"Out of the Sea" by A. C. Benson

"Out of the Sea" is a 1904 horror story by the English author, A. C. Benson. "It was a beast—a beast about the size of a goat. I never saw the like—yet I did not see it clear; I but felt the air blow, and caught a whiff of it—it was salt like the sea, but with a kind of dead smell behind."