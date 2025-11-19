Powered by RND
Conversations with Ghosts
Dead Signals
  • 1.06 - The General
    Mal talks about legacy. Conversations with Ghosts is a Dead Signals production. This episode featured sound design and orginal music by Daniel Powell, along with writing by Marc Sollinger. Marc Sollinger played Mal, Ben Roseberry played the general. For the full cast and crew, along with transcripts and more information about the podcast, visit our website: conversationswithghosts.com.  To support the podcast, as well as get access to a bunch of fun extras, go to our patreon: http://patreon.com/archive81
    --------  
    24:50
  • 1.05 - The Raver
    Mal is horrified by dance start times.. Conversations with Ghosts is a Dead Signals production. This episode featured sound design by Daniel Powell, original music by Chris Baugh, along with writing by Dan Powell. Marc Sollinger played Mal, Daniel Powell played the raver For the full cast and crew, along with transcripts and more information about the podcast, visit our website: conversationswithghosts.com.  To support the podcast, as well as get access to a bunch of fun extras, go to our patreon: http://patreon.com/archive81
    --------  
    28:36
  • 1.04 - The Baseball Fan
    Mal talks baseball with a fellow fan. Conversations with Ghosts is a Dead Signals production. This episode featured sound design and orginal music by Daniel Powell, along with writing by Marc Sollinger. Marc Sollinger played Mal, Gordon Rothman played the baseball fan. For the full cast and crew, along with transcripts and more information about the podcast, visit our website: conversationswithghosts.com.  To support the podcast, as well as get access to a bunch of fun extras, go to our patreon: http://patreon.com/archive81
    --------  
    19:02
  • 1.03 - The Maid
    Mal learns a bit about service. Conversations with Ghosts is a Dead Signals production. This episode featured sound design and orginal music by Daniel Powell, along with writing by Marc Sollinger. Marc Sollinger played Mal, Penny O'Brien played the Bridget Keegan. For the full cast and crew, along with transcripts and more information about the podcast, visit our website: conversationswithghosts.com.  To support the podcast, as well as get access to a bunch of fun extras, go to our patreon: http://patreon.com/archive81  
    --------  
    20:32
  • 1.02 - The Faded Spirit
    Mal tries to make a spirit remember who they were. Conversations with Ghosts is a Dead Signals production. This episode featured sound design and orginal music by Daniel Powell, along with writing by Marc Sollinger. Marc Sollinger played Mal, Daphne Kinard played the faded spirit. For the full cast and crew, along with transcripts and more information about the podcast, visit our website: conversationswithghosts.com.  To support the podcast, as well as get access to a bunch of fun extras, go to our patreon: http://patreon.com/archive81
    --------  
    20:18

About Conversations with Ghosts

Conversations with Ghosts is an audio drama about loss, history and the things we leave behind, brought to you by the creators of Archive 81. The podcast follows mausoleum attendant Mal Fleming as he tries to convince the spirits of Grey Briar Cemetery to pass on. In each episode, Mal sits down with a new ghost to build a portrait of their life, their death, and their afterlife... all to help them release whatever still ties their soul to this reality. New episodes every Wednesday, beginning October 22nd.
