast and crew, along with transcripts and more information about the podcast, visit our website: conversationswithghosts.com. To support the podcast, as well as get access to a bunch of fun extras, go to our patreon: http://patreon.com/archive81

Mal learns a bit about service.

Mal talks baseball with a fellow fan.

Mal is horrified by dance start times.

Mal talks about legacy.

Conversations with Ghosts is an audio drama about loss, history and the things we leave behind, brought to you by the creators of Archive 81. The podcast follows mausoleum attendant Mal Fleming as he tries to convince the spirits of Grey Briar Cemetery to pass on. In each episode, Mal sits down with a new ghost to build a portrait of their life, their death, and their afterlife... all to help them release whatever still ties their soul to this reality. New episodes every Wednesday, beginning October 22nd.