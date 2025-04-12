"The White Ship" by H. P. Lovecraft | A Dream Cycle Story

THE WHITE SHIP is a fantasy story that belongs to Lovecraft's Dream Cycle. It was written in October 1919 and first published in United Amateur in November 1919.The story follows Basil Elton, a lighthouse keeper who longs for something beyond his mundane existence. One night, a mysterious white ship, piloted by a silent, robed figure, appears and carries him across fantastical seas to wondrous lands—places of peace, wisdom, and strange beauty. However, his curiosity leads him to seek the forbidden land of Sona-Nyl, a fabled paradise beyond all knowledge.