  • "Out of the Sea" by A. C. Benson
    "Out of the Sea" is a 1904 horror story by the English author, A. C. Benson. "It was a beast—a beast about the size of a goat. I never saw the like—yet I did not see it clear; I but felt the air blow, and caught a whiff of it—it was salt like the sea, but with a kind of dead smell behind."
    --------  
    34:46
  • "The Sorcerer's Jewel" by Robert Bloch
    "The Sorcerer's Jewel" is a Cthulhu Mythos story by Robert Bloch, first published in the February 1939 edition of Strange Stories, under the pseudonym, Tarleton Fiske. “Those forms were spawned in the nightmares and dreams of the Pit."
    --------  
    43:10
  • "The Thing on the Roof" by Robert E. Howard
    "The Thing on the Roof" is a Cthulhu Mythos short story by Robert E. Howard, first published in Weird Tales, February 1932. It tells of a man and his quest for a lost temple known as the 'Temple of the Toad'.
    --------  
    24:36
  • "The Dead Woman" by David H. Keller
    "The Graveyard Rats" is a short story by American author, Henry Kuttner. The tale, which first appeared in Weird Tales Magazine in March of 1936, tells of a cemetery caretaker, who, unfortunately, has been tasked with the extermination of a colony of monstrous rats.
    --------  
    18:40
  • "The Graveyard Rats" by Henry Kuttner
    "The Graveyard Rats" is a short story by American author, Henry Kuttner. The tale, which first appeared in Weird Tales Magazine in March of 1936, tells of a cemetery caretaker, who, unfortunately, has been tasked with the extermination of a colony of monstrous rats.
    --------  
    18:02

About The HorrorBabble Podcast

The official HorrorBabble podcast: a home for horror classics and rare weird tales. Our Teespring Store for all your HorrorBabble Merchandise https://horrorbabble-merch.creator-spring.com/ Support us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/horrorbabble Visit the HorrorBabble YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/HorrorBabble
