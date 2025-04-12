"The Black Stone" by Robert E. Howard | A Cthulhu Mythos Story
THE BLACK STONE is a Cthulhu Mythos story by American author, Robert E. Howard, first published in the November 1931 edition of Weird Tales Magazine. Notably, it marks the first appearance of the fictional work, the Unaussprechlichen Kulten, by Friedrich von Junzt. The story tells of an occult researcher's pursuit of a curious, sinister monolith in the mountains of Hungary.
--------
44:48
"The Tale of Satampra Zeiros" by Clark Ashton Smith | A Cthulhu Mythos Story
THE TALE OF SATAMPRA ZEIROS is a Cthulhu Mythos short story by American author, Clark Ashton Smith, which first appeared in Weird Tales Magazine in November 1931. The story tells of a thief and his companion in search of treasure in the former capital of Hyperborea.
--------
30:40
"The Beast in the Cave" by H. P. Lovecraft
THE BEAST IN THE CAVE was written in 1904 when Lovecraft was just a teenager and was first published in The Vagrant in June 1918. The story follows an unnamed protagonist who becomes lost while exploring Mammoth Cave, a vast underground labyrinth.
--------
16:20
"The White Ship" by H. P. Lovecraft | A Dream Cycle Story
THE WHITE SHIP is a fantasy story that belongs to Lovecraft's Dream Cycle. It was written in October 1919 and first published in United Amateur in November 1919.The story follows Basil Elton, a lighthouse keeper who longs for something beyond his mundane existence. One night, a mysterious white ship, piloted by a silent, robed figure, appears and carries him across fantastical seas to wondrous lands—places of peace, wisdom, and strange beauty. However, his curiosity leads him to seek the forbidden land of Sona-Nyl, a fabled paradise beyond all knowledge.
--------
17:04
"History of the Necronomicon" by H. P. Lovecraft
HISTORY OF THE NECRONOMICON was written in 1927 but remained unpublished until 1938, a year after Lovecraft’s death, when it appeared in Leaves, a publication by Rebel Press. Presented as a scholarly account, this short pseudo-historical essay outlines the origins and fate of the infamous Necronomicon, the fictional grimoire frequently referenced in Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos.