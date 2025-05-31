Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionSpirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown Ups
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Spirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown Ups
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Spirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown Ups

Doyle - STS
FictionComedy Fiction
Spirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown Ups
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 152
  • S4-EP33: Reflections and Reels: Acting, Hauntings, and AI with Chris Laird
    On this episode of Spirit Talk Show, actor and voice artist Chris Laird steps into the studio—and into the unknown. From background roles in 13 Reasons Why to award-winning performances in indie films, Chris shares the highs and hard truths of building a career in the film industry while staying grounded in Sacramento.But things take a turn when the conversation shifts to the paranormal. Chris recalls a chilling shoot inside Doyle’s own home—rumored to be haunted—and the eerie encounters that followed. Then, the two dive into the surreal and hilarious world of AI storytelling, performing The Emotional Support Demon (a tale of mistaken infernal identity) and Please Don’t Feed the Reflection (a horror script that asks more questions than it answers).It's a night of laughter, shadowy corners, and unexpected wisdom—because in the world of Spirit Talk, anything can happen.
    --------  
    30:14
  • S4-EP32: Becoming, Belonging, and Ballads – Part 2 with Vinny Masincupp
    In Part 2 of this soul-stirring conversation, Doyle and returning guest Vinny Masincupp explore what it means to belong—in a body, in a culture, and in a story. From a dark, obsessive tale of twisted love (“Keep You Safe”) to the radiant time-travel narrative “Becoming Ellis Rain,” this episode explores the edges of identity, language, and the power of literature to reshape our world.Vinny shares how his students channel their own cultural complexities into powerful, unexpected fiction, while Doyle opens up about growing up in Ireland, the trauma of silence, and the liberation that can happen when we speak—really speak. Together, they laugh, question, and even tear up a little as they examine how stories help us survive and imagine better futures.Highlights include:– Student-written stories with shocking twists and bold voices– A heartfelt fable about identity, borders, and color called “Colors”– Doyle’s original Dr. Seuss-style tale “The Confused Case of Mr. McGee”– Honest talk about queer liberation, Irish memory, and toxic masculinity– A call to normalize compliments and emotional honesty among menAs always, Spirit Talk Show blends the hilarious, the haunting, and the heartfelt. If you've ever felt caught between boxes—or longed to rewrite your past—this episode is for you.
    --------  
    43:45
  • How Spirit Talk Show Was Born: A Personal Origin Story
    In this first Patreon-exclusive episode, Doyle shares the deeply personal and slightly eerie story behind how Spirit Talk Show began — from unexplained voices in an old farmhouse to a spontaneous pivot into AI storytelling. This episode traces the evolution of the show from ghost stories to community connection, creative revival, and over 50,000 listeners. With honesty, gratitude, and a bit of poetry, Doyle invites you behind the scenes of a show that started with a whisper and grew into something much bigger.
    --------  
    13:42
  • S4-EP31: Spring, Soul & Satire – Part 1 with Vinny Masincupp
    In this luminous first half of a two-part conversation, Doyle welcomes back the ever-charismatic Vinny Masincupp—teacher, singer, globe-trotter, and heart-on-his-sleeve storyteller. Together, they dive into a dazzling mix of original and student-written poetry, from darkly comic postmodern tales to lyrical AI-generated verse that stirs the soul.Vinny reflects on life in Micronesia, his passion for teaching Asian literature, and the joys and challenges of being an educator in the age of AI. Along the way, we get laughter, Yapese language lessons (and chicken-egg jokes), reflections on love, identity, and the rhythms that make poetry resonate in the bones.This episode is a tapestry of wit, wisdom, and weirdness—and just the beginning.Highlights include:– “Spring: Herald of Doom” and “Is This Title Too Meta?”– A hauntingly beautiful AI poem, “Chrono Song”– Rush ticket tips for Broadway lovers– A cameo by Doyle’s son, Fynn– Poetic breakdowns, teacher truths, and plenty of laughsStay tuned for Part 2, where the stories—and surprises—continue to unfold.
    --------  
    25:35
  • S4-EP30: Love Wins, Time Slips, and the Voice That Resonates - John Demakas
    Award-winning actor, producer, and storyteller John DeMakus joins Doyle in the studio for a deep and delightful episode packed with heart, humor, and unexpected time travel. From his acclaimed films Remember and Love Wins to his YouTube sports show and voiceover career, John shares the magic behind his work—and how one short film sparked a creative revival in an emerging actress.We explore:The emotional weight of short films and the art of leaving a lasting impact in 10 minutesThe power and pitfalls of AI in storytellingA haunting AI-generated radio play about a man who walks out of time—and back into a world that moved onA meta-theatrical comedy about unrequited love, the fourth wall, and toastersA hilarious 90s-style movie trailer parody with coffee, drama, and imaginary friendsAnd a moving tribute that reminds us why John’s voice truly resonatesTune in for stories that bend reality, explore loss and rediscovery, and remind us all of the joy in creating, connecting, and occasionally narrating life like a movie trailer.https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7596978/ 📍 Available now on Apple, Spotify, and at SpiritTalkShow.com
    --------  
    42:46

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Spirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown Ups

Spirit Talk Show blends personal stories, original fiction, and AI-enhanced tales with immersive sound design and voice actors. Each episode features spontaneous cold readings that explore the eerie, hilarious, and heartfelt. From dynamic radio plays to real conversations, we celebrate storytelling in all its forms—amplifying voices and sparking imagination. Discover why thousands are tuning in. Spirit Talk Show: Because every voice holds a universe. Now, go make a story worth telling.
Podcast website
FictionComedy Fiction

Listen to Spirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown Ups, The Adventure Zone and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:54:17 AM