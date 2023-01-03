The story of how in just 13 years, Hitler led a fringe sect with less than a hundred members and outlandish ideas to be the dominant force in German politics. More
16. Make Germany Great Again
Hitler is now Chancellor but what matters is that Hermann Goring is Minister of the Interior with 50,000 policemen at his disposal. They immediately crack down on all Communists, placing their Members of Parliament into ‘protective custody’ – detention for their own safety – in a new camp near a Bavarian village called Dachau. But when the Reichstag, the Parliament Building, catches fire, Hitler decides this Red Uprising must be nipped in the bud. But who started the fire?
Starring Tom Mothersdale as Adolf Hitler, Aditomiwa Edun as Sefton Delmer, Scott Karim as Hermann Göring and featuring Oscar Batterham as Rudolf Diels, Head of the Prussian Political Police.
Sound designer – ADAM WOODHAMS
Studio Manager – MARK SMITH
Casting Director – GINNY SCHILLER
Original Score – METAPHOR MUSIC
Executive Producer – EDWARD CROZIER
Writer and Director – JONATHAN MYERSON
Producer – NICHOLAS NEWTON
A Promenade Production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
3/1/2023
27:20
15. Forwards with God
With Franz von Papen now willing to act as Vice Chancellor, alongside Hitler as Chancellor, can he convince Alfred Hugenberg to bring his 51 Nationalist MPs into coalition with the Nazi Party? Von Papen believes that together they will box Hitler in, that they will be “hiring him” – in fact, the Nazis demand is for merely two cabinet seats. But suddenly there’s talk of a military coup to forestall this - will President Hindenburg finally agree to appoint Hitler as Chancellor?
Starring Derek Jacobi as President Hindenburg, Tom Mothersdale as Adolf Hitler, Aditomiwa Edun as Sefton Delmer, and featuring Forbes Masson as Alfred Hugenberg and Edward Bennett as Otto von Meissner, the President's Chief of Staff.
Sound designer – ADAM WOODHAMS
Studio Manager – MARK SMITH
Casting Director – GINNY SCHILLER
Original Score – METAPHOR MUSIC
Writer and Director – JONATHAN MYERSON
Producer – NICHOLAS NEWTON
A Promenade Production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
2/27/2023
25:09
14. How Was the Venison?
The current Chancellor, General Kurt von Schleicher, and the previous, Franz von Papen, are both determined to unseat each other – once allies, they are now sworn enemies, plotting in corridors. President Hindenburg would rather see von Papen restored to the post but, like von Schleicher, he cannot form a governing majority. Meanwhile the President’s son, Oskar, once a close friend of von Schleicher, starts to see a way through...and it involves the Nazi Party.
Starring Derek Jacobi as President Hindenburg, Jack Laskey as Oskar von Hindenburg, Tom Mothersdale as Adolf Hitler and featuring Aditomiwa Edun as Sefton Delmer.
Sound designer – ADAM WOODHAMS
Studio Manager – MARK SMITH
Casting Director – GINNY SCHILLER
Original Score – METAPHOR MUSIC
Writer and Director – JONATHAN MYERSON
Producer – NICHOLAS NEWTON
A Promenade Production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
2/22/2023
24:11
13. Hitler? Whatever Happened To Him?
By 1932, the Nazis have 230 Members of Parliament, the largest single group but no-one will invite them into coalition and President Hindenburg refuses to even contemplate appointing Hitler as Chancellor. Yet Hitler flatly refuses any arrangement where he is not Chancellor – Vice-Chancellor will not suffice. But so many of his party members, his stormtroopers have been waiting for government jobs, government salaries – they’re pushing hard for the compromise. Can Hitler hold them off for long enough to secure total power?
Starring Derek Jacobi as President Hindenburg, Scott Karim as Hermann Goring, Andrew Woodall as von Schleicher, Tom Mothersdale as Adolf Hitler and featuring Aditomiwa Edun as the Daily Express Berlin Correspondent, Sefton Delmer.
Sound designer – ADAM WOODHAMS
Studio Manager – MARK SMITH
Casting Director – GINNY SCHILLER
Original Score – METAPHOR MUSIC
Writer and Director – JONATHAN MYERSON
Producer – NICHOLAS NEWTON
A Promenade Production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
2/20/2023
24:39
12. Hitler Over Germany
When Hitler encounters an elegant, divorced woman at his Berlin hotel, he finds that he is unexpectedly drawn to her. Unfortunately, what he doesn’t know is that Magda Quandt is already involved with his Head of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels. But that isn’t Goebbels’ only headache: the first great love of Magda’s life was Chaim Arlosoroff, fervent Zionist. Nevertheless Hitler’s Deputy, Rudolf Hess, can see a perfect compromise: if Joseph and Magda marry, she will thus become the perfect companion for a Führer who is ‘married to Germany’.
Starring Shanaya Rafaat as Magda Goebbels, Alexander Vlahos as Joseph Goebbels, Tom Mothersdale as Adolf Hitler and featuring George Kemp as Rudolf Hess.
