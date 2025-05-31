Spirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown Ups

S4-EP32: Becoming, Belonging, and Ballads – Part 2 with Vinny Masincupp

In Part 2 of this soul-stirring conversation, Doyle and returning guest Vinny Masincupp explore what it means to belong—in a body, in a culture, and in a story. From a dark, obsessive tale of twisted love (“Keep You Safe”) to the radiant time-travel narrative “Becoming Ellis Rain,” this episode explores the edges of identity, language, and the power of literature to reshape our world.Vinny shares how his students channel their own cultural complexities into powerful, unexpected fiction, while Doyle opens up about growing up in Ireland, the trauma of silence, and the liberation that can happen when we speak—really speak. Together, they laugh, question, and even tear up a little as they examine how stories help us survive and imagine better futures.Highlights include:– Student-written stories with shocking twists and bold voices– A heartfelt fable about identity, borders, and color called “Colors”– Doyle’s original Dr. Seuss-style tale “The Confused Case of Mr. McGee”– Honest talk about queer liberation, Irish memory, and toxic masculinity– A call to normalize compliments and emotional honesty among menAs always, Spirit Talk Show blends the hilarious, the haunting, and the heartfelt. If you've ever felt caught between boxes—or longed to rewrite your past—this episode is for you.